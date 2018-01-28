Charlie Doherty’s Favorite Songs and Albums of 2017

With the 2018 Grammy Awards (the 60th annual ceremony) happening tonight, it will unofficially close the book on the music of 2017. Every January, I spend time going over my Microsoft Word sheet of notable releases, adding and subtracting some upon further evaluation. But now the time has come to close the book on 2017 myself. I usually divide my yearly favorite songs and albums lists into separate articles, but this time I am throwing it all out there as one giant, comprehensive year-in-review post.

2017 Songs

Glaare “Surrender/Control” (Like The Cure and A Perfect Circle with a bit of electronica)

The XX “On Hold” and “I Dare You”

Joe Bonamassa “Drive (Live from Carnegie Hall)”

Arcade Fire “We Don’t Deserve Love”

Blondie “Long Time” (With Dev Hynes of Blood Orange)

Trivium “The Sin and the Sentence”

LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police”

Diet Cig “Sixteen” (New York female-fronted punk pop)

Big Thief “Shark Smile” (It’s like Ryan Adams, but with female vocals.)

Kendrick Lamar “DNA”

Downtown Boys “A Wall” (Providence punk rock protest song – on Sub Pop)

Beach Slang / Quiet Slang “Hot Tramps” (Acoustic)

Brian Eno & Kevin Shields “Only Once Away My Son” (This incredible meeting of highly influential musical minds is from the Adult Swim 2017 Singles program.)

Mogwai “Coolverine”

The National “Guilty Party”

Sinsaenum “Ashes” (metal supergroup – Slipknot/Chimaira/Dragonforce)

Joseph “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (It’s easily my favorite cover song of 2017.)

Henry Nowhere “Come Back from LA”

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile “Over Everything”

Converge “Under Duress”

Tori Amos “Up the Creek” (This is a new and cool sound for her.)

Living Colour “Program” (Vernon Reid recorded one of the most asskicking riffs of ’17 on this rocker.)

Kelly Lee Owens “Throwing Lines” (Amazing spacious electronica)

Jay Som “The Bus Song”

Trash “81” (This is like a more rockin’ Cocteau Twins.)

Japandroids “Near to the Wild Heart of Life”

Prong “Divide and Conquer”

Playboi Carti “Magnolia” (Rap jam of the summer of ’17)

Great Woods “Atom Bomb”

Oliver “Heart Attack (w/De La Soul)”

Decapitated “Earth Scar”

Dying Fetus “Reveling in the Abyss”

Eluveitie “Epona”

Iced Earth “Clear the Way”

Perfume Genius “Slip Away”

Bleachers “Don’t Take the Money”

Kamasi Washington “Truth” (This is from the jazz saxophone player’s EP, Harmony of Difference.)

Beth Ditto “Fake Sugar”

Matt Pond PA “Still Summer”

Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You”

Foo Fighters “Run”

Elton John and Jack White “Two Fingers of Whiskey” (American Epic documentary)

Khemmis “Empty Throne”

Scale the Summit “Astral Kids”

3Teeth “Away from Me” (NINish industrial throwbacks)

Beastmaker “Nature of the Damned”

The White Swan (ex-Kittie) “Lions”

Chris Cornell “The Promise”

Gorillaz “Let Me Out (f/Mavis Staples and Pusha T)”

Gorillaz “We Got the Power (w/Noel Gallagher and Jehnny Beth)”

The War on Drugs “Thinking of a Place” (This is the epic masterpiece from A Deeper Understanding.)

Tree Machines “Waiting on the Sun”

Mastodon “Show Yourself”

Broken Social Scene “Halfway Home”

Siena Root “Tales of Independence” (Longtime Swedish roots rock band)

The Black Watch “Whence” (This band is always overlooked but still delivers the goods.)

Cotton Mather “Better Than a Hit”

Low Cut Connie “Revolution Rock n Roll”

King Woman “Hierophant” (This might just be the greatest and most emotionally gutpunching song they’ve written yet.)

Unearthly Trance “Into the Spiral” (Here’s some great sludge/doom metal from New York.)

