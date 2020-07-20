Card Game Review: ‘SpongeBob Fluxx’ from Looney Labs

Share Facebook

SpongeBob Fluxx is a F.U.N. new addition to the Fluxx line from Looney Labs. Fluxx the ever-changing card game has taken numerous directions with different properties, and SpongeBob SquarePants is an excellent match. The nautical nonsense in Bikini Bottom has always had its delightful randomness, fitting well with a game where the rules and goals change every round.

In SpongeBob Fluxx, players take turns trying to be the first to meet a Goal. The game begins with just one rule: draw one, play one. As the game progresses, players accumulated Keeper cards and lay down Goals. All a player has to do to win is have the Keepers listed on the Goal card in play. This can be tricky since new rules and zany actions keep the game flopping like a fish.

Like other versions of Fluxx, SpongeBob Fluxx is made unique to best fit the aesthetic. The most evident examples are the Keepers and Goals all from the SpongeBob universe. Keepers include classic items from the show like the Invisible Boatmobile, a Krabby Patty, and the Spatula as well as characters like Sandy Cheeks, Karen, and, of course, SpongeBob himself. The Goals combine the Keepers in ways that will thrill fans of the show, such as Squidward and his Tiki House, F is for F.U.N. with SpongeBob and Plankton, and “Oh, Eugene” from the episode where Mr. Krabs takes Mrs. Puff on a date.

SpongeBob Fluxx also stands out with special rules and actions. One of the most powerful cards in all of Fluxx history is the Imaginaaation! Action card, which allows players to pretend they have a Keeper to win the game when they actually do not. Other Actions can be played at opportune times, such as using the Conch Signal to collect the Mermaidman and Barnacleboy card or reshuffling everyone’s Keepers with Nautical Nonsense. Several New Rule cards give players bonus draws for keeping things silly with a series of “Talk” rule cards to narrate the game, speak with a pirate accent, or use a cartoon voice. One new rule keeps players on their toes with the commemorative coin denoting whose turn it is: if a player forgets to move it at the start of their turn, they will lose a card.

SpongeBob Fluxx is a card game for two to six players ages eight and up. Games are usually quick, lasting fifteen to twenty minutes, but with the random nature of Fluxx, it could be over more quickly or last a bit longer. While other Fluxx sets can get complicated, SpongeBob Fluxx is streamlined with straightforward rules and only one specially powered Keeper: Money, which can be traded for another Keeper. Even this makes the game simpler and faster-paced, letting the game focus on the laughter. It is perfect for younger players on game night. Are you ready, kids?