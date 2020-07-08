Music Review: Those Fucking Snowflakes – ‘Straight Wealthy White Male Suffrage’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Those Fucking Snowflakes are back with a new self released EP, Straight Wealthy White Male Suffrage. What do you mean you’ve never heard of them? Okay, well, maybe they’re not on everybody’s playlist yet, but they should be, especially if you like politically motivated punk/thrash/noise/hardcore music.

The UK based band – Blackpool to be specific – like every other group in the world has been in seclusion during the past few months but that hasn’t stopped them from releasing this five song EP which will blow your socks off. They are part of a new generation of punks stepping up these days in reaction to the nasty swing to the right their country has taken in recent years.

Like The Clash, Sex Pistols and others of the original wave of punk The Snowflakes have looked around at what’s happening and don’t like what they see. However, their songs aren’t just general railing against a corrupt system, although that’s part of it. They tackle specific targets with a wonderfully twisted sense of humour, incredible energy, and beautiful noise.

You’ll get some hint of what they’re up to just by quickly glancing through the song titles. While tracks like “Only Weak Men Fear Strong Women” and “Boris Johnson and the Big Red Bus of Bullshit” are good titles, my personal favourite is “Meat is Murder, But Morrissey is a Dickhead”.

The title references an early Smith’s album title and the band’s lead singer, Morrissey, who has turned out to be quite the dickhead with his extreme right wing political views. Remember Hitler was a vegetarian so being Vegan doesn’t automatically make you cool or progressive.

In spite of the clown wigs and the garish makeup they wear in their videos, the Snowflakes aren’t a joke band. Sure they have a wonderfully twisted sense of humour that allows them to skewer their targets mercilessly, but their lyrics are also an intelligent and aggressive attack at the rampant discrimination and inequality inherent in the British class system.

Musically and lyrically the Snowflakes aren’t what anybody would call subtle – but sometimes subtlety is overrated – especially when you’re calling out racists, corrupt politicians, sexist pigs and other similar stains on society. In fact, I’m sure once they get known their lyrics will be called rude and offensive by the right wing. If they’re really lucky maybe some idiot Tory will accuse them of treason.

Sure the lyrics are rude, but what’s really offensive is a Prime Minister who referred to women wearing a burka as letter boxes. So the Snowflakes singing “Every word you ever say/Is another lie for personal gain/Everything you ever did/You fucked up and got away with it.” in response to Johnson in “Boris Fucking Johnson and the Big Red Bus of Bullshit” is not surprising.

However, my favourite lines on the album are from the track, “Only Weak Men Fear Strong Women”: “You cannot claim/Your shrivelled sack/Makes you greater/Than half the population/A person’s merit/Is in all they do/Don’t put down those/more capable than you.” I can hear the sound of testicles retracting all over England as the song is played.

Straight Wealthy White Male Suffrage from Those Fucking Snowflakes is the EP you didn’t know you needed to listen to today. It’s full of the anger and angst we all feel and haven’t been able to articulate properly while giving you hope for the future. The songs are available digitally from Bandcamp or you can stream it on Spotify.