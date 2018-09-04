Music Review: The Eyebrows – ‘Volume’

The Eyebrows just dropped their debut album, Volume. From Charlotte, North Carolina, the band’s name was borrowed from Frank Zappa: “The computer can’t tell you the emotional story. It can give you the exact mathematical design, but what’s missing is the eyebrows.”

Made up of Jay Garrigan (vocals, guitar), Shawn Lynch (drums), and Darrin Gray (bass), The Eyebrows’ sound has been compared to Talking Heads and the Pixies. Garrigan, whose voice elusively resembles Freddie Mercury, Rob Halford, and Jeff Buckley all rolled into one, is notorious for his eccentric lyrics and frenzied live performances.

Volume comprises 10 tracks, starting off with “Red Dress,” a So-Cal country rock-flavored number with tinges of new wave running through it. This song features a braying organ and abundant vocal harmonies.

The best tracks on the album include “Not The Same,” which reflects Byrd-like jangling guitars and a retro flavor. A muscular rhythm infuses the track with cogent streaming pulsations supporting streaming harmonics. I like the flow and feel of this tune. “It Comes Down Hard” is reminiscent of Talking Heads, exuding a new wave funk-lite groove and Garrigan’s densely inflected voice. The song ends just when you think the guitar solo is ready to take-off.

“Avocado” showcases a retro vibe akin to Eric Burdon and The Animals. Fuzzed out guitars and psychedelic colors infuse the tune with buff energy. “Suicide Love” reminds of The Cure, with coruscating new wave hues and radiant harmonics. This might be my favorite track on the album because of its flooding feel and creamy flow.

“The Sun” mirrors aromas of prog rock blended with British Invasion filaments, as if The Cure decided to cover The Kinks. “Tonight’s Your Night” features an operatic-lite tune vaguely reminiscent of Queen. Garrigan’s voice assumes a dazzling baroque articulation, imbuing the music with tonal heft. I love the dirty guitar solo in this tune because of its protracted wailing shades of gritty colors.

Volume demonstrates The Eyebrows’ eclectic approach, eschewing a singular sound for a combination of styles rife with yummy retro flavors. This is an excellent album worth listening to over and over.

Follow The Eyebrows on their official site, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.