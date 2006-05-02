Home / Why Illegal Immigrants Come To America

Why Illegal Immigrants Come To America

Posted by: Logtar May 2, 2006

Many people would argue that the reason so many illegal immigrants come to this country is because they are poor to begin with and that our system is flawed not letting the poor people in. I think the real reason for the illegal immigration problem is a simple Economics 101 topic — Supply and Demand.

Millions of people come to this country because corporate America is addicted to cheap labor. We have seen a lot of jobs shipped overseas to satisfy corporate America’s addiction to cheap labor. It is a drug that our corporate backbone cannot live without — or can it?

There are plenty of other rich countries in the world. In fact, there are a lot of countries that have a more liberal political structure, better welfare, and even a better happiness index. But why are illegal immigrants not flooding these countries? There are no jobs there for people who do not go there legally.

I am sick and tired of this whole topic of illegal immigration. I am tired of hearing CNN and FoxNews’ half-researched, told-me-so arguments. The solution to this problem is simple. If you truly want America to get rid of illegal immigration, you have three simple steps.

One — Send corporate America to rehab so they can get over the need for cheap labor. Not just from illegals, but also outsourcing to other countries. How? Simple. Make fines so steep that the cheap labor would never offset them.

Two — Introduce legislation streamlining naturalization for the people who are already in the country. Give a deadline for everyone to register as a guest worker and give them a Social Security Card so they can start paying taxes.

Three — Deny all government services to anyone who is not in the country legally. After a certain date, deportation would not be to the border or country of origin. I cannot resist introducing a little humor. We are nice people. Sun, sand, and a pair of sandals. Let’s send everyone that is here illegally to a nice place like Iran.

  • Some of what you’re saying makes sense, but I still think of my ancestors and their dream to come to America. If they had not been able to come here, I might be tending sheep in Northern Italy or whatever. Not that there’s anything wrong with that!

    I guess I am a bit too idealistic, but I still remember those words of Emma Lazarus to be found on Liberty ISland here in New York. I hope they still mean something to all Americans.

    You left one thing out of the equation: the horrible state of the countries left behind!! Many commentators are offering that illegals (meaning Mexicans) protest the way that the corruption is allowed to run rampant there.

    Go protest in Mexico…they are planning to legalize hard drugs. They have a horrible gang and drug problem as we have seen in black ghettos.

    It is true that the countries in the southern regions of the world are less well off. And perhaps God planned it that way. The illegal immigration here and in Europe–where they are doing no better at assimilation–will upset the cart and the balance of the world. It’s too much too soon.

    I agree to a degree with the author, but I disagree with allowing those within the country to stay.
    Don’t get me wrong, I’ve done missionary work in Mexico, and I can’t blame anyone for wanting better for their families. But that same bleeding-heart mentality is what got us into this mess. The problem with “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddles masses yearning to breathe free” is that there are far more huddled masses than there is money to feed, clothe, and educate them (not to mention convert everything to say “en espanol press numero ocho”). We’re talking “big picture” here.
    -Fact: our pourous border has provided us with 12 million criminals, endorsed by Mexico, and some bearing thoughts of annexation through immigration (http://www.mayorno.com/WhoIsMecha.html)
    -Fact: illegal immigrants take up billions of taxpayer dollars, and put little in return
    -Fact: according to US statistics, those that come over here, are poor, and remain so.
    -Fact: Those that come over refuse to “integrate”, instead feeling that our society should change to convenience them.
    -Fact: by granting amnesty to 12 million illegal latinos (most of whom are granted dual-citizenship by Mexico) it would be virtually impossible to pass any further legislation, or quite possible to keep any laws on the books with all the Southwestern states suddenly demographically latino majorities.
    What we need to shut down the border, make it a felony to sneak across the border, retroactively apply it, make it a felony to employ illegals, place a 20% tax on all wire-transfers of money leaving the country, and embargo Mexico until they actually help out, or at least cease sending their floatsam and jetsam north. Make no mistake, it’ll hurt us economically, but that’s only because the morons on both sides of the isle in Washington have been passing the buck for decades.
    That’s my take.
    Amen to this article!

    Illegal is still illegal. The US is not responsible for birth place. The illegals are smart enough to make low wages to circumvent laws, live in single home/apartments with multiple people, take social services away from LEGAL US citizens, and don’t pay social security, or annual taxes. To every illegal of every country: if your country has problems, fix them. My ancestors came from Sweden in the 1800’s. They were farmers, unskilled, and managed to learn English. They gave up “their” flag for the American one. They came over LEGALLY. They did not “demand” rights that weren’t theirs to get. They earned them, by hard work and obeying OUR laws.

    I consider the USA as my house and home. The illegals have invaded my home thru an unlocked door and claim they have “rights”. They have “rights” for me to pay for their medical, welfare, and to educate their children at ten thousand a pop. We have taken the pressure off the Mexican government at our expense. Encourage the illegals to rally and march in Mexico City displaying American flags. A solution would be to cut off all benefits in six months. Fine companies that hire illegals. Unfortunately, the term illegal has lost its true meaning.

  • Logtar,

    I soooooo love your article! I actually experienced a bit of deja vu reading it, as I published a blog (quite similar in sentiment) within an hour of yours being published. We should have collaborated ;-)!

    I think you hit it right on the head my friend! You actually gave me another perspective on how hypocritical this country has been in its treatment of illegal immigrants. How can we (with a straight face) persecute people who come to this country for a better way of life, but fail to expose and penalize corporations who ship jobs out to other foreigners?

    This country has become so hypocritical and bipolar in its values and laws, it makes me want to vomit! I am physically ill over the relentless debate over illegals who work for a fraction of Americans, while MAJOR American corporations ship out jobs without repercussion! I am sickened by the constant bogus platforms built around the topic of all the money and tax dollars the American economy is losing to illegal immigrants! Has anyone done the math on American money lost to international outsourcing????

    So here’s my idea:
    Since American’s and the American government are obsessed with deporting illegal immigrants in this country, but seem to care little about the deportation of American jobs, why not keep those jobs on American soil and give them exclusively to immigrants already here? Trust me though, even though non-Americans already fill them, all HELL will break loose if those same jobs were given to foreigners already living in America.

    America is dripping with self-indulgent, controlling hypocrites. We say one thing and execute another. We have lost our focus and compassion.

  • Bliffle

    “America is dripping with self-indulgent, controlling hypocrites. We say one thing and execute another. We have lost our focus and compassion.”

    The world is filled with hypocrites. Just look at the way Americans abroad are routinely abused by foreign governments, which then turn around and demand special treatment for their citizens in the US.

  • so wat if we are immigrants. you ask we are taking youre jobs?well is a simmple answer we do it because americans aren’t and we need the money so why not take it someone has to the job!!!!!

  • jenny

    we are not trying to take over america we can if we wanted but we are just trying to be PART of it.if you think we are taking our jobs[americans]then why didn’t you do it before we came!!!!!!!!!!this is suppose to be a country of FREEDOM let me tell you americans you have FAIL!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Ruvy in Jerusalem

    Lilah, Logtar,

    I understand and sympathise with both of you. Believe me I do. But let’s have a little lesson in economics.

    You work in an insurance firm in Pittsburg, say, just for the sake of discussion that handles vehicular and property insurance claims. Five p.m. rolls around and you are ready to go home after a long day. As you leave, you meet the night shift coming in to work the phones, and process the claims you have been dealing with all day long. Let us say, just for the sake of argument, that you are paid $20/hr, and your night time replacement gets paid $22/hr – your wage plus a 10% night differential. Your firm does all it can to run a 24/7 operation.

    Ace Insurance down the road, a competitor, is owned by a guy who was born in Tel Aviv and is trying to eat up some of your market share. He cuts a deal with Avi, his old parachutist buddy in the IDF, to hire a bunch of English speaking people to handle the calls at a call center near Tel Aviv and do the processing. Your night-time replcement costs $22/hr plus another 12% for various costs like unemployment insurance, FICA, etc. for an 8 hour shift. In short, he costs $197 all tolled, without health insurance costs.

    Avi pays out NIS 280 a night, NIS 35/hr for each worker – this includes the equivalent taxes like unemployment insurance, health insurance, etc., $61 a night. Ace Insurance pays $90 for the services and cuts its premiums to new customers, and eats into your firm’s market share. More and more of the energy of your firm is spent trying to keep customers from transferring to Ace, largely unsuccessfully.

    That is how outsourcing works.

    Your boss decides to cut a deal with his friend from Bangalore – who hires a series of workers to do the overnight work at your firm, and he winds up paying $85 a night per worker, and your night-time replacement is let go along with lots of other workers. It also cuts premiums to levels similar to those of Ace Insurance. After about a month, Ace Insurance is no longer holding the high cards in the property insurance game.

    Is this right? I’ll let you think about it. There are lots of Israelis making their living just this way, as are many Indians.

    Think about it.

    Dear person that wrote this I will like to say that immigrantes come for a better life. Also get your facts strait illegal immigrants do pay taxis.
    Every american came illegal because they inveded indian terretory.

    If these illegal immigrants want to come over to this country to have a better life then why don’t they just act smart and come over here legally so then they won’t have to leave. And to the last comment made illegal immigrants don’t pay takes because they don’t have a social security number.

  • Wow this article is wrongheaded. I missed it the first time around, but have to make at least one point now.

    One — Send corporate America to rehab so they can get over the need for cheap labor. Not just from illegals, but also outsourcing to other countries. How? Simple. Make fines so steep that the cheap labor would never offset them.

    What corporate America does to keep prices low is ultimately done to the benefit of the American consumer. If you want to stop them using illegals and fine them into oblivion, be aware that what you’re doing is not harming the corporations, but harming the consumers who buy their products. What you’re talking about is creating massive inflation, raising the price of everything and impoverishing ordinary Americans just to stick it to the people you erroneously think of as the bad guys in this situation.

  • What corporate America does to keep prices low is ultimately done to the benefit of the American consumer. If you want to stop them using illegals and fine them into oblivion, be aware that what you’re doing is not harming the corporations, but harming the consumers who buy their products.

    So. If “corporate America” decides that it would “ultimately” be “to the benefit of the American consumer” to “keep prices low” by ignoring various out-of-control requirements of OSHA, Workman’s Compensation, etc., then the government should refrain from “fining them into oblivion”, because that would be “harming the consumers.” Is that what you’re saying?

    And why are you not concerned about the harm to a certain class of American consumers, known as low-skilled workers, who are harmed by being kicked into the unemployed category as a direct result of being undercut by dirt cheap illegal and outsourced labor?

    logtar: “… Economics 101 topic — Supply and Demand.”

    Did you actually TAKE Econ101? Or are you speculating? Or are you just summoning an academic cognomen to lend force to your argument?

  • Yes Bliffle, I did take Econ 101.

    Thanks Lilah!

  • And why are you not concerned about the harm to a certain class of American consumers, known as low-skilled workers, who are harmed by being kicked into the unemployed category as a direct result of being undercut by dirt cheap illegal and outsourced labor?

    Because all of the statistics show that it’s not happening. The illegals take the menial jobs and force the longer term residents up on the economic scale, into lower management and more skilled jobs. Just being fluent in English makes you more qualified and higher earning than most illegals, so with that skill you can go supervise minimum wage workers instead of being one.

    Dave

  • The illegals take the menial jobs and force the longer term residents up on the economic scale, into lower management and more skilled jobs. Just being fluent in English makes you more qualified and higher earning than most illegals, so with that skill you can go supervise minimum wage workers instead of being one.

    First of all, JUST the ability to speak English, doesn’t automatically qualify someone to be in a managerial position. “Low-skilled American workers” really does mean LOW-SKILLED AMERICAN WORKERS!

    And after all the current crop of 20 or 30 million illegal aliens are made into citizens (which will grow by another 10 or 20 million after just THAT generation of them are through having kids), thus making them eligible to sponsor another 60 million of their relatives, how big will the NEXT wave of cheap illegal labor have to be – 40 or 50 million? I mean the first wave will no longer want to be doing all those “jobs Americans don’t want to do” will they, because THEY will then be Americans themselves!

    What with approacing half a billion people by mid century, there will be a hell of a lot of lettuce to pick by primitive hand harvesting methods, since the availablity of slave labor for the whole first half of the 21st Century will have spared Big Agra the trouble and expense of adopting modernized automated processes that could have driven down the cost of food instead of merely slowing the increase in prices by using low-paid Mexicans.

    Or … we could STOP the uncontrolled runaway immigration-fueled population explosion that WILL turn America into another Chinese/Indian shithole for our posterity to inherit from us, before it’s too late.

