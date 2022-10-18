Tuesday , October 18 2022
Luke LeBlanc

Music Premiere: Luke LeBlanc – ‘Down Low’

Jon Sobel

Today Blogcritics is pleased to premiere “Down Low,” the new single from Luke LeBlanc’s upcoming album Fugue State (reviewed here).

Fugue State reads as a more socially conscious collection than we’ve seen before from the Minneapolis singer-songwriter. But “Down Low” is a deeply personal track on a subject every one us must confront eventually.

“While I’m not the first guy to write a song on the subject of death, ‘Down Low’ is my little version,” LeBlanc told us. “It’s really more about the simultaneous significance and insignificance of the couple of trips we get around the sun before we head off into the sunset.

“Some people call it existential dread; I call it existential curiosity. That dynamic between all the important moments we have in our lives — the joy, the fulfillment, the periodic heartbreak — and the fact that our planet is just one little dot in the solar system. It’s no wonder there’s so many songs on the subject.”

So many songs, but always room for one more good one in this infinite world of ours. Visit Luke LeBlanc’s website for information and links to more music from this dynamically talented artist. And look for Fugue State October 28, 2022.

