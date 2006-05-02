Why Illegal Immigrants Come To America

0 0 0 0 0 0 Please Share...

Many people would argue that the reason so many illegal immigrants come to this country is because they are poor to begin with and that our system is flawed not letting the poor people in. I think the real reason for the illegal immigration problem is a simple Economics 101 topic — Supply and Demand.

Millions of people come to this country because corporate America is addicted to cheap labor. We have seen a lot of jobs shipped overseas to satisfy corporate America’s addiction to cheap labor. It is a drug that our corporate backbone cannot live without — or can it?

There are plenty of other rich countries in the world. In fact, there are a lot of countries that have a more liberal political structure, better welfare, and even a better happiness index. But why are illegal immigrants not flooding these countries? There are no jobs there for people who do not go there legally.

I am sick and tired of this whole topic of illegal immigration. I am tired of hearing CNN and FoxNews’ half-researched, told-me-so arguments. The solution to this problem is simple. If you truly want America to get rid of illegal immigration, you have three simple steps.

One — Send corporate America to rehab so they can get over the need for cheap labor. Not just from illegals, but also outsourcing to other countries. How? Simple. Make fines so steep that the cheap labor would never offset them.

Two — Introduce legislation streamlining naturalization for the people who are already in the country. Give a deadline for everyone to register as a guest worker and give them a Social Security Card so they can start paying taxes.

Three — Deny all government services to anyone who is not in the country legally. After a certain date, deportation would not be to the border or country of origin. I cannot resist introducing a little humor. We are nice people. Sun, sand, and a pair of sandals. Let’s send everyone that is here illegally to a nice place like Iran.