    Dave – “What corporate America does to keep prices low is ultimately done to the benefit of the American consumer. If you want to stop them using illegals and fine them into oblivion, be aware that what you’re doing is not harming the corporations, but harming the consumers who buy their products. What you’re talking about is creating massive inflation, raising the price of everything and impoverishing ordinary Americans just to stick it to the people you erroneously think of as the bad guys in this situation.”

    You have a point here, and I don’t agree with the author about fining for outsourcing overseas (I don’t know the right solution for that). However, if we do not enforce laws against employers hiring illegals, the immmigration problem won’t be solved. To the degree that impacts pricing, that’s a cost of security.

    I don’t think *anything* an employer does to lower prices for consumers is acceptable.

  • With the high cost of meat these days, if you won’t go veg, perhaps you should go cannibal!!!

    By only cooking and eating undocumented immigrants, you’ll both be doing the enviroment a favor _and_ opening up employment opportunities for literally _millions_ of American Citizens and Permanent Residents!!!

    To help you get started, here’s a couple of tasty recipes:

    Marinated Leg of Person

    1 leg, about 3 kilos
    6 cups dry cider
    1 kilo carrots, sliced thinly
    8 medium onions, sliced thinly
    16 juniper berries
    8 leaves sage, chopped
    1/2 cup butter
    2 whole nutmegs, grated
    salt and pepper to taste

    Combine half each of the cider, nutmeg and sage with 2 of the onions, the juniper berries and salt and pepper to taste. Cut the leg into slices about 1 cm. thick and over these pour the marinade. Refrigerate, covered, for 36 – 48 hours, turning the meat occasionally.

    Remove the meat from the marinade and dry with toweling. Strain the marinade and to this add the remaining cider.

    In a large flameproof casserole melt the butter and, over a high flame, brown the meat slices on both sides. Remove the slices, lower the flame and add the remaining onions and the carrots, cooking until the onions are softened. Pour in the marinade and bring to a boil. Add the remaining seasonings, replace the venison, cover and place in a medium oven for 1 1/2 hours. Serve hot directly from the casserole. Serves 6 – 8.

    Person Stew

    1 shoulder of person, about 2 1/2 kilo), dressed and cut into serving pieces
    1 bottle dry red wine
    1 cup olive oil
    1/2 cup red wine vinegar
    6 Tbsp. each bacon fat and flour
    2 large onions, chopped coarsely
    1 large carrot, chopped coarsely
    3 stalks celery, chopped coarsely
    3 cloves garlic, chopped finely
    6 shallots, chopped coarsely
    12 juniper berries
    12 whole peppercorns
    2 whole cloves
    2 bay leaves, crushed
    2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
    1 tsp. salt
    1/2 tsp. each thyme, oregano, basil and rosemary
    salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste

    In a saucepan combine the wine, wine vinegar, olive oil, onions, carrot, shallots, celery, garlic, cloves and all of the herbs and spices. Bring just to a boil, immediately lower the flame and simmer for about 10 – 12 minutes. Remove from the flame and let cool for 1/2 hour.

    Put the cup-up shoulder and giblets in a ceramic bowl and pour over the marinade. Marinate, covered, in the refrigerator for 2 – 3 days, turning the meat several times each day.

    Remove the meat from the marinade and dry on toweling. Strain and reserve the marinade.

    Sprinkle the meat with salt, pepper and cayenne pepper to taste. In a skillet melt the bacon fat and in this brown the meat, slowly on all sides. Sprinkle over with flour, stir and continue to saute until the flour is absorbed and turns light brown. Add the strained marinade and simmer, covered until the meat is tender (45 – 60 minutes). Correct the seasoning, simmer for 5 minutes longer and serve hot. Serves 6.

    I think it’s dumb to come over here. the only reason is to get our money and jobs.

  • Nice to see this thread revived. I always wondered why Dave, who always seems to have a comeback for anything negative about the current Mexican Invasion of the United States of America, never answered my last post here (#19) back in May.

  • L.A. concerned girl

    Ok in the first place th illegal immigrants come here not to harm anybody they come here to work. And if the jobs were occupied in the first place then they wouldnt be able to get them. i am a U.S. citizen with an illegal parent and let me tell you that i could never be more proud of my parent. so yeah there are alot of unemployed citizens. why? exactly because they really dont want to work. because the illegal immigrants keep finding new jobs every day so if the citizens really wanted that job they would get it because they have a better advantage over us they are legal. so what do you guys have to say about that? exactly nothing because i beleive to have alot of sense and arent taking anybody’s side because i acctually do believe that they would have a better life here in the us if they were here legally. but you know what sometimes you just have to do things that are illegal yet they dont really harm anybody.

  • Nancy

    L.A. it doesn’t matter a rat’s ass WHY anybody comes here illegally; the point is, THEY ARE ILLEGAL. They’re here without permission and in violation of US laws. Reasons have nothing to do with it, and are NO EXCUSE. You have no reason to be proud of your lawbreaking parents, if they’re illegal; they’re just as much scum as if they were out holding up banks, because they’re still STEALING from legit citizens of the US, using publically funded facilities & services, and NOT paying social security, unemployment, or other withholding taxes – for which sales taxes are NOT a substitute. So by being here illegally, they’re thieves, lawbreakers – and so are YOU, for that matter, the spawn of a pair of illegals, usurping a place in US public schools & draining US public funding for kids who are here legally, whose parents did care enough for the law & respect for this country to do it the right way. You ought to hang yourself in shame. After shooting them. Hopefully the Minutemen will get you all.

  • wow people in America say to be educated people no effence but where is you education? people are saying that illegal immigrants do not pay taxes well news falash we do and over 40% of it go to social securuty and medicare. so why dont you get informed i’m sure you guys know how to use the internet i mean since you guys are soo educated.

  • Each year millions of illegal immigrants have been forcing their selves threw the U.S. knowing the consequences of their actions. The U.S. government has made so many efforts to putting a stop to border jumping, while jobs, public funds, education, and benefits are being taking away from the law abiding citizens of America.

    A lot of people are misinformed about the words “illegal immigrants.” Coming to America to become a citizen is a right, a right that any one as an immigrant has. Disregarding the law of the land, and taking illegal actions is the issue at hand. If any one is willing to break the law to get here, their most likely willing to break the law to get what they want.

    Having a comprehensive program to end illegal immigration is what Americans need. Deterrence, apprehension, and removal are what need to be strengthen by our government. Teddy Roosevelt, a famous president once said “We can have no “50-50″ allegiance in this country. Either a man is an American and nothing else, or he is not an American at all.” Who would have ever thought that being “the land of the free,” would come with consequences?

    Majority of Illegal immigrants that come to America are here for half a year in the United States and home in Mexico living like kings and queens till the season change. To be apart of something means going threw the rules and regulations like any one else. There is no reason to take advantage of something that’s not yours to begin with.

    ok so i read the blog and i read several comments. I am very opinionated on this topic. Ok if your an illegal immigrant or your parents are, get out of here. You already broke a law by coming here, who’s to saw you won’t do it again, that you “had” to to survive, to make a better life? Someone said in a commen that they could not have been more proud of her parent even though she is an illegal immigrant. Wait, y are you proud again?

    If your going to be an immigrant you have to 1.) learn our language. 2.)do it legally 3.)Pay some gosh darn taxes. I’m annoyed that people come over here and expect to be an american. Just stay in your country, whether your from Mexico or Candiana or anywhere else. Just stay on your side and we’ll stay on ours. Just because you don’t like something doesn’t mean you have to do something illegal to change it.

    i agree with sara, if your gonna come to my country you have to learn my language. ENGLISH!!! If i moved to ur country i would have to learn your language!!! your gov. wouldn’t bend over backwards and write stop in my language cuz i complained that i didn’t know what a stop sign meant cuz i couldnt read spanish!!! or like that protesting day when all the illegals came out and didn’t go to work and protested that they were illegal!!! wtf is that! if i was ins id have been out there deporting them all, they were all clearly illegals. id hae been walking through the crowd saying “let me see ur green card”!!! if they have such a problem with there country, why don’t they fix it. ya it’ll take time and effort and itll be harder then sittin on a couch in america collecting welfare but you kno wut, mayb, just maybe there counrty wuldn’t be so bad a place and they could stay there and speak there spanish. im lucky i live in a part of the counr\try where there is virtually no diversity and i don’t really have to deal with illegals, but i still hate them. if ur illegal get out of my country!!! ull have to sooner or later!!!

  • Nelson

    1. The comment that everyone came to this country illegally because it was a invation on the indians. North America was not a country then, it was a continant. Did not become a country until 1777. And once it became a solvrine country than those that live within the boarders have the right to say when others may enter.
    2. I, as many still believe in the motto, of give us your tired and poor, however when the migration to this country is twelve million strong and climbing, it is no longer migration it is called invasion.
    3. The fact is taxes paid by the illegals here does not cover the cost of the social services that the illegals are absorbing.

    illegal immigrants should stay wit us…pyche!!

    ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SHOULD STAY WITH US WHY ALWAYS PICK ON THE MEXICANS THEY ARE HONEST BUT YOU AMERICANS JUDGE THEM BY THEIR COLOR AND THE WAY THEY LOOK YOU SHOULD LET THEM STAY HERE AND THEY HELPS US WITH ALOT OF THINGS DONT JUDGE THEM BECAUSE THEIR COLOR OR THE WAY THEY LOOK YOU SHOULD GET TO KNOW WAY BETTER IN THE INSIDE SOO YOU SHOULD LET THEM STAY HERE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IF YOU DONT WELL PROBABLY THE MEXICANS WONT LET YOU GO VISIT MEXICO AND I THIUGHT IT WAS A FREEEEEEE COUBTRY TEA RITE

  • NO we dont pick on the mexicans becuase of their color. that is the most ridicules statement I have ever heard. They have snuk into America and are abusing our systems while at the same time thumbing their noses at us. If you want to live here than do it legally,And stop tring to find loop holes in our goverment to get what you want! And for those of you who dont know a thing about history why not google Feb.2 1848 the guadalupe hildago treaty. you will see that America bought this land from the corrupt mexican goverment. And for those of you that think that you will take this land from Americans “DREAM ON” Keep pushing Americans and we will see how long they will stand for that. Just becuase our govement wont stand up for America doesnt mean that the American people wont.

  • Larry

    Give chance and opportunity to these illegal immigrants in this country.

  • this article is not actually explaining why illegal immigrants come here from other countries the cheap labor is the illegal immigrants doing the work

  • Nancy

    Considering that most illegals end up working long hard hours at dangerous or hideously horrific work, under the most adverse conditions, and further are subject to criminal depredations by ‘coyotes’ & rival traffickers in human cargo who hold them for ransom or even put them into virtual slavery as labor or prostitution (which is an increasing danger in the US by various criminal elements), and knowing the generic xenophobia that Americans in general display, I wonder that anyone would be stupid enough to come here illegally.

    A previous commenter made a good point: if conditions are bad in your country, skipping out & trying to sneak into another country is not the answer. You need to stay & insist that those in power DO something to fix the problem. Otherwise you merely end up transporting the problem with you, mainly because it’s a fact that most illegals are of the least educated, poorest, & most unskilled class, which means that in the new country they’ll have exactly the same problems, plus the disadvantage of being illegal, not speaking/reading the language – IF they can read at all, etc. etc. Running away never solves anything, I was told.

  • Heloise

    This is a super-simplistic view and article. It is not 101 as stated. There are lots of groups that talk about this where you can learn more.

    This guy is a programmer. The HB1 visa that is freely given to Indians and other groups has wrecked havoc on our own men and women here who cannot

    I agree with comment #33. Americans do not pick on Mexicans for their color or the way they look. We just don’t want illegal immigrants here because they are breaking the law. We don’t want criminals in our country. Comment #32 says that they thought America was a free country. Well, it is. However, we do have laws here, and we expect every human living here to follow them- even illegal immigrants. That would mean STAY OUT IN THE FIRST PLACE OR COME LEGALLY. If they would like to come to America legally, I definitely believe we should let them pretty much no matter what. But if they choose to sneak pass the borders, KICK THEM OUT. They have the opportunity to become a legal American citizen, why blow that chance and come here illegally? Why risk the chance of being kicked out?

    COME TO THE FRONT DOOR DONT SNEEK THROUGHT THE BACK. DIDNT YOUR MOTHERS TEACH YOU THAT

    I think that if everyone would look back at where their family members came from. Everyone would see that all of their family members came here illegaly and took over the land the Indians lived in. We have not taken over anyones land, all we are doing is working jobs that Americans do not want to do because they don’t like getting paid less then $10 an hour. Well, as for facts the fact are that immigrants do pay taxes,how many Mexicans do you see going bankrupted, there not on welfare because like everyone said they don’t have SS cards, Mexicans don’t even go to the doctor offices to be seen, how many Mexicans do you see havving their homes forclosed. People need to think of where they came from before they talk.

