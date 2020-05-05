Tuesday , May 5 2020
Jacinta, Jessica Earnshaw, heroin addition, 2020 Tribeca Film Festival
Jacinta and Rosemary at Maine Correctional Center, 2016. 'Jacinta,' directed by Jessica Earnshaw, Tribeca Film Festival, photo © Jessica Earnshaw

2020 Tribeca Film Festival Review: ‘Jacinta’

Carole Di Tosti 1 hour ago Leave a comment 11 Views

Love bonds powerfully between a mother and child. However, love’s ties can morph into curses. And if the mother can’t heal from past wounds that spawned an addictive nature, that love endangers all under its power.

Director Jessica Earnshaw’s documentary Jacinta explores the issues of heroin addition, generational emotional trauma, and destructive familial bonds. For her mesmerizing cinema vérité approach, Earnshaw won the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award at this year’s Tribeca – the awards for the annual film festival were presented on Instagram due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Because Earnshaw received unparalleled access to her subjects, she exposes another side of addiction with acute sensibility.

Indeed, her intimate portrait of a family in crisis elicits audience empathy. Additionally, in Jacinta, Earnshaw presents a searing, yet poignant view of the underbelly of heroin addiction in small town America.

At the Maine Correctional Center where Jacinta and her mother Rosemary are incarcerated together, both recover from drug addiction. Because of the intense emotional deprivation Jacinta felt as a child, she hungers for her mother’s love and acceptance. Sadly, Rosemary preyed upon Jacinta’s need.

As a result, the emotionally and psychically damaged Rosemary involved Jacinta in her lifestyle of heroin addiction and crime. Following Rosemary in and out prison since she was a teenager, Jacinta attempts to forge a new life for herself. Finally, Earnshaw’s depiction of mother-daughter relationships identifies the problems each faces to become whole.

Exploring the relationships through archived photos and video clips, and family interviews, Earnshaw reveals Jacinta’s struggle with heroin addition. Also, through profound and emotional voice-over interviews, she chronicles Jacinta’s eventual realizations. She must confront her own wounds. Only then can she heal. Then finally, she might set herself free to maintain a positive relationship with her own daughter, Caylynn.

However, before this happens, Jacinta must let her relationship with her mother go. This painful realization comes at a great cost which nearly overwhelms her.

Earnshaw’s work as a first-time director is noteworthy in her ability to gain her subjects’ trust despite difficult challenges. For its authentic, searing picture of lives lost and found, the interviews ring with sadness and truth.

Tags

About Carole Di Tosti

Carole Di Tosti, Ph.D. is a published writer, playwright, novelist, poet. She owns and manages three blogs: The Fat and the Skinny, All Along the NYC Skyline, A Christian Apologists' Sonnets. She contributed articles to Technorati (310) on various trending topics. To Blogcritics she contributed 583 reviews, interviews on films and theater predominately, but also reviewed exhibits and wine events. She guest writes for Theater Pizzazz and has contributed to T2Chronicles, NY Theatre Wire. She covers NYC trending events and writes articles promoting advocacy. She professionally free-lanced for TMR and VERVE for 1 1/2 years. She was a former English Instructor. Her published dissertation is referenced in three books, two by Margo Ely. Her unpublished novel (Peregrine: The Ceremony of Powers) is copyrighted in the Library of Congress as is her two act play, Edgar.

Check Also

Momentum Generation, Tribeca FF

Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere ‘Momentum Generation’

A compelling story about a great sport before commercialism completely took over.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved