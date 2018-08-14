Movie Review: ‘Book Club’ Blu-ray Combo Pack

The Book Club is a movie my wife and I have been wanting to watch since it was in theaters back in May 2018. Starring four legendary actresses (Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen), the film has to be good right?

The film centers on four women–lifelong friends–and their book club. The current selection? Fifty Shades of Grey. Reading the book leads to romance or its rekindling for our heroines.

Sharon (Bergen), a judge in some unnamed federal court is hilarious as she fumbles her way through online dating, taking unattended selfies of herself with upside down glasses as she wears a facial mask. Oh, and we can’t forget her cat Ginsberg, whom we often see while Sharon is alone and enjoying a glass of wine.

Fonda plays Vivian, a wealthy hotel owner, who lives at the hotel and likes the company of younger men for no-strings relationships. In the movie, she is entertaining the eligible Arthur (Don Johnson).

Keaton plays the recently widowed Diane, who meets a pilot (Andy Garcia). Finally, Carol (Steenburgen) a restaurateur, is kinda, sorta, happily married to Bruce (Craig T. Nelson), but wishes he was a little more active under the sheets (or anywhere else for that matter).

The adventures of the four are humorous and well worth the watch. As my wife pointed out, it does seem to start out slow, but the story and the comedy improve once the groundwork of the story is set. It’s rated PG-13 for sexual and language content.

The Book Club Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will release August 28, 2018; the digital version is out now. Although, Andrew Freund (Dish Nation-Fox TV), calls Book Club “pure comedy gold,” I found the film only humorous at times, but dry at others. I certainly wouldn’t call it “pure comedy gold.” Instead, I would describe it as a film full of enjoyable antics. Overall, I would give the film a rating of 4 of 5 stars.

The Blu-ray release includes the feature film in high-definition with bonus content, including “Inside the Making of Book Club,” deleted and extended scenes, “Casting Book Club,” a visit to the set with the filmmakers, a cast discussion of friendship and romance, plus a look at the casting for the film and creating the films theme song.