  • U know what u all can go to hell u all r jelouse of us Mexican. The only person that is going to get shot is u SDSD

  • bogusCrap

    ok i have sat here and read this whole blog, and personaly, i agree with most of you, if people want to be in america, they should do it the right way, and believe me gabby, no one is jelouse of the frikin mexicans come on were americans, we have respect for our selves and wont work for less than 5$ what is there to be jelous of people who have messed up there own country so bad they need to sneek into someone elses, should we be jelous of someone steeling our money and our childrens education, should we americans be jelous of people killing themselves to get away from a mess they created and should we be jelouse that someone is so much better than us that they would undercut them selves, put themselves to shame and embarass there children? this is what we are jelouse of? please tell me because i can feel the jelousy building in me right now of how bad i wish i was a mexican so i could be the one to go and steel from someone else and invade there home and make demands on there country. i think shooting them all as they come over the wall is a pretty good idea, than there would be no reason for illegal immigrants! Mexico would not like it to much if americans were going over and steeling the few jobs they have or taking there money, killing there familys, raping there woman, thats what a majority of them are doing here not to mention the people they are killing becase they cant seem to restrain themselves from a car after getting drunk. If all you want is our money woman and booze go the **** home.i can understand letting a few of them stay if they have a good enough reason, or actually did come over to better themselves, but if thats what they were really intending, than they would have done that legally. they say they just want to be part of american than do it legally, you dont want to be part of america, you want to be part of our money, find a way to make your own money and stop steeling ours, your government has perfectley enough money to support its econamy, go harras them, stop harrasing us for something we dont owe to you!!!!!!!!

    You know, i kinda agree. As an immigrant myself from not other than mexico, sometimes i think the best thing for my family to have done was stuck it out over there, if its possible here then its possible there. Its hard making a living here too you know, i see all these immigrant homeless in my neighborhood pissed drunk all day giving my poeple a bad reputation! Its a beautiful idea, that america has work for everyone… but its only a short temp solution, in the long wrong it hust both the country or immigration and the new one to which they immigrate. What i think should happen is that access to america should be denide for a while, then all the people suffering in their native country wont have an escape, and maybe finally they’ll do something to solve the problem!! The poor poeple dont even try to fight for improvement you know, i mean, its hard to believe comming from like anyone but … Ok… i come from a government family in a poor country, i can tell you that there is no unity amongs the people, in a way i think its their fault then suffer so much, they need to be put in a situation where they have to start a revolution or whatever is nessessary to get what they want/need.
    wah.. what was i even talking about? oh, i like your post.

  • maryssa c – after reading the multiple posts

    As an immigrant i’ll say that yes, we do pay taxes!!! I do have a legal social security card, some do some dont. why not come here legally? Because it takes more years than you can count. Imigration serviices cost thousands, i’m talking 30 or something (speaking from personal experience) The process is slow and usually is just there to take a lot of your money, money you dont have, and then deny you, so why bother with it? still some do. My family has been in the process for … almost 9 years, and nothing. Clean records, ok jobs, been here more that 20 years and still in the end we can be denied. America is our home by the time the sesult are out.
    “What corporate America does to keep prices low is ultimately done to the benefit of the American consumer.” no, this is wrong, its to the benefit running the company that it help, helps the already rich and hurt the already poor.
    to daves “Because all of the statistics show that it’s not happening.” i dont know what stats your using but you probably should check their sources, there so much bias in most of the article i’ve read about economics, specially concerning poverty and immigration.
    -and lots american dont work because they dont want to again, from experiance
    -laws are broken, not all laws are good anyways and some that should exist dont, immigration being illigal i dont think its reason enough to make a big deal about, it has to be more than that
    -yes, i’m also surprised about how bad the american aducation is, most people are so ignorant, elementaryto high school education is one of the worse in the world, once you get to college it evens out (more in comparison to eaurope nations)
    -“ok so i read the blog and i read several comments. I am very opinionated on this topic. Ok if your an illegal immigrant or your parents are, get out of here. You already broke a law by coming here,” ok, your just stupid, its stupid expecting this to happen or making any sense to the immigrants already here. Its like telling african american to go back to africa (yes i still hear that going around, how absurd)
    -“i agree with sara, if your gonna come to my country you have to learn my language. ENGLISH!!!” I know my language (spanish and english) and several others, this comes to show how self centered many americans are, should i say it or :S .. ok, here it goes, people who say shit like this are usually red neck racist thinkin they the shit, when they sure as fuck aint
    -and why the hell do american make such a big deal about immigration being illegal, it sure as fuck wasnt illegal when they selves came over here taking over the natives homes and resources!
    -and dont get back giving me shit about being racist too, i’m too mixed for that, belive it or not, mexico is filled with immigrants from a bunch of other countries too, i concider myself american, i’ve only lived here 99% percent of my life, being greek, african, spanish and native mexican i think gives one a broader perpective that many full americans dont understand, and therefore care only about themselves as individuals more than they should
    -“WHY ALWAYS PICK ON THE MEXICANS THEY ARE HONEST BUT YOU AMERICANS JUDGE THEM BY THEIR COLOR AND THE WAY THEY LOOK” again, this is so true, most mexicans are short, brown and fat. Not. please peole stop stereotyping them like this! I look more white than the mayority of american, and i’m talking russian white, dont judge!!!
    -“Americans do not pick on Mexicans for their color or the way they look. We just don’t want illegal immigrants” i think they do, for most of my jobs competing with very stereotipical looking immigrant i win
    -“people who have messed up there own country” they havent messed up their country, the poeple who run it have messed up the people, its really complicated
    -boguscrap, thats just what you are, you’ve distorted reality to fit your needs far too much “i think shooting them all as they come over the wall is a pretty good idea,” yeah, ur mental

    overall what i’m hearing is the poor hating on the poor, looool!!!! what needs to be done is both societies need to fix their government, how, its complicated and i’d have to write about 3 times as much as i’ve got so far.

  • To you bogusCrap You tell me how many Mexicans are on the news, newspapers, or anything else like this acused of raping someone or murdering someone. Compared to the amount of Americans I say not much. Mexicans do not come into this country the rape your women or hurt your children. I would have to say that there are more Americans who do these type of things. And as for drunks traffic violations ok I hear you. But that still does not give you the right to judge us the way you do. And as for “shot them all” being a good Idea yeah I would have to agree you are mental.

  • just a nother person

    why cant we just give them a licence for here i mean there going to come back agian any way

  • fucku2!

    Fuck you! I mean, im not illigal, but i think its unfair cause of gay ass george bush who fucked you!

  • we should allow immigrants to our country because they just wanna work like mi primo panchito orale
    and they just want a better life for their family. Claro que si !! mexico cabrones// latinos ! echale guey

  • Concerned Citizen

    Logtar you are the one with the half researched argument. Illegal Immigrants do pay taxes including Social Security Taxes, medicare, and others. They are not here to take away anyones job, but to simply earn money for themselves and their family. These are not jobs that are being taken away from Americans, they are jobs that citizens are just to lazy to do.

  • God!! just to read all these i have a headache!!
    First, good job Dave!!
    Second: Illegals DO PAY TAXES, i know two wrongs don’t make a right, but if you really want everybody to pay taxes, why don’t they pass the FAIR TAX PROGRAM?? this would take taxes out of paychecks and put it into the everyday products we buy, that way illegals would also pay taxes, right? since everybody is a consumer. Illegals don’t benefit from social Security!! they don’t have SS cards!!! duh!!
    Millions of illegals have false documents just to get a job, and they are taken taxes out of their checks for services, services that they will never use, because of lack of documents; at the end of the year they are elligible for money back, but they don’t get it, the gov’t keeps it, but of course, nobody knows of this.
    Third: To all these people that say their ancestors came here legally….there was virtually no immigration reforms back then!! you could just pack your stuff, come here, and you became legal as soon as you set foot in this country!
    Wake up!! Who said that illegals just have kids to stay here legally??? haha, that’s really stupid. so are you saying that illegals don’t have the right to have kids??
    Immigrants might hurt the economy, but they also help; cheap labor means cheap products, comsumer gets benfited from this…and who’s the comsumer?? AMERICANS!!!!

    If you were poor, your family hasn’t eat in days, you can’t find a job…what would you do??…Wouldn’t you do anything, even cross a border illegaly risking your life on the way, just to guarantee the welfare of your family??
    Think about it…more than illegals, they are Humans!!! just like you. Think about your kids, think about your wife, husband, etc

  • To BogusCrap:
    I think we should just shot you. You should respect those Mexicans…they left everything they know to come here, once here, they take any opportunity they have to work, they start from having zero, and a lot of them get to have much more than you have, not by stealing your jobs, but rather by working hard, by earning everything they own, and i think that what makes you mad. If you’re not jealous, why are you talking like that, you’re just full of, as you describe yourself, full of CRAP.
    Mexicans, and ALL SPANISH, are honest people. there are some that are criminals, like there is black, white, asian criminals. but the majority don’t come here to rape as you say…trust me, they didn’t risk their lifes to do that.
    Educate yourself, don’t base your opinion on what you hear, which most of it are bias news paid by racist poeple.
    You can use some going to a spanish community, observe them, talk to them (they do try to speak english you moron)commute with them, you’ll learn a whole new perspective.

  • Language: “if your gonna come to my country you have to learn my language. ENGLISH!!! If i moved to ur country i would have to learn your language!!! your gov. wouldn’t bend over backwards and write stop in my language cuz i complained that i didn’t know what a stop sign meant cuz i couldnt read spanish!!! ”

    This is bullshit. I’ve gone to Mexico several times, i love their hospitality. and guess what? they spoke english to me!! There was always somebody who would be happily willing to translate. My hotel had signs in English all over the place!! My husband is working over there right now, and every single document he had to sign or read was in English!!

    “im lucky i live in a part of the counrtry where there is virtually no diversity and i don’t really have to deal with illegals, but i still hate them. if ur illegal get out of my country!!! ull have to sooner or later!!!” illegal hater

    You’re racist and you are not afraid to say it…i pitty you. illegals are not sitting on a counch collecting walfare as you say, they are working. You hate them because they are better than you (not you americans, i mean better than the person that said this). Life example: When i was a teenager, i worked in a restaurant, we had 3 Mexicans working there, i was completly sure they were illegals; after 3 years of working there, they never called in sick, always show up on time, and while everybody complained, they just kept working. That’s why employers rather hire a low-skilled spanish than a low-skilled american.
    please don’t hate…sooner or later you will need help from one. Thanks to them the groceries and vegetables you buy are so cheap, thanks to them you’re not paying ridiculous prices.

    I think illegal immigrants should stay in USA because they are hard workers that just come to live a better life I HOPE they stay in the USA.

    Without illegal’s who would fold my taco, roll my burrito and grow hot peppers.

    Illegal Immigrants are the source for Usa. With out them we wouln’t be Usa. If we did not have Illegal Immigrant we would be poor Usa of America. I suggest that Illegal Immigrant should stay in America and have the right to vote,work without the greencard because they are hard workers. They shouln’t be deported to their country because they are humans just wanting a better life. They need to be equal as us the white people. I HOPE EVERYTHING STOPS WITH THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AND LET THEM STAY IN AMERICA GOD BLESS EVERY SINGLE PERSON LOKING FOR A BETTER JOB OR BETTER DREAMS AND PEOPLE IN THE WORLD.

    MAN I HOPE ILLGEGAL IMMIGRANT STAY IN THE USA.

    MAN I HOPE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS STAY IN THE USA TO.

    God Bless the world and that their ain’t no racism with the illegal immigrants let them stay in the Usa they are just trying to live their dreams.They don’t sell drugs some people are just telling lies about the illegal immigrants.
    GOD BLESS THE WORLD!!!

    My country was founded on illegal immigrants. Well, to be more precise: illegal in the sense that the British courts thought that what they’d been doing was illegal.

    If they hadn’t, I might now be a soccer hooligan.

    #55:

    SR! You’re back. How did those crawdads work out for you?

    I dunno, Doc.

    If you’re not hijacking threads, you’re stirring up the peasants.

    You like making trouble, don’t you?