Ride “Home Is a Feeling” (Yes, the ’90s shoegaze legends are back!)

Overkill “Goddamn Trouble”

High Priest “Blessed Rain”

Steve Hackett “In the Skeleton Gallery”

From Indian Lakes “Blank Tapes”

Travis Linville “Wishes”/”Up Ahead”

Modern Baseball “This Song Is Gonna Buy Brendan Lukens a New Pair of Socks“

Angel Olsen “Fly on Your Wall”

Rebel Kind ”I Don’t Want to See You”

Slowdive “Star Roving” (Speaking of shoegaze/dreampop legends, 2017 saw new material from Slowdive for the first time since 1995.)

Cloud Nothings “Modern Act”

Clipping. featuring Boston act SICKNESS “Body for the Pile”

Post Malone “Congratulations” (You heard it at Dodgers games, saw/heard it on ESPN … it was an unavoidable catchy hit, and one of the biggest to date for fellow Boston native Lou Bell, co-writer and producer of this and also “Rockstar.”)

2017 Albums/EPs/Compilations



Jay-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – Damn

The Creation – Action Painting (Their complete studio recordings)

Elder – Reflections of a Floating World

Angel Witch – Seventies Tapes

Beck – Colors

St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

Bjork – Utopia

U2 – Songs of Experience

Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 1 and From a Room: Volume 2

Tedeschi-Trucks Band – Live in Oakland Blu-ray/2-CD Set

R.E.M. – Automatic for the People 25th Anniversary

The Verve – Urban Hymns 20th Anniversary Edition

Jeff Beck – Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Black Sabbath – The End

Bob Seger – I Knew You When (Dedicated to Glenn Frey)

Living Colour – Shade

The Replacements – For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986

The National – Sleep Well Beast

Gov’t Mule – Revolution Come…Revolution Go

Jay Som – Everybody Works (Jay Som was my favorite discovery of 2017.)

Witchcryer – Cry Witch

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound

The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s… 50th Anniversary Edition

The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding (This is the Philly band’s second instant classic in a row.)

Joe Bonamassa – Live at Carnegie Hall: An Acoustic Evening



Various Artists – Max’s Kansas City 1976 & Beyond reissue

Deep Purple – Infinite (Yes, there is life after the late Jon Lord. These guys still got it.)

Mastodon – Emperor of Sand

Spoon – Hot Thoughts

Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder

Neil Young – Hitchhiker (Recorded in one night in 1976, this archival release features two previously unreleased cuts.)

Kreator – Gods of Violence

Sepultura – Machine Messiah

Unearthly Trance – Stalking the Ghost (It’s the NYC sludge/doom/drone trio’s sixth album, out on Relapse Records.)

High Priest – Consecrate (RIYL Pentagram, Sabbath, C.O.C., Alice In Chains, etc.)

Horisont – About Time (This is the Swedish old school proto-metal group’s fifth album, out on Hidden Tracks.)

Travis Linville – Up Ahead

Gorillaz – Humanz

John Garcia – The Coyote Who Spoke in Tongues (This is the former Kyuss singer’s career-spanning set – unplugged.)

Slowdive – Slowdive

Japandroids – Near to the Wild Heart of Life

Soundgarden – Ultramega OK reissue



Jesse Ahern – Searching for Liberty



Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

NIN – Not the Actual Events

At the Drive-In – in • ter a • li • a

Ryan Adams – Prisoner

The Obsessed – Sacred

Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound

Honorable Mentions

Rancid – Trouble Maker

Neil Young – Peace Trail

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett – Lotta Sea Lice

Iced Earth – Incorruptible

Billy Corgan – Ogilala (Rick Rubin – producer)

The Black Watch – The Gospel According to John

Roger Waters – Is This The Life We Really Want?

Crystal Fairy – Crystal Fairy (Supergroup featuring Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover from the Melvins, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez from At The Drive-In/The Mars Volta, and Teri Gender Bender from Le Butcherettes)

Run the Jewels – RTJ3

Bash & Pop – Anything Could Happen