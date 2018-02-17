Music Review: Kaz Bielinski – ‘Forever Love’ Displays the Potency of True, Endless Love

Kaz Bielinski recently released a new single, called “Forever Love.” The song sits in the Top 20 on the Adult Contemporary charts of Mediabase and FMQB. Bielinski’s sound merges bits and pieces of rock, country, and folk elements with a retro British Invasion flavor, giving his music a distinctive degree of rock pop oomph. Most of his songs reflect the glorious pain and ecstasy of love: lost love, new love, unrequited love, and forever love.

Hailing from SoCal, Bielinski grew up lip-syncing to the Beatles in front of a mirror. After his parents relented and got him a guitar, he immediately started writing songs. Later, in middle school, he put together a band, called The Illusions, which received lots of attention in local newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times.

After graduating from UCLA, he drove a cab, while trying to attract the notice of labels and publishers. Then he learned computer programming and went to work in IT, followed by a Masters in Clinical Psychology, all while continuing to write music and perform.

“Forever Love” opens with a raucous, industrial rock energy flowing into a smooth, buoyant rock pop melody exuding a contagious retro British flavor. A pulsing bassline and precocious beat imbue the tune with a muscular rhythm, as shimmering guitars emanate resonant harmonic colors mounting with intensity to a wall of coruscating hues. The chorus glows with sonorous filaments of lustrous pigments, forming a wall of warm ambient tones.

Bielinski’s voice, a rich and gracious tenor, discharges fields of passionate timbres salted with charming textures and commanding lilting control. There’s an exotic tang to his voice that’s both sensual and proximate, like suppressed flamboyance escaping unwarranted confinement.

Invested with potent rock pop dynamics, “Forever Love” eschews the usual saccharine sap of the majority of love songs and, instead, goes for a gutsy potency of titanic emotion and sonic momentum that corresponds to the force of “forever love.” And that degree of fervor is what sets the song apart, because forever love is full of chutzpah, electricity, galvanizing authenticity, and enchantment.

“Forever Love” demonstrates douceur de vivre, the “sweetness of life.” It’s a great, lively love song. The melody is infectious, the rhythm pulses with undeviating brawn, and Bielinski’s voice injects just the right amount of shivering passion. In short, “Forever Love” is yazum!