    I’m just filling in while moonraven is in flight and thus incommunicado…

    And doing a good job, too! :>)

    Quote
    #9 — May 4, 2006 @ 14:27PM — unknown [URL]

    so wat if we are immigrants. you ask we are taking youre jobs?well is a simmple answer we do it because americans aren’t and we need the money so why not take it someone has to the job!!!!!
    #10 — May 4, 2006 @ 14:34PM — jenny

    we are not trying to take over america we can if we wanted but we are just trying to be PART of it.if you think we are taking our jobs[americans]then why didn’t you do it before we came!!!!!!!!!!this is suppose to be a country of FREEDOM let me tell you americans you have FAIL!!!!!!!!!!!

    Dear person that wrote this I will like to say that immigrantes come for a better life. Also get your facts strait illegal immigrants do pay taxis.
    Every american came illegal because they inveded indian terretory.

    #34 — February 4, 2007 @ 11:52AM — Larry

    Give chance and opportunity to these illegal immigrants in this country.

    You guys know how stupid you sound? Gtfo. You wanna come to my country? Then pay taxes and learn english.

    I like this artical it’s great but I say people should come here legal not lllegal…

    it doesnt matter what we want. its not goin to stop it

    It is a shame to see what his country has turned into. There is more ignorant Americans then immigrants.

    I respect the post and the message behind it everyone is entitled to speak there minds its a part of freedom of speech if I recall.

    The many definitions of immigrant:
    1. a person who migrates to another country, usually for permanent residence
    2. A person who leaves one country to settle permanently in another.

    ignorant Americans, instead of focusing on Mexicans why not focus on other dangers to American’s. If immigrants are such a big deal then you have the power to vote for the right leaders that will do something about it, crying and moaning don’t get rid of the millions of immigrant that make up this country and just because Mexico is right next door, doesn’t give you the right to generalize every other Hispanic or any other immigrant for that matter. If such a big deal, then stop hiring immigrant at fast for restaurants, cleaning services, landscaping services, and every other crappy job out there that so called Africans aren’t willing to do. The same ignorant people saying away with the immigrants are the same people asking immigrants for a good price in the services they may offer or willing to hire them for $6.50 an hour. The only people at fault here are Americans for letting this get out of control. Ever since 9/11 anyone that doesn’t have blond hair, blue eyes are being targeted as terrorist, and the only crime immigrant have committed is come here illegally and seeking a life they could only dream of. And as far as not paying tax’s, do you not realize how much money immigrant spend on our products for the love of God I have yet to see any onces life change because of Juan and Jose didn’t pay tax’s for a hot dog. I frown upon what ignorance this country has, you talk about Mexicans bring nothing, but drugs and gangs to the states. How about the millions of dollars in drugs your government brings into the streets each day, and how Americans redeem their selfs? Simply by blaming others for your actions.

    To sum up your ignorance, stop paying us for cutting your grass, doing your nails, making your food, and cleaning your homes. If Americans are that worried about immigrant not paying tax’s that stop paying us in the 1st place.

    P.S. You have a war to win, (or rather oil to collect and excuses to make) Stop judging immigrants for looking for a better way of living, and go invade more country’s for there oil, gas, and resources. Hmm jee wouldn’t that make our troops immigrants? OH WAIT..we are the world leaders so I guess we can make up rules along the way. I completely forget it is fine to invade other countries kill there people, take there stuff, and use excuse like “we are looking for bombs”. Good job America it has been years since 9/11 and how many bombs have you found???

    It is a shame to see what his country has turned into. There is more ignorant Americans then immigrants.

    I respect the post and the message behind it everyone is entitled to speak there minds its a part of freedom of speech if I recall.

    The many definitions of immigrant:
    1. a person who migrates to another country, usually for permanent residence
    2. A person who leaves one country to settle permanently in another.

    ignorant Americans, instead of focusing on Mexicans why not focus on other dangers to American’s. If immigrants are such a big deal then you have the power to vote for the right leaders that will do something about it, crying and moaning don’t get rid of the millions of immigrant that make up this country and just because Mexico is right next door, doesn’t give you the right to generalize every other Hispanic or any other immigrant for that matter. If such a big deal, then stop hiring immigrant at fast for restaurants, cleaning services, landscaping services, and every other crappy job out there that so called Africans aren’t willing to do. The same ignorant people saying away with the immigrants are the same people asking immigrants for a good price in the services they may offer or willing to hire them for $6.50 an hour. The only people at fault here are Americans for letting this get out of control. Ever since 9/11 anyone that doesn’t have blond hair, blue eyes are being targeted as terrorist, and the only crime immigrant have committed is come here illegally and seeking a life they could only dream of. And as far as not paying tax’s, do you not realize how much money immigrant spend on our products for the love of God I have yet to see any onces life change because of Juan and Jose didn’t pay tax’s for a hot dog. I frown upon what ignorance this country has, you talk about Mexicans bring nothing, but drugs and gangs to the states. How about the millions of dollars in drugs your government brings into the streets each day, and how Americans redeem their selfs? Simply by blaming others for your actions.

    To sum up your ignorance, stop paying us for cutting your grass, doing your nails, making your food, and cleaning your homes. If Americans are that worried about immigrant not paying tax’s that stop paying us in the 1st place.

    P.S. You have a war to win, (or rather oil to collect and excuses to make) Stop judging immigrants for looking for a better way of living, and go invade more country’s for there oil, gas, and resources. Hmm jee wouldn’t that make our troops immigrants? OH WAIT..we are the world leaders so I guess we can make up rules along the way. I completely forget it is fine to invade other countries kill there people, take there stuff, and use excuse like “we are looking for bombs”. Good job America it has been years since 9/11 and how many bombs have you found???

  • all you little mexicans need to stop tryin to take over america. yall need to learn how to get some money and come here legally. you trying to start crap with us when we didnt do anything and your making us learn spanish when this is freakin america why dont you learn english?? i dont have anything against mexicans but you need to go back to your own country and quit trying to jack on america beacuse you just mad that aint one of us.

  • NO YOU KNOW WHAT THAT LITTLE MEXCIAN UP THERE THATS SAYING THAT HES GOING TO SHOOT AMERICANS THEN HE BETTER BRING IT. HES JUST HATIN ON US AMERICANS. HE SHOULDNT BE TALKING CUS HES THE ONE COMING IN ILLEGALY SCARED OF BEING SHOT SO HE NEEDS TO STFU ABOUT SHOTTING SOME AMERICANS AND GO BACK TO HIS OWN FREAKIN COUNTRY AND STOP TRYING TO START MESS IN AMERICA CUS YOU KNOW WHAT WE ARE A FREE COUNTRY AND YOUR JUST JEALOUS SO YOU BETTA FALL BACK

    to Kendall: you call your self an American? lol. judging by the way carry your self it seems like your the one who needs to take English class, and whats wrong with learning Spanish? live all little, learn something new and adept your self to the people around you. You could benefit from learning Spanish in so many ways, instead showing hate maybe you should focus on the good things “Hispanic’s” bring to America. While you take the time to go back to school and grow up a little, take some history classes, and take the time to look at the map of the world, if you notice, there is more then 10 more Spanish speaking countries, so don’t label every Hispanic as a Mexican. You wouldn’t like others to label Americans as, rednecks or crackers, or people who invade other countries for there resources now would you? Mexicans are just doing to America what Americans have done to other countries in the past. Going to another lands and taking what is not theres. And on a personal note, Hispanics, African’s, Asian’s, Europeans, and all the other places out there, have to earn there rights in America, and learn the right to become an American, unlike you Kendall, you where born with those rights, so at least they know what it is to become an American and die an American, which is more what I can say for you. So please, go wave your American flag made in china and pick on more “Mexicans” with your childish comments.

    I am really angry about Americans flooding into Australia now that the greenback has fallen, in the hope that they can get a better life.

    Stay where you are. This is God’s Own Country, and we don’t need no Yanks messin’ the place up.

    You come here taking jobs away from decent, hard-working Australians, trying to turn us all into wowsers and God-botherers! Stay in America and try to make a better life for yourselves there!

    This is OUR country.

    And try to learn Australian before you come (if you must come). As a taxpayer, I’m really angry that every government department both state and federal is now operating in English (as well as Australian) and two dozen other #@$^&^*# languages. I don’t want my country to be bilingual (or multi-lingual).

    Australian is the language of Australia, not English! Stay in America if you can’t be bothered.

    It’s a joke and I don’t see why people like me should pay taxes to support Americans who weren’t born here and weren’t invited here.

    please stop judging mexicans they are more honest then most white people and they work harder too. if america didnt have any immigrants they would be lost, because no american can do the jobs that immigrants can do

    I want to know what year/when did illegal immigration began? can someone answer me this question? thank you

    Well some of this is true but im hispanic and i know what it feels like to be discriminatd against just because of my race. and the bad thing is that in legal i was BORN HERE!!! and what you said about ignoring all the papers that come from illgal people is HORIBBLE!! you need to think about your going to make people feel when you say these things!

  • dont worry about it…seriously

    YOU americans live by the government “Deny all government services to anyone who is not in the country legally”,from the article above,well aren’t you greedy! immigrants come here to work and by the way not only immigrants and people in mexico do drugs that problem is global so shut the ___ up racist.EVERYONE has a mind of there own so dont judge 1 bad influence for all.”please stop judging mexicans they are more honest then most white people and they work harder too. if america didnt have any immigrants they would be lost, because no american can do the jobs that immigrants can do”
    THANK YOU
    “Also get your facts strait illegal immigrants do pay taxis.”
    THANK YOU, TOO
    JAY thank you you are 1 of a million who has common sense i love u man.

    u sick freak ur an immmigrant to u know u physco path bitch wtf is wwrong with you dont hate the immigrants. Who first entered the U.S not u or ur race the Native AMericans did which u arent. Stop discriminating immigrants they just want a better life and money to buy food and shelter!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    u b**** ur an immmigrant to u know u ugh wtf is wwrong with you dont hate the immigrants. Who first entered the U.S not u or ur race the Native AMericans did which u arent. Stop discriminating immigrants they just want a better life and money to buy food and shelter!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    I grew up in a small New England town that had many recent immigrants. They came from Greece, Italy, Poland, Austria, France, Holland, Germany, Ireland, and other countries.

    They came with different customs and languages. They also came legally.

    They were intent on putting aside their former customs and languages and were intent on learning the common language and they did.

    Lack of proficiency in the common language doesn’t work.

    Illegal immigrants do NOT come to this country to “help out.” They come here with the intention of committing crimes, marching in our streets with THEIR flags, tearing apart classrooms, and eventually tearing apart our society so they can create their own MECHA society. I’m not fooled by the crap propaganda that “illegal immigrants want to come here to make a better life and educate their kids.” That’s BS. 2008 will be exciting because the backlash against these CRIMINALS will continue.

    All I know is, we don’t want no more yanks comin’ to Australia as immigrants, especially if they haven’t learned Australian. You come over here, speaking English, taking away our jobs – well, stay over there and don’t immigrate here … this is OUR country.

    And if you MUST come … then please learn to speak the language first. There are plenty of Australian as a Second Language options available.

    And learn to DRINK PROPER BEER.

  • fuck all u racists!!!!!!!

  • u white people dont know why we are here so u should just leave us alone and mind ur own buisness!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    I think that all of this crap, Mexicans are the ones that help our economy leap foward now that deportation started our dreams have started to brake down, we to want to go to college and study and get our degree,now alot of mexican, african americans, asians young students that are in high school, elementary, and maybe college are leaving the country of liberty, and freedom because of this crap,I have studied from the year of 2007 the economic process has dropped a lot because a lot of Illegal immigrants that worked in the “united” “States”of america are being deported

    “I too have a dream” ” that all mexicans, african americans, asians europeans, and more will all live in peace” “with no racism, no discrimination that we are now getting cause we are illegal aliens,but we made what is america now” “like Ghandi, and Martin, Luther, King did, resolve things with no violence, kind negotiation to resolve this dilema” “cause I too Have dream, and it looks like that dream is coming to an end”

    WE ARE AMERICANS, WE ARE AMERICA

    I don’t think the majority of the people that opposes illegal immigration have a problem with people from Mexico or other countries. They oppose to people coming to this country when they don’t have any intention to assimilate into the American culture. It is a very natural reaction to defend your country when you notice that many of illegal aliens don’t have any intention to assimilate the culture or learn the language. I have personally witness some cases when well intentioned Anglos have tried to do everything to help some Mexicans to learn English and to know more about this country and yet they still refuse.

    I think illegal immigrants should stay in USA because they are hard workers that just come to live a better life I HOPE they stay in the USA get your facts right too before you write anything. if you want to go maxico get the language straight if you go to mexico if you want illegal immigrants too get it straight here. I am sure some of you like to go to mexico but you know what if you are racist to bad cause you might as well get kicked OUT!

