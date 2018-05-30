Wednesday , May 30 2018
Home / Music / Reviews music / Album Reviews / Music Review: Jessie Kilguss – ‘The Fastness’ Is Artfully Beautiful
The Fastness

Music Review: Jessie Kilguss – ‘The Fastness’ Is Artfully Beautiful

Randall Radic 7 hours ago Leave a comment 12 Views

Jessie Kilguss recently released “The Master,” a song from her forthcoming album, entitled The Fastness, which drops June 1. The multi-talented Kilguss includes both acting and music in her repertoire. Seen in The Crucible with Daniel Day-Lewis, and As You Like It, she decided to pursue music after appearing with Marianne Faithful in The Black Rider.

On The Fastness, Kilguss (vocals, harmonium) is backed by Kirk Shoenherr (guitar), John Kengla (bass), and Rob Heath (drums). Backup vocals feature the talents of Susan Hwang, Leslie Graves, and Julie DeLano.

“The Master,” which I previously reviewed (and liked), exudes a grungy psychedelic pop feel. On one level, it’s a simple tune; on another level, when the vocal harmonies join in, the tune assumes a spell-binding dynamism.

Personal favorites on the album include “Strangers,” an alt-rock number with country-pop flavors. The retro vocal harmonies – “do-do-do” – imbue the tune with a bubbly pop effervescence that’s infectiously upbeat. “Dark Corners of Your Mind” rides a powerful bassline, as delicately ringing guitars float overhead. Kilguss’ voice takes on an ethereal quality on this song, sighing and dreamy.

“Bridge the Divide” features a driving beat as well as luminous harmonies. There’s an alt-country tinge to the tune, providing it with scrumptious residual energy, like Joni Mitchell amped on stimulants. “What Is It You Want from Me” reminds me of Chris Isaak, with a dark pensive texture and scintillating, reflective colors. This may be the best song on the album.

Kilguss’ voice is elegant and creamy simultaneously, with gossamer filaments of mystical timbres running through it.

The Fastness is artfully beautiful, full of radiant harmonics, stylish rhythms, and Jessie Kilguss’ enchantress-like tones. Imaginative and numinous, it’s just different enough to command attention, especially if you’re tired of the sameness currently pervading much of today’s music.

Follow Jessie Kilguss on jessiekilguss.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

Tags

About Randall Radic

Left Coast author and writer. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen-name of John Lee Brook. Former music contributor at Huff Post.

Check Also

David Williams

Music Review: David Williams – ‘Tipping My Hat to Leonard’ Oozes Authenticity

'Tipping My Hat to Leonard' is intensely intimate, authentic, and elegantly simple.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved