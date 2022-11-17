Curtis Institute of Music Launches Record Label, Curtis Studio

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In two years, the Curtis Institute of Music will turn 100. But the prestigious Philadelphia conservatory is not waiting for its centenary to begin a new era. Today Curtis announced the launch of its own record label, Curtis Studio, “dedicated to the discovery of new and traditional works performed by inspiring artists of our time.”

Releases will feature performances by alumni, faculty, and students. The catalog is starting out big, with the December 6, 2022 release of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade performed by the Curtis Symphony Orchestra conducted by Finnish Maestro Osmo Vänskä.

The Curtis Institute already presents more than 200 student performances to the public each year, in formats ranging from orchestral to operatic to solo. With the new label, many students will gain recording studio experience as well.

President and CEO Roberto Díaz describes the new venture as a “monumental initiative.” He points out in a press releases that the label will benefit the public, the institution, and Curtis’ students. He describes it as “an opportunity to share our rigorous standard of musicianship in an accessible way,” and explains that it “furthers our digital presence while teaching the recording process as a fundamental component of a musician’s career” – reinforcing the conservatory’s “learn by doing” philosophy.

Further Curtis Studio releases are scheduled to include a solo piano recording by pianist Michelle Cann (Curtis 2013) of works by Florence Price and Margaret Bonds. The label will also present newly commissioned music by contemporary composers, recordings by Curtis ensembles such as the Dover Quartet, and the recording premiere of Trio Zimbalist.

Curtis Studio releases will be available on the major streaming platforms.