    Stupid Idiots, why the fuck do you say that illigals come here only to take your money and your jobs if you lazy bastards won’t even do them yourself, if we have to pay taxes we’ll pay them, WE LATINOS do the job you fuckers won’t do, because you are all lazy fuckers

    The large immigration we have experienced, including those without papers, has culturally enriched this country enormously. They have also strengthened the working class.

    The government should stop harassing them and provide work documents for all that are here. No deportations.

    Why don’t u go to Iran U stupid beach!!!!!!!!!!

    Im a Mexican and i think Illegal immigration wouldn’t be a problem just because we need money its a problem because you took our states and they are the biggest states in the entire Nation. we need money but we also want our land back and if we dont get it we will continue to come llegaly or illegaly so get used to it you bastard.

  • Les Slater

    “Why don’t u go to Iran U stupid beach!!!!!!!!!!”

    Well, …aren’t you the rational one.

    Les

    After living for a while in the U.S. I learned to DESPISE mexicans of all types.They have very high arrogant sense of entitlement.They are the scam of the world.Yuk..

  • That’s the trouble with these anti-immigrationists. They always generalize.

    why do you only consider mexicans as Illegal immigrants? what about canadians, europeans, and people from south america? its just not mexicans!

    Illegal people come with no intentions of stealing jobs but they come to do jobs that no one else will do. Illegal people are underpaid and work in harsh conditions. If anyone is willing to do their jobs give it a shot but they probably would not last. I am for and against immigration but before you call anyone racist get your facts straight. Learn to spell too. 8 )
    Once I get my facts straight, I will comment more because I have much to say on this subject.

    Senator John McCain needs immigrants so the US has more fresh bodies to send over to the Middle East meat grinder. It’s Max Boot’s idea. He’s one of Senator John McCain’s foreign policy advisers.

    My biggest objection to Open Borders immigration isn’t so much that I don’t want more brown people living in my country. I don’t want more brown people dying in Iraq.

  • Irene, we don’t need immigration reform to send brown folks off to war. We’ve had a policy of accepting Mexicans and other foreign nationals seeking citizenship into the military for years, rewarding them with citizenship for their service. No one is proposing changing that program regardless of what general course we take on immigration.

    Dave

    “My biggest objection to Open Borders immigration isn’t so much that I don’t want more brown people living in my country.”

    Well, of course not.

    It was their country first.

    RE: Illegal people come with no intentions of stealing jobs but they come to do jobs that no one else will do.

    It is might be more accurate to say that “they come to do jobs that no one else will do” at the wages currently paid. But even this is not enough. I know of small restaurants in Southern California that employ illegal immigrants as cooks, busboys, cashiers and receptionists because they can under-pay them and also skimp on employment and worker compensation taxes. These are hardly jobs that no one wants to do.

    Illegal immigrants in the construction industry are paid very competitive wages, but still are paid less than legal workers.

    RE: It was their country first.

    Not even. But if you want to play “who’s on first,” Mexico should be returned to the Maya, Yucatecos, and other indigenous groups. No one who speaks Spanish, is a Christian, or has a European Y-chromosome could be considered as being automatically entitled to a share of the country.

  • And the Maya were what color? Blue?

    RE: And the Maya were what color? Blue?

    What does color have to do with anything? If you want to play who’s on first games, Spain and France should be returned to the Basques, who are the same color as, but genetically distinct from the other residents of those countries.

    The Maya involved in The Caste War of Yucatán (1847–1901), for example, never particularly considered themselves to be Mexican.

    Or any of the other nations.

    BTW, “Yucatecos” were a subgroup of the Maya who spoke the Yucatec language. Today, the word refers to anyone who lives in Yucatán, indigenous Maya or European white.

    Also, speaking Spanish does not mean that any given Mexican is not a pure blooded indígena; only a few very isolated groups don’t speak Spanish these days.

    The same goes for being Christian.

    Is a full-blooded Cherokee who speaks English and is a also a Baptist or Catholic any less of a Cherokee?

    RE: Today, the word refers to anyone who lives in Yucatán, indigenous Maya or European white.

    This is not what it means at all to the people I know.

    RE: Also, speaking Spanish does not mean that any given Mexican is not a pure blooded indígena; only a few very isolated groups don’t speak Spanish these days.

    There is no such thing as “pure-blood.”

    RE: Is a full-blooded Cherokee who speaks English and is a also a Baptist or Catholic any less of a Cherokee?

    To some. Of course, we also have the issue of Native Americans disenfranchising tribal members who are of European or African descent, even though they lived as Native Americans for generations.

    And one of the most ridiculous things I ever came across on the web was a discussion about “full blooded” Lumbee, even though every reliable source indicates that these people are a mixture of European, African American, and Native American (uber-blonde Heather Locklear is a Lumbee, ironically enough).

    So again, “who was here first” games are not especially meaningful, especially with respect to the immigration debate.

    Oh yeah, I have never seen that US resident Native Americans are able to freely immigrate to Mexico, which is also particularly hard on illegal immigrants from Guatemala and other countries. Go figure.

  • I think the idea of a ‘pure blood’ Cherokee is pretty much of a fictional concept too. The Cherokee practiced adoption and intermarriage with other groups so extensively and for so many years that they run the physical gamut from blond hair and blue eyes to dark skinned negroid, and they mostly have Scotts last names with histories going back 2 centuries or more. If the Cherokee tried to disenfranchise members with European blood they would cease to exist.

    “This is not what it means at all to the people I know.”

    Be that as it may, it most definitely is what it means to the people who live in the Yucatán (and, for that matter, to the rest of the Mexicans as well). As a Mexican myself, I’m well aware of the contemporary meaning of the word.

    “There is no such thing as “pure-blood.”

    Fine. Parse words to your heart’s content, and call it what you like, but it is incontrovertible that a significant portion of the Mexican population is of exclusively indigenous origin, with no European mixed in.

    Some, such as certain groups of the Tarahumaras in Northern Mexico have never even seen a Caucasian, let alone interbred with them.

    “What does color have to do with anything?”

    We were addressing Irene’s reference to “brown people”, which would include the Maya, as Doc implied.

    “Mexico should be returned to the Maya…”

    Only a relatively small part of Mexico is inhabited by the Maya. There are far more Maya in Guatemala, including my now-retired secretary, who returned upon retirement.

    She, BTW, claims to be “pura Maya” (her words); she certainly looks Mayan, speaks a Mayan dialect, plus Spanish, English, Italian, and French. AND she’s a Jehovah’s Witness and a US as well as Guatemalan citizen.

    So, I guess by your definition, she’s not really a Maya, huh?

    RE: We were addressing Irene’s reference to “brown people”, which would include the Maya, as Doc implied.

    Actually, we were addressing your ridiculous claim that “brown people” have some special claim to be able to live in the United States because “it was their country first.”

    RE: Only a relatively small part of Mexico is inhabited by the Maya. There are far more Maya in Guatemala, including my now-retired secretary, who returned upon retirement.

    This is irrelevant to the fact that people who want to play “who was here first” games are either inconsistent or ignorant in their considerations of ethnicity and nationhood.

    So, for example, by what you admit yourself, Mexico and Guatemala are artificial boundaries which separate the Maya. Shouldn’t those nations be abolished and the lands returned to those indigenous peoples?

    There are relatively few Native Americans in the United States, but shouldn’t all of the country be transferred to them, and shouldn’t they then be permitted to decide which “brown people” they will admit as immigrants?

    RE: She, BTW, claims to be “pura Maya” (her words); she certainly looks Mayan, speaks a Mayan dialect, plus Spanish, English, Italian, and French. AND she’s a Jehovah’s Witness and a US as well as Guatemalan citizen.

    I have Mexican in-laws who are from Oxaca and whose children certainly appear to have some Indian heritage. And yet their father insists that he and his family tell everyone that they are Spanish.

    Relatedly, here in Southern California, there are Native American tribes (casino connected), who are busily re-defining who is a “pure” tribal member, even though their methods and decisions are capricious and largely meaningless.

    Self-definition of ethnic purity is absurd.

    Responding to this absurdity, this is why I think that if you want to play this game, you give priority to those people who have the least degree of cultural assimilation, and who can demonstrate that they have the least amount of non-indigenous genetic ancestry.

    Similarly, shouldn’t everyone in the United States who is not indigenous move back to their country of origin? And once there, shouldn’t they return to whatever their earliest ancestral homeland was? And shouldn’t every country in the world be returned to those who are most closely descended from that region’s earliest inhabitants?

    Or, should you just retire the nutty idea of “it was theirs first.”

    According to the dept. of state of Mexico;
    75% Mestizo (mixed blood)
    12% Ameroindian (indigenous, pure blood)
    12% white (European)
    1% Afro,Asian,other
    Population is around 104,000,000 in Mexico
    Illegal immigrants from Mexico in the USA= 13,000,000.(over 10%)
    Think about it!

    Thanks for all the education!

    You’re absolutely right, the North American continent no longer belongs to the indigenous peoples, and the USA certainly doesn’t belong to the illegals.

    Just FYI, my #100 WAS sarcastic, which, clearly, Doc understood.

    Just for you, I’ll label all my future sarcastic posts so you can see the point, as this is not the only thread in which you missed the humor.

    And lighten up; you’re much too full of yourself…

    RE: Just FYI, my #100 WAS sarcastic, which, clearly, Doc understood.

    Most people would simply attempt to clarify the point. Even professional wits.

    RE: And lighten up; you’re much too full of yourself…

    From what I have observed, most of the posters here are full of themselves. Including you. Nor is there anything particularly wrong with it.

  • Well I read almost the entire comment posting and while some comments were accurate, many weren’t. Some illegal aliens do pay SS and income taxes. Usually by using someone else’s SS number. The IRS also gives people special id numbers to pay taxes. All illegals pay sales taxes. The problem is that as with most low wage earners, illegals take more out of the system then they contribute. Now take for instance public schooling. American families live one single family to a home, that is the law in most areas. Many times illegals live 3 or more families to a single home. That single home is being taxed (property tax) as if a single family lived there. Thus you have the funds for a single family’s children going to the school, with 3 family’s worth of children actually attending. Now factor in the English as a second language instruction and the school budget deficit climbs.

    Illegals raise the cost of health care and other social services by the same means. They do not pay enough into the system.

    Bear Stearns did a research paper in 2005 where they determined the illegal alien population in this country was 20 million or more. The underground cash economy was close to one trillion dollars. The remittances to Mexico is over 20 billion dollars and the second largest revenue stream in Mexico behind oil sales. How is this all possible? They pay few if any taxes as a whole.

    Illegals doing the jobs Americans won’t do is a catchy phrase that illegal alien supporters, cheap labor advocates and open border ethnocentrists love. That tired worn phrase has been disproved many times over. Americans have always done hard and dirty jobs. They just won’t do them for less then a living wage. They won’t live in poverty so their employer can get richer. Anyone see the TV show Dirty Jobs?

    Not to be forgotten, there is always the “race” card. Why do people normally think of Mexicans when the term illegal alien comes up? That is because over 50% of the illegals in this country are Mexican. Another 25% are from South and Central America. The masses of people are not coming from Canada, Asia or Europe. Besides Hispanic is not a race, neither is Mexican, although there are people that would like them to be so.

    Become informed

  • Damn those low wage earners! While you Americans are at it, you can boot the disabled people, too, and don’t forget the elderly. Anyone who can’t produce it out, damn it!

    To Brad:

    Many LEGAL families, take for instance those of the East Indian culture, live multiple families to one home. Asian families do this too. Up in Canada, it’s actually normal to see multiple families in one home. Do you propose that Americans simply do not allow multiple families in one home to curb this tax problem? You cannot simply apply one law to illegal immigrants, can you? And wouldn’t fixing the system be more important than crucifying one of the many groups responsible for the issues?

    “Illegals raise the cost of health care and other social services by the same means. They do not pay enough into the system.”

    So do disabled people and those on welfare. Most illegals do not use American health care, actually, and they rarely use any social services.

    Now, you mention the Bear Stearns study. I happened to have read that and one of the most interesting things that study pointed out was the lineup of companies, big and small, with a HUGE desire to work with illegal immigrants. Car companies want to use the matrícula consular card, which is an identification card used by many illegal immigrants, to help put an illegal immigrant middle class family in a fine new automobile. Big companies surely aren’t complaining and they likely pay less taxes than the illegal immigrants do!

    Wells Fargo branches in Mexican neighbourhoods are making money hand over fist by working with illegal immigrants. Other companies, like cell phone companies, also accept the matrícula consular cards and work with illegal immigrants openly without taxation. It’s like a pipe dream for these companies, really.

