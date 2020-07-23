Thursday , July 23 2020

Book Review: ‘Supra/Normal: No More Superheroes’ by A.S. McDermott

Victor Lana 2 hours ago Leave a comment 19 Views

In the new book, Supra/Normal: No More Superheroes, author A.S. McDermott has shaken up the concept of superheroes. In fact, in this amazing book, he takes the genre, throws it into a blender, and adds some different ingredients to the mix, making for a tasty treat. It is a kick-ass book with seemingly non-stop action, but the author takes the time to shape his characters and make them real and believable.

Julie Jackson is one fine protagonist, coping with her superpower in a world that wants to destroy her. She learns of her power when she is 12 – that is around the age that most supras discover them – and uses them to do good deeds. She lives an otherwise normal life with her younger brothers, mother, and stepdad.

Supras are outlawed by Supreme President Stevenson – a former supra who “cured” himself – who waged a war against all supras, led by the greatest supra of all, and then defeated the supra forces and their leader Dr. Simone Dalton. Dalton and many others were killed and now, a generation later, supras are hunted and incarcerated.

What worries Julie is that she is going to get a blood test at school. This will reveal whether or not she has supra blood. When it seems that her blood test comes back as “normal,” Julie wonders why she has powers (hers is super strength) and what is she if she’s not a supra?

Author A.S. McDermott

All is going well enough until the night of a basketball game. She goes to see Steve – her crush and captain of the team, of course – and a freak accident forces her to reveal her superpower by saving Steve’s life in front of the crowd at the game.

Forced to run without saying goodbye to her family, Julie is out on her own until she encounters an old woman who wants to help her. This woman turns out to be the supposedly dead Dr. Dalton, and she sets the record straight about the war, the president, and takes her in and promises to train her to use her powers.

Dr. Dalton takes her to a hideout, where Julie meets other teenagers who are supras as well. There is 12-year old Penny, a tech wiz who is a genius and already at the level of Einstein-like intelligence. Monica is a teenage girl whom Penny calls “our pyro” because she can throw flames, and then the oldest, Leon whose power is being able to fly.

The other “supras” all are relatable and are portrayed in an honest way. The author gets the teenage angst angle right, and what did anyone think would happen if you give superpowers to teens and tweens?

While the gang learns to cope with and use their powers, they also are taught to deal with a group known as the Normalizers – they are a vicious police group who have been engineered to capture the supras. When they get close to supras, they lose their powers like Superman does with Kryptonite.

They form a cohesive group, though Julie and Monica clash sometimes. When it is discovered that Steve – the basketball star whom Julie saved – has been declared a supra and incarcerated, the group makes it their mission to bust him out of a high security facility. Can they rescue him before the Normalizers come to stop them?

The rest of the way is spoiler territory, but I can attest to the fact that reading this book is like riding a roller coaster that you hope will never end. Along the swift-paced journey, there are moments when characters reveal their emotions, and it is done in such a way as to respect the characters and the reader can see how much the author cares about them.

While there is jovial thread that runs through the story – especially in our narrator Julie, who is self-deprecating and never takes herself or her power too seriously – there are some important areas covered as well.

The whole concept of “normal” is dealt with in a powerful and meaningful way. The question volleyed more than once thematically is “What is normal?” in a world where history has been rewritten, the leader is a homicidal maniac, and the people called Normalizers are far removed from being “normal” people.

This is a wonderful, awesome, and emotional story that leaves plenty of room for a sequel (fingers crossed). Watch out MCU, there is a new breed of superhero around, and this one is ripe for a film version – I can see Kiernan Shipka in the role of Julie. This is a great summer read for the YA crowd but also great for readers of all ages.

I highly recommend Supra/Normal: No More Superheroes and suggest that you add it to your summer reading list ASAP.

Tags

About Victor Lana

Victor Lana's stories, articles, and poems have been published in literary magazines and online. His books 'A Death in Prague' (2002), 'Move' (2003), 'The Savage Quiet September Sun: A Collection of 9/11 Stories' (2005), and 'Like a Passing Shadow' (2009) are available in print, online, and as e-books. His latest books 'Heartbeat and Other Poems,' 'If the Fates Allow: New York Christmas Stories,' 'Garden of Ghosts,' and 'Flashes in the Pan' are available exclusively on Amazon. After winning the National Arts Club Award for Poetry while attending Queens College, he concentrated on writing mostly fiction and non-fiction prose until the recent publication of his new book of poetry, 'Heartbeat and Other Poems' (now available on Amazon). He has worked as a faculty advisor to school literary magazines and enjoys the creative process as a writer, editor, and collaborator. He has been with 'Blogcritics Magazine' since July 2005 and has written many articles on a variety of topics; previously co-head sports editor, he now is a Culture and Society and Flash Ficition editor. Having traveled extensively, Victor has visited six continents and intends to get to Antarctica someday where he figures a few ideas for new stories await him.

Check Also

library of congress 80 years of superman

Library of Congress Celebrates 80 Years of Superman

DC legends Paul Levitz and Dan Jurgens discussed Superman's legacy and future, from those iconic red trunks to the superhero's new life as a family man, during a Q&A in Washington, D.C.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved