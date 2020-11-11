Film Review: ‘Sleepless Beauty’

Share Facebook

Although Sleepless Beauty can be considered to rest firmly in the “torture porn” category, it’s not as excruciating or gory as the Saw films. As such, it falls between two posts.

A teacher, Mila (Polina Davydova), is kidnapped by unknown assailants and wakes up in the typical, dimly-lit basement where she is forced to undergo increasingly bizarre tests while deprived of sleep. As the days wear on, her hallucinations increase until she reaches the point that she is incapable of recognizing real life anymore.

The tortures are inflicted upon her by a brutish man who never speaks (Evgenly Gagarin), whose attacks include trapping her in a coffin filled with rats and assassinating an innocent victim so closely that the blood splatters all over her face. Always, a voice (Olivia Indik) calmly announces 1984-style over a loudspeaker the next test she must undergo.

Instead of sleeping, she must spend hours wearing a virtual-reality headset. All the while, she is continually observed by people watching her in a chatroom and making snarky comments.

Why is this happening to her? That’s the point of director Pavel Khvaleev and writer Aleksandra Khaleeva’s film. She’s being weaponized, for reasons that won’t be revealed here.