    So yes, we can say that illegal immigrants put a potentially downward turn on wages in the United States and we can say that they put new demands on schools and other public services. With all of this bad news, it’s not hard to treat it like a bit of an invasion. The insanity ensuing from it, while it may seem a little bit funny from way up here in Canada, is actually quite interesting.

    But with big consumer companies utilizing illegal immigrants for their own personal growth and ballooning their own overhead as the result of enhanced sales with illegal immigrants, you won’t see many corporations complaining (as usual.) Banks, insurers, and other companies are now deciding that the population of millions upon millions of illegals is simply too much to ignore. With the matrícula consular card, illegals are doing business all over the place and companies are lapping it up.

    Blue Cross health insurance sells to matrícula consular and Wells Fargo, at last examination, had over half a million matrícula consular-based accounts.

    I think it’s simply more accurate to look at the combination of things putting a strain on the system and attempt to work within those items. Pointing the finger at one group and claiming to be just is erroneous. Illegal immigration is very clearly a problem, but it’s far from the only problem and I’d argue that unregulated spending, unbalanced corporate taxation, the glass ceiling, and various other socio-political issues stand as being far more detrimental on the system than the issue of illegal immigration.

    “Most people would simply attempt to clarify the point. Even professional wits.”

    I prefer not to patronize the audience.

    “From what I have observed, most of the posters here are full of themselves. Including you. Nor is there anything particularly wrong with it.”

    There is when it results in your missing the point.

    Clavos – RE: I prefer not to patronize the audience.

    If you were a better writer, better informed, and not so insistent about being pointlessly combative, you might begin to understand how wrongheaded your comment here is.

    Brad, Jordan Richardson –

    I enjoyed reading both your posts. I think that they both speak to the complexity of the issue of illegal immigration.

    By the way, here in Southern California, there are examples to be found of American citizens sharing apartments because they cannot handle the high rents by themselves, and cannot afford to buy homes. In some cases, the building managers turn a blind eye to this because otherwise the units would not be rented at all.

    But I take your point on the cultural aspects of this as well.

    RE: Most illegals do not use American health care, actually, and they rarely use any social services.

    I am not certain that this is true, but the point is that those illegal immigrants who DO use the system not only put a strain on it, but also displace citizens and legal residents who must compete for these resources.

    There have been recent news stories about Los Angeles County officials floating a plan to close county health clinics. A recent news story noted, “The county clinics and comprehensive health centers get about 400,000 primary visits a year, nearly two-thirds from uninsured patients.”

    Coverage on this issue can be found here, here and here.

    By the way, this dilemma is not just a matter of illegal immigrants over-burdening the system. A bad economy, government budget deficits and a decline in middle class wages makes it harder to sustain the system for anyone’s benefit.

    [Alec, for everyone's convenience I've turned your references into properly formatted links. It would be helpful if you could also do this in future. If you're not sure how to code HTML links, let us know and we'll point you to a tutorial. Thanks, Dr Dreadful Assistant Comments Editor]

    Thanks,
    Dr Dreadful
    Assistant Comments Editor]

  • A few interesting things to note.

    Illegal immigration’s impact on the health care system is no more significant than the impact of the elderly, those with limited income, those on Medicaid, and those with disabilities. At last count, a RAND study demonstrated that about 78% of illegal immigrants have no health care coverage. Of course, these studies are always a little wonky because it’s nearly impossible to survey and document all illegal immigrants. I always cringe a little bit when I hear someone using HARD FACTS about illegal immigration seeing as how there’s no concrete tracking system, etc. It’s with obvious hesitance that I use statistics in my own posts, but sometimes they can be illuminating.

    That same RAND study estimated that the cost on the “system” to provide health care to illegal immigrants was around $1.1 billion annually. Immigrants pay a little less than half of that out of pocket, annually. The study also discovered that illegal immigrants tend to visit the hospitals and medical facilities “significantly less” than average legal citizens. This occurs because illegal immigrants tend to be younger and healthier individuals. Older and sicker individuals are less likely to go through the grueling process of crossing the border, etc.

    A few qualifiers from the RAND study: children and seniors were not looked at, researchers inflated the cost of services by around 25% to make up for additional costs, researchers found that 22% of workers had insurance which accounted for $362 million of that price tag, 40% of male illegal immigrants had never even had a medical checkup, 23% had never even seen physicians. Among legal citizens, the RAND study found that 21% of male citizens hadn’t had a checkup and 10% of male citizens had never seen a physician. The cost on health care is questionable.

    The RAND study can be “Googled” for full examination.

    I’d like to highlight Alec’s last statement in his post and agree with him entirely, by the way. There are multiple issues here and no easy solutions, but there are certain courses of action that can be taken to ensure that the economic strain of illegal immigration can be curbed with a compassionate plan for all human beings.

    “If you were a better writer…”

    Your failure to understand my meaning reflects more on you than on my writing. Others don’t have any trouble understanding what I write.

    As for being better informed: you can disagree with my stance on illegal immigration, and that’s certainly your right. As a Mexican living in the USA, I KNOW I’m at least as well informed on the issue as you, however, I do have a completely opposite viewpoint to yours.

    An opinion is not wrong because you disagree with it, Alec.

    BTW, California WAS ours. It was taken from us by force and connivance; but as you look around you, you’ve probably noticed we’re gradually taking it back. Ask Mr. Villaraigosa about that.

    One more generation should do it.

  • By the way, here in Southern California, there are examples to be found of American citizens sharing apartments because they cannot handle the high rents by themselves, and cannot afford to buy homes. In some cases, the building managers turn a blind eye to this because otherwise the units would not be rented at all.

    If all this is true, then the glaringly obvious question arises as to why the rents are so damn high in the first place.

    Doc,

    The most likely answer is that the demand is outstripping the supply.

    What’s CA’s net inmigration (not immigration) rate for the past few years? I suspect it’s high; not only because of immigration, but also from folks moving from other states.

  • Yeah, but if demand is outstripping supply to that degree, why are the apartments not able to be rented except as shares?

  • Victor, you’re lucky! You would have more likely been in technology, industry or manufacturing had you stayed in Northern Italy.

    Clavos in #100 This sounds cliche, but not only are some of my friends brown people, I have a beloved niece who is also a little brown person. As to California going back to Hispanics in a generation or so, I say que sera sera and what’s fair is fair, and I know I should be learning Spanish, if only to be polite.

    The idea I was trying to express, inadequately, in comment #98 is: the poorest and most vulnerable of the Mexican immigrants are getting a raw deal. Conditions in Mexico are so bad that they are willing to make a possibly fatal border crossing. Healthcare facilities that treat them in border communities are becoming overwhelmed. Their employers know they can pay them dirt, and so they do. What redress do they have when they’re so poor and desperate?

    And to top it all off, our neoconservative leaders with their expansionist foreign policy pretend to be their champions by offering them amnesty. Max Boot, arguably* neoconservative foreign policy adviser to the arguably* neoconservative Senator John McCain states clearly in the article he wrote (linked to in #98) that the motivation for the, arguably*, NEW era in immigration is: to keep on waging wars, exciting and new, without having to re-instituting the draft.

    Max Boot sez: “Now is the time to consider a new chapter in the annals of American immigration. By inviting foreigners to join the U.S. armed forces in exchange for a promise of citizenship after a four-year tour of duty…[w]e could provide a new path toward assimilation for undocumented immigrants who are already here but lack the prerequisite for enlistment—a green card. And we could solve the No. 1 problem facing the Army and Marine Corps: the fact that these services need to grow to meet current commitments yet cannot easily do so (absent a draft) given the current recruiting environment.”

    * I am convinced, even if Dave Nalle isn’t.

    Doc,

    “Yeah, but if demand is outstripping supply to that degree, why are the apartments not able to be rented except as shares?”

    Because, as was pointed out, rents are too high for singles (or single families) to afford, so groups of people share.

  • I hear you, Clav. There are obviously a lot of socioeconomic factors in that part of the country – not least its proximity to Mexico – that contribute to the high demand.

    I live in an area of California that has very low housing prices – both sale and rental – although they have been rising as folks from the Bay Area cotton onto the fact that they can sell their astronomically-priced houses, make a huge profit buying property in the Central Valley and commute.

    I used to work with families who were moving around the country and wanted to take their Section 8 assistance with them. I’d get workers from other housing authorities in places like Mississippi and Nebraska calling me to find out what our fair market rents were, and being shocked to the core that the numbers I was giving them were lower than theirs. California’s reputation goes before it!

    On the flip side of the coin, my sister-in-law and her husband live in San Diego and rent a one-bedroom apartment in Pacific Beach for about $1500. They love it down there but even though they both have good jobs there is no way – none at all – that they will ever be able to afford to buy a house. So, depressingly, when they’re ready to start a family they’ll probably have to move back to Fresno, or (fate worse than death!) to Bakersfield, where he’s from.

    Wonder if the situation is similar in South Florida – what with the immigration pressure from the Caribbean and South America?

    It is, Doc, but the upward pressure on housing prices here in recent years has been more a function of speculation in the condo market than immigration, though the latter IS a significant factor as well.

    When the housing decline started there were 27,000 unsold condo units in the market. Prices have declined between 30 and 50% since, and are still declining, though much more slowly now. Unfortunately, the speculators are moving back in and striking deals for bulk buys with developers, so the prices may start to climb again.

    We haven’t been hit as hard (in the luxury end) by the decline because much of the high end is bought by wealthy Latin Americans, Europeans and Russians; often as a place to park their money – they never actually live in the places they buy, nor do they necessarily rent them out.

    A 900 sq. ft. single bedroom rental apartment in an upper middle class neighborhood here runs about $1350-1500 a month, while the same place in a lower middle class neighborhood will rent for $800-900.

    I have never, in all my 60 years, read such a listing of just plain wrong information and poor grammar! I recommend that each of you read a history book and take an English class. This is terrible!

    …and yes – I do know the roots of this issue. I happen to be an American who has chosen to live, work, and eventually retire in Mexico. You all are so far off base that it borders on the ridiculous. Stop letting them fill your heads with propaganda. Study the history and situation yourself. You really might be surprised and will almost certainly change your viewpoint.

  • Mr. Khaki,

    Would you care to illuminate some of us as to whom you’re speaking to, what “poor information” it is you’re referring to, and perhaps shed some more light on your actual positions instead of offering a blanket critique on others veiled in insulting rhetoric?

    It’d probably help your cause if you were more specific. I’d like to hear it myself, not sure about anyone else.

    Clavos, Dave Nalle, and Dr.D. I need to aplogize to Dave Nalle and Clavos if I sounded too harsh in #123. After the whole Leslie Bohn thing, I still feel embarrassed that people really do consider me a bigot, so I was trying to set the record straight. Plus, I was being serious about Hispanics in the SW. I DO think the La Raza folk have some legitimate beefs. You may have meant to be sarcastic in #100, Clavos, but sometimes without facial expressions and tonal inflections, it’s easy to miss sarcasm. I know how hurtful it is for both parties when friendly ribbing is mistaken for something else. I’m really sorry.

    The passion in my comment #123 was in response to #101, and not so much to Dave Nalle (tho’ it was a little) but to Max Boot. But please let’s not get into Max Boot again right now, because I really am supposed to be doing something else besides BC right now.

    …but since I’m here anyway: As self-appointed (Informal)Comment Policy Adviser, I would like to suggest to the (Officially Appointed) Comment Editors that the format for edited comments be changed to:

    {Comment modified by Editor:–appropriate John Cleese insult substituted for original content}

    For example, that one time, when Leslie Bohn and I were getting into it? With this new plan, Christopher Rose would’ve been able to change my comment to: “I am calling you a {Comment Modified by Editor: Cloth-Eared Bint}…”

  • I have never, in all my 60 years, read such a listing of just plain wrong information and poor grammar! I recommend that each of you read a history book and take an English class. This is terrible!

    Sorry Mister Khaki Scott. I never done no grammar nor no English lessons so I don’t not know of what you is talking about. I admit that I don’t know much about histry as I ain’t read no histry books since Millard Fillmore was King of Canada. I’m gonna go and stand in the corner now sorry sir.

    Now I’m REALLY embarrassed. Clavos when I wrote #123 I thought you were talking to me in the second part of your #111. Now it appears you were actually talking to Alec?
    *crawls into hole for the rest of my life*

    ‘S OK, Irene, not to worry.

    I didn’t address it…it was easy to mistake who I was berating.

    And it’s worth noting that given how polite and reasonable you invariably are, I wouldn’t of berating you.

    Disagree? Of course, sometimes. Berate? No.

    Erm.

    “I wouldn’t dream of berating you.”

  • Irene Wagner

    😀 I go in peace.

