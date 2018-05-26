Book Review: ‘FROZEN’ by Christine Amsden

FROZEN by Christine Amsden

Release date: April 11th, 2018

Publisher: Twilight Times Books

Series: Cassie Scot: ParaNormal Detective, Book 7

Buy your copy at Amazon or Barnes and Noble

Fans of the Cassie Scot ParaNormal Detective urban fantasy series will enjoy this the 7th instalment. This time, Cassie is married, but if you think life ends when you’re married, think again. Especially in the small paranormal town of Eagle Rock, where everyone seems to have magical ancestry and magic keeps popping up in unexpected places.

In fact, the magic seems to be getting greater every year, with sorcerers growing stronger and mothers like Cassie channelling more magic while pregnant. The Magical Underground tries to keep things at bay, but sometimes it can get out of control, like now.

Two people are found frozen to death, a pack of hellhounds has appeared out of nowhere, and there appears to be a sudden outset of suicides. Who or what is causing all these happenings? It is up to Cassie to find out—only, this time, while nursing her baby and managing her new marriage and family life.

Being a fan of the series and having read all of the previous books, I was happy to find out that the series didn’t end with Cassie getting married in the last book. It’s not easy solving mysteries and facing dangerous situations in between diapers or arguments with a husband, that’s for sure!

I found the story fresh and entertaining, with Cassie’s unpretentious, honest voice shining through the pages. She is both strong and vulnerable, which I love. The writing is engaging, smoothly flowing from chapter to chapter with the “quiet” tone of a cozy mystery. Though the book can be read as a standalone, without the intrusion of too much backstory, I highly recommend reading the books in order for a more satisfying experience.