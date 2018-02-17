Call for Entries for the 2018 San Antonio Film Festival

The 24th annual San Antonio Film Festival (SAFILM) is scheduled to take place Aug. 1-5, 2018, at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. A haven for filmmakers and film lovers alike, it has earned its well-deserved status as the largest film festival in South Texas.

SAFILM was founded in 1994 by local film instructor Adam Rocha. He identified the need for the Alamo City to have a flagship celebration of cinema, and he works tirelessly each year to make that happen. “When I returned to San Antonio after studying at UT, I realized we had no outlet for filmmakers to show their work and no other way to truly build appreciation for independent films,” said Rocha. “That’s how this all started 24 years ago.”

For more than two decades, the Festival has attracted filmmakers, film lovers and others who recognize the importance of such an event occurring in San Antonio. Its audience includes members of the press, creatives, industry leaders, government officials and die-hard fans. The Festival also provides an environment in which opportunities for one-on-one networking abound. Connections are forged, and filmmakers can share ideas and inspiration.

As an inclusive platform for cinema artists, SAFILM screens scores of new and original films from across the country and around the world. There are red carpets, celebrity meet-and-greets, and afterparties in downtown San Antonio that allow participants to interact in a welcome social setting. The Festival accepts films from artists at every level and provides opportunities for high school and college-level filmmakers to learn from seasoned industry professionals.

“One of the most important aspects of SAFILM is our commitment to the work of all filmmakers – pros, students and those just starting out,” Rocha added. “Part of that commitment is providing free workshops and seminars from industry pros that we fly in from all over to share knowledge and advice and be accessible during the film festival.”

SAFILM is now accepting submissions for all categories. Complete information and submission instructions can be found at filmfreeway.com.

Deadlines

February 23, 2018 — Regular Deadline

March 30, 2018 — Late Deadline

April 27, 2018 — Extended Deadline

Awards

The Festival will present 13 awards this year:

Grand Prize Jury Prize for Best Performance Jury Prize for Best Narrative Short Jury Prize for Best Documentary Short Jury Prize for best Historical Documentary Jury Prize for Best Animated Short Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature Best College Filmmaker Best High School Filmmaker Best San Antonio Filmmaker Best Actress in a Leading Role Lifetime Achievement Award

San Antonio Film Festival

Aug. 1-5, 2018

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

100 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, TX 78205