    YEs we come to this country illegal but, QUIEN HISO LA CASA EN LA Q VIVES? all u people talk about us but dont do wat we do

  • jackie

    I’m a Mexican American which i am very proud. I agree on sending industries to other country. Nevertheless illegal immigrant come here for necessity not because becuase they want to get advantage. They come to work and they do the jobs that we Americans don’t want to do. Before anyone makes any comment, please look at the advantages we get from illegal immigrants. Then get on their shoes!!!! Who is,the human set boundaries

    I have one question for eveyone? what would you do if you saw your child/ children suffering everyday. you were unable to get a decent paying job for whatever reason, and the only opportunity you had to do better for your children was to enter the US illegally……. what would you do?
    this is an honest question not meant to offend anyone

    We should let immigrants stay here….they help our economy in sooooo many ways.
    They just want a better life for themselves and their family, cant you understand that.

  • zeezil

    After careful review, anyone with a even a modicum of logic can come to no other conclusion: illegal immigration must be halted, illegal immigrants here now must be deported and legal immigration needs decreased from the approx. 2 million allowed in per year currently.

    Please review the following report on the FISCAL COST OF IMMIGRATION by economist Edwin Rubenstein just released this past week.

    A partial summary of the report:

    The Fiscal Impact on 15 Federal Departments surveyed was: $346 billion in fiscal related costs in FY 2007.

    Each immigrant cost taxpayers more than $9,000 per year.

    An immigrant household (2 adults, 2 children) cost taxpayers $36,000 per year.

    Legal immigrants were not separated out from illegal immigrants for the fiscal impact study, but if they had been, the fiscal cost per ILLEGAL immigrant would be even more shocking than the figures quoted above.

    The most extensive and authoritative study, prior to economist Edwin Rubenstein’s “The Fiscal Impact of Immigration” (April 2008 ) , is the National Research Council (NRC)’s The New Americans: Economic, Demographic and Fiscal Effects of Immigration (1997).

    The NRC staff analyzed federal, state, and local government expenditures on programs such as Medicaid, AFDC (now TANF), and SSI, as well as the cost of educating immigrants’ foreign- and native-born children.

    NRC found that the average immigrant household receives $13,326 in federal annual expenditures and pays $10,664 in federal taxes–that is, they generate a fiscal deficit of $2,682 (1996 dollars)per household.

    In 2007 dollars this is a deficit of $3,408 per immigrant household.

    With 9 million households currently headed by immigrants, more than $30 billion ($3,408 x 9 million) of the federal deficit represents money transferred from native taxpayers to immigrants.

    Our national immigration policies have to work for the United States. While improving the plight of the world’s poor is a laudable goal, the finite resources we have available to fulfill that goal would be swamped if there wasn’t some orderly and manageable system in place to limit entry into the United States to what this nation can actually support. The more illegal aliens that are permitted to subvert the immigration system, the fewer immigrants we can accommodate who might actually produce a positive benefit for our country.

    The more we become a nation of illegal immigrants, the deeper we fall into anarchy.

    Following the law, abiding by the law and supporting the law is “work” that illegal aliens just won’t do. Two different groups have emerged in America today due to the effect of illegal immigration, those who have to obey the law (citizens) and those who don’t (illegal aliens).

    Legalizing an illegal alien’s presence in America by rewarding their illegal behavior through amnesty is not the way to build a good system of law and order. It only invites more criminal activity and more avoidance of our laws.

    We tried ‘comprehensive immigration reform’ in 1986. We gave amnesty to 3 million illegal aliens in exchange for the government promising to secure the borders, conduct workplace enforcement and enforce immigration law. It didn’t work because the government lied and did nothing other than process the amnesty paperwork. Due to that folly, we now have 20 Million or more illegal aliens here demanding amnesty.

    Don’t you think it is far beyond time that we engage in Comprehensive Immigration ENFORCEMENT rather than Comprehensive Immigration Reform?

    Get on the phone, fax and e-mail your Senators and Representatives and DEMAND that they engage in Comprehensive Immigration Enforcement, not reform that awards amnesty

    Illegal immigration…it’s mainly about these things:

    An endless supply of cheap labor from Latin America and a goal to integrate these workers completely into our country to totally destroy our native and legal workforce. By making us totally powerless through enfranchisement of third world masses, a whole new uneducated population is created that can be led to keep particular political groups and politicians on top. Political power and cheap labor for business are the real reasons immigration rights groups are opposed to immigration law enforcement and successful immigration enforcement programs. We are looking at a radical shift in politics and an upheaval in American demographics resulting in the disenfranchisement of most current native American citizens and legal immigrants that have achieved citizenship.

    There are no borders in the global economy of seeking out the cheapest labor possible. There is no allegiance to America by the merchants of destruction who seek out every dollar for their pocket at the expense of the American taxpayer and worker who bear the burden of these uneducated, mostly illiterate, transplants.

    Thomas Jefferson saw it coming over 200 years ago when he said: “Merchants have no country. The mere spot they stand on does not constitute so strong an attachment as that from which they draw their gains.”

    Illegal is illegal, I don’t care who you are, Your nationality, your level of education, how much money you make and whether you became illegal by entering the country without a visa or inspection OR overstayed a visa you had from legal entry. Giving amnesty and rewarding illegal behavior is not the way to build a good system of law and order. Anything short of deportation is amnesty. ALL illegals must return to their native land and, if they wish, they may then begin the LEGAL process of immigration to the U.S.

    Illegal aliens are placing an enormous burden on taxpayers. It costs approximately $22 billion for welfare; $2.2 billion for food stamps, the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program, school breakfast, and lunch plus take-home food; $2.5 billion for Medicare; $12 billion for education of non-English-speaking children; $17 billion for educating anchor babies; and $3 million per day to incarcerate illegal alien criminals.
    – U.S. Citizens for Immigration Law Enforcement

    There is ONLY one standard that applies to immigration. That is the LAW.

    It’s not what they (illegal immigrants and their advocates) want.
    It has nothing to do with someone’s perceived concept is of what’s moral.
    It has nothing to do with considering the perceived impact on families.
    It has nothing to do with considering the needs of the illegals.
    It has nothing to do with taking into account their motivations for illegally entering.
    It has nothing to do with any claims the illegals advocates may make; such as: they do the jobs American won’t (absolutely wrong), they benefit our economy (they absolutely don’t), they aren’t a drain on our social services, infrastructure and education systems (wrong again).

    The only standard that applies to immigration is the LAW.

    We have immigration entrance requirements that are based on controlled growth, economic conditions and the legal right of the United States as a sovereign nation to protect and defend itself. That means to protect its citizens, their health, their economy, their rights to education and their safety, among other issues. These entrance requirements allow controlled entrance for temporary employment, for temporary travel and business and for a codified legal process to citizenship if that is what a foreign person desires.

    If you are a legal immigrant, welcome to the United States of America. If you are here illegally, you are a criminal who faces deportation. If your homeland has barriers to your return or to your family’s return, it is not our problem – you created it through your willful disregard of our immigration laws. It is far beyond time to toss away the emotional outcry from illegal aliens and the open border advocates who cry racism, xenophobia and profiling at every instance. There is only one standard to apply to immigration and that is the law.

    Illegal aliens come to America and expect us to turn our country – its laws, its culture, its system of citizen benefits – on its ear to benefit them. Then they accuse us of being racist, bigoted, and hateful xenophobes for requiring them to follow the law that countless LEGAL immigrants took the time to follow. They refuse to acknowledge how their actions can rightfully be interpreted as insulting. They’re essentially saying, “We don’t give a damn about you, your laws, your country or your culture…gimme, gimme, gimme.”

    I’m quite sure that anyone who opposes illegal immigration would have no problem with immigrants of any stripe coming here legally, according to our laws, to make a better life for themselves. But by countless millions invading our country and overwhelming our schools and social systems, criminal justice system, hospitals, degrading our economy, taxing our already fragile infrastructure, crowding our cities and elbowing their way into jobs that are required by law to be given to citizens and legal workers; its just a bit of a problem to those of us who demand that our immigration laws be followed. It’s not racist or bigoted to demand that anyone who wants citizenship show their dedication to their new country by following its laws pertaining to immigration. Breaking those laws as your first action in your “new country” does not sit well with the vast majority of American citizens nor will they ever accept it.

  • I wasn’t aware that this thread had turned into Zeezil’s personal nativist hatefest. Interesting how no one seems to be paying him any attention at all.

    Dave

  • Dave,

    If you take the trouble to Google one or two of his little diatribes, you’ll see that he’s posting the same comments all over the web, anywhere he thinks he might be listened to. Alas, it’s not happening there either.

    I suggest we continue to ignore him. He’ll get bored and go away eventually.

    On Illegal Immigration, the American people have a strong message.
    Build the fence NOW. Forget about NEW immigration laws. Enforce the laws that are on the books NOW. The American people, the true American people, will never go along with this disgusting ploy of amnesty for illegals.
    This must be stopped. We cannot allow illegals to come in and take over our country. We don’t need new laws. Just enforce the ones we already have.
    Stop illegal employment. Stop the drain on our social services. Stop the anchor baby policy. Stop the chain migration. If we need workers, set up employment agencies in other countries. Let the people apply for employment there, come here for a specific length of time, then go home. What is so hard about that?
    Americans are not asleep at the wheel. Amnesty will never fly with us!

    Heh… I think maybe we should just enact and enforce the same Immigration laws that Mexicu has.

    okay that was flippant and ill-considered. BUT…
    There IS still a problem-as noted, Illegals don’t put much more strain on the system than, say, the Elderly=please note, most Baby-Boomers are rapidly approaching, if not AT, “Elderly” now. This makes ’em a fairly large demographic chunk, so we’re not talking pocket change here.

    Immigration Laws ARE laws. and Laws that aren’t enforced evenly, or even reliably, generally get ignored. (People bitch about getting ticketed for speeding-speed limits are the law, uneven enforcement results in a growing idea that they don’t apply to some folks because they have powerful cars, or live in the right neighbourhoods perhaps?) So, immigration is not evenly or reliably enforced currently, and the result is that there are large (and in some areas powerful) groups that feel they don’t, or shouldn’t, apply to THEM.

    Selectively enforced laws lose their legitimacy and result in corruption, full-stop.

    This poses a public danger-when one law is not enforced, or not enforced evenly, in a very public way, it makes other laws more likely to be ignored by both ordinary people, and Govenrnment People.

    It also tends to ENCOURAGE racism, by giving credibility to the pronouncements of racist agitators and other scum looking to divide people and make trouble for others of a differing ethnicity. It’s one thing if that Klansman’s statements are mostly to entirely false, it’s another when he can point to the actions of the legal authorities and those actions (or refusals to act) make his statement for him, and further the contempt for rule of law.

    So, Illegal Immigration IS a big deal, and it’s a real problem, and it has to be fixed-that is, the law has to be enforced and enforceable. Current policies are demonstrably NEITHER enforced, nor enforceable. Illegals come up, they get free skoolin’, free health-care, and pay that is astronomically better than they would get for the same work where they used to live, under conditions that aren’t as bad even when they’re far worse than a natural-born citizen with the same skillset would tolerate.

    It’s also telling that most upright, good Liberals would rather hire Consuela from Venezuela to clean their house and watch their kids, than some black girl from Watts. Consuela’s cheaper, doesn’t speak english well, and is terrified of Immigration (which makes her compliant and easy to mistreat), and she’s…well, she looks WHITE, so there’s none of that nasty white-person-guilt over slavery to cope with. Bob the Developer will hire Mexicans to roof his crackerbox development (where the houses sell for many times what those same workers can afford to buy-even pooling all their resources) because they work cheap, and they go away, and there’s none of that nasty threat of them being involved in a craft or labour union, wanting health-care coverage, or costing him extra through payroll taxes and Social Security matching funds, and they’ll work twelve hour days without breaks, something he can’t even get FELONS on PROBATION to do without risking his ass in court.

    We have plenty of poor folks right here-enough to glut the labour market, except that Illegals can and will work for less than citizens can draw on SSI, Welfare, and food-stamps, and they’ll work under conditions that aren’t just HARSH, but ILLEGAL as well.

    You now what white peoples have to stop hatting you guys are so racis mutha fukerz shit man just stop hatting okaii and mexicans are doing all the work in the united states and the whites are just being a lazy azz mutha fuckers

  • Brian aka Guppusmaximus

    mexicans are doing all the work in the united states and the whites are just being a lazy azz mutha fuckers

    Besides the utterly poor grammar, I don’t think you understand the game here. This is the only rule that applies,”Work Smarter NOT Harder!”. The more money you can make without doing much work is the key to success. Obviously your a f*cking twit with a second grade education!

    Good Luck Working Hard while I’m Hardly Working…

    SUCKA! BIZNATCH MUTHA F*CKA!!

    I would remind those of you that are so xenophobic, regarding illegal aliens. Each and every one of those that came here over 200 some odd years ago were illegal aliens. Not only that they were murderers, committed genocide, and racist, and used germ warfare for their nefarious purposes. Ahh the land of the free and home of the brave.

  • Oh yeah Pablo…well…you came from monkeys…so there!

    I mean, if we’re gonna cover the past…let’s cover the past…You’re ancestors probably ate their own shit…so, now what???

    WTF does what happened 200+ years ago have to do with it? I mean…I bet it was just a few years ago that you were still shitting your pants…should we hold that against you until the day you die?

    A true American is an immigrant! America was started by immigrants, and is supported today by immigrants. You may have been born in America but your blood line isn’t; unless you are native.
    Perras!
    I was born in the US But I’m still Mexican.
    I learned your language.Pero Tambien hablo Espanol.

    Is not our fault you all are too busy getting high every weekend instead of looking for jobs.

    Ya’ll are a bunch of Emos!

    I say we take back Aztlán!!

    Or, maybe Rhode Island.

    OK, Guam…

  • Clav – if we say please will you take back Aztlan???

    Did you guys know that US government actually wants some illegal immigrants to come here. I wonder why??? it’s simply because there are not enough americans willing to do jobs that an illegal immigrant does. So if u want to live in a nasty country with lazy americans, just stop the illegal immigrants.

  • Franco

  • I’m sure you won’t mind me pointing out a teeny, tiny flaw in your logic here, Franco…

    Illegal immigrants can’t vote.

    #161 — Dr Dreadful

    Thats what you think!

    I will never dispute that it is against the law for them to vote. And that my dear fellow is as far as your assertion takes you.

    The laws on illegal immigration are not being enforced. That fact is the issue I noted in my original post. Maybe your missed it.

    To elaborate further, some of the curret laws have loop holes that allow them to sneek right by and into the voting booth.

    I know your from over the Atlantic working in a town you are not real thrilled about to support your wife’s wishes, which is commendable. But your gonna need a little more time and exposure to the real Wild West if you want to know what your taking about.

    There’s also the point that the Dems are looking to the future; since most of them also support amnesty, it’s not beyond possibility that most, if not all, of the illegals will be voting in the not too distant future, and will likely remember the support of the Democratic Solons when they do.

    The Mexicans, at least among those already legal, are heavily Democratic voters.

    But I still say we should forget about voting either Dem or Rep and concentrate on taking back Aztlan.

    “concentrate on taking back Aztlan”

    Viva el Pancho Clavos

  • Franco, you didn’t assert that illegal immigrants were voting in your original post, so it’s not surprising that I missed it.

    The city I live in has a Hispanic plurality (just a few per cent short of an actual majority) population and I work with some clients who are undocumented. I get the impression that they’re a lot more worried about creating a better life for themselves and their families than they are about sneaking into voting booths.

    There’s been a lot of kerfuffle about illegal immigrants voting, but very little hard evidence that they’re actually doing so in any significant numbers.

    For some perspective, try this New York Times article on the subject, which reports matter-of-factly that “from October 2002 to September 2005, the Justice Department indicted 40 voters for registration fraud or illegal voting, 21 of whom were noncitizens”.

    Hardly sounds like an epidemic.

  • Clav,

    Fair enough, although I’ve read some bits and pieces that suggest Latinos (who make up the majority of the undocumented) are starting to edge more towards the Republicans, who they perceive as being a closer match for their (mostly) Catholic values.

    And at the risk of seeming dense, what’s the deal with Aztlan? Is this a Mexican in-joke?

  • Clavos

    Aztlán means “land of the Nahua.” In the Nahua language, Azteca means “people of Aztlán.”

    The Nahua included the Mexica, for whom Mexico is named, and who were the group of Mesoamericans who are commonly referred to as Aztecs today.

    It is a bit of an inside joke on these threads, but I’m the source. It’s actually a reference to MEChA and other Chicano groups, who have vowed to take back Aztlán, meaning the territory stolen from Mexico by the US as a result of the various skirmishes between the two countries.

    The radicals are serious about it; I’m not.

    Well, maybe a little…

  • Franco

    Well, maybe a little…

    ah, there is hope yet.

  • Franco

    #165 — Dr Dreadful

    “Franco, you didn’t assert that illegal immigrants were voting in your original post, so it’s not surprising that I missed it.

    Oh really? Let’s have a look at what I said!

    “”The real reason as to why there are massive amounts of illegals, which US law says is illegal, is because all the progressive liberals in government who should stop it, won’t, they need there votes.””

    That my dear fellow is an assertion those illegal immigrants are not only voting, but that progressive liberals know it and use it to their advantage. That Doc is a clear assertion of illegal voting by no stretch of the imagination.

    Now what I said that you missed was……… “”The laws on illegal immigration are not being enforced.”” Now you have missed it twice.

    Doc, you have played this game with me before by spinning what I said back to me to fit your counter come backs to cover your arse at my expense. Not this time fella. Once shame on you, twice shame on me. We’ll be keeping this one nice and tight. Friendly warrning OK!

    Now, you say……

    “The city I live in has a Hispanic plurality (just a few per cent short of an actual majority) population and I work with some clients who are undocumented. I get the impression that they’re a lot more worried about creating a better life for themselves and their families than they are about sneaking into voting booths.”

    Do you really think they would give you any other impression? The fact is the two go hand in hand. It’s not one or the other. Do you think that just maybe they would not want you to know about any illegal voting for candidates that best serve there changes to stay here and would allow them to creating a better life for themselves and their families in a hotly contested issue.

    They have many ways to get into the voting booth and rest assured they know all of them, and apparently they know you don’t, not that that’s important. Now I can not say all of those you refer to working with do actually vote under radar, but brother, rest assured you have had some of those in your office who have, and you have had those in your office that you thought were legall and were not if truth be known. It’s not your fault Doc, they are ahead of the system in most every way.

    The facts are they can get into the voting booth if they want to. They are looking for to gain leverage with regard to American policy. If your are here illegally and what to stay at all cost and some county, state for federal official running for office will fight for your rights and all your family and friends rights to stay and/or receive benifits if elected, there will be an under the radar illegal voting turnout. Its common sense Doc.

    So now the question is how much is going on?

    “There’s been a lot of kerfuffle about illegal immigrants voting, but very little hard evidence that they’re actually doing so in any significant numbers.”

    Your getting warmer and closer to making my point……….

    “For some perspective, try this New York Times article on the subject, which reports matter-of-factly that “from October 2002 to September 2005, the Justice Department indicted 40 voters for registration fraud or illegal voting, 21 of whom were noncitizens”.

    Hardly sounds like an epidemic.

    Thank you. The fact that only 21 indictments from 2002 to 2005 out of 12,000,000 million illegal immigrants in the United States (a number pushing twice the population of Greater London) is just one of the many indicters that enforcement is completely out to lunch on under radar illegal voting. Now how many are doing it, that is the million-dollar question.

    There are many ways to assess it. For exampl it’s evident in party politics at local, state, and federal levels for those pushing to enforce the laws and those standing in the way of enforcement. It is evident in various election counts and historical voting turnouts at local, state, and federal levels and the debate rages. As long as those on the progressive left who do not want enforcement and keep throwing in political bleeding heart wrenchs in the works, they win, without even having to change the laws, and they win the illegle votes. That is smart politics even if it is illegal.

    Do I like immigrants coming to America? Yes, I like the diversity. Do I think they should have to follow the law and make themselves legal upon entry. Yes. Do I think progressive socialist liberals who enable the system to run amuck and cater to illegal immigrants who they know (but will not admit publicly) can get in the voting booth, should be tarred and feathered and run out of town. Do I really have to answer that?

  • Franco

    Aztlán

    The are some basic sites Doc.

    “Borderless”

    “Native-born American Hispanics feel like strangers in their own land.”

    Google (Aztlan) in – Google Images – Google Web Search – and Google News. You get bingos in all.

  • Now what I said that you missed was……… “”The laws on illegal immigration are not being enforced.”” Now you have missed it twice.

    No, I didn’t miss it, Franco. But it’s not what I was originally responding to. It was your plain and simple assertion that liberals need the votes of illegals. Shorn of any political interpretations – which is all I was pointing out – your statement was illogical: illegal immigrants are not allowed to vote.

    Doc, you have played this game with me before by spinning what I said back to me to fit your counter come backs to cover your arse at my expense.

    I take it you’re referring to our little clash of heads on the subject of gay marriage. The one where you invented your own rules of logic to defend your indefensible position.

    The fact that only 21 indictments from 2002 to 2005 out of 12,000,000 million illegal immigrants in the United States (a number pushing twice the population of Greater London) is just one of the many indicters that enforcement is completely out to lunch on under radar illegal voting. Now how many are doing it, that is the million-dollar question.

    You’re being purely political here. You’re assuming that because the Feds prosecuted only 21 illegal immigrant voters, there must be endemic incompetence in the Justice Department. This makes sense only if you want your argument that liberals are relying on the ‘illegal’ vote to be true. (I’m more sold on Clavos’s argument that this might be a consideration in courting future voters… but in that case, why aren’t conservatives also lobbying strenuously for amnesty?) Employing Occam’s Razor, wouldn’t a more likely interpretation of the data be that there simply weren’t that many cases to prosecute?

  • Clavos

    (I’m more sold on Clavos’s argument that this might be a consideration in courting future voters… but in that case, why aren’t conservatives also lobbying strenuously for amnesty?)

    Perhaps because not granting amnesty to illegals is a key tenet in the Conservative orthodoxy?

  • Phil

    Cadillac Escalades are assembled in Mexico.
    Lincoln Blackwood is assembled in Kansas.
    I know somebody who just bought the Lincoln
    for about half the price of the Cadillac.
    The Cadillac sticker price was $66000.
    Assembling Cadillacs in Mexico is obviously
    not benefiting the consumer.

  • Phil

    I think they need to change the words they use
    in the ceremony when a president or congressman
    is sworn in to office.
    Swearing to uphold and defend the constitution
    and enfore the countries laws is no longer
    applicable

  • Phil

    The U.S, should overthrow the Mexican govt.
    and try to change their govt and economy to be like
    the U.S. Then they would’t have to go anywhere
    for a better life. It is a waste of a good country
    to let Mexicans try to run it.

  • Nonya

    Well, I do know that everybody has their own opinion. Anyways, I really do not think that illegal immigration is bad. Being Mexican I know how much we suffer just to live a better life. Many parents in Mexico leave their children just to come to America for a while and get some money for food and stuff. By the way if you think that immigrants are taking all the jobs, well they really are not. If you look at the majority of immigrants they work as gardeners, construction builders, etc. If we did not have a gardnere who stays allday under the sun, then we would not have any fresh food to buy. On the other hand many Americans work as Doctors, or other cool jobs. Therefore, I believe you really need to think about it and read more. Cuz what I wrote is just a little info about the real thing.

  • zeezil

    Why should even one American citizen suffer a crime of any sort at the hands of an illegal alien? (NOTE: Over 50,000 Americans have been killed by illegal aliens since 9/11 by either murder or drunk driving) Every single crime committed by an illegal alien is completely preventable by enforcement of our immigration laws.

    Our country, America, suffers a crime every time an illegal alien takes their first step onto our soil. That is intolerable to me and the vast majority of the American people. The only legal, moral and viable solution to illegal immigration is ‘attrition through enforcement’. That’s accomplished by simply enforcing the law. It’s currently illegal to employ illegal aliens. It’s also against the law to provide some state and local services to illegal aliens. Imagine that, by enforcing the law, illegal aliens will be without jobs and their gravy train of benefits they are so adept at accessing. It would be exceedingly hard (impossible, really) to remain here without a viable source of income. They found their way here; they can find it back home. Its called self-deportation. And it works…just look at the droves of illegal aliens leaving Oklahoma and Arizona. Those that don’t self deport are ID’ed if they commit crimes and deported.

    No rocket science is needed to solve the illegal immigration problem. The issue is not complex nor impossible or extremely costly to deal with, as the illegal aliens, their huggers and advocates would like for you to believe. Simple commitment to enforcing laws we already have on the books will work.

    The more we become a nation of illegal immigrants, the deeper we fall into anarchy.

  • zeezil

    After careful review, anyone with a even a modicum of logic can come to no other conclusion: illegal immigration must be halted, illegal immigrants here now must be deported and legal immigration needs decreased from the approx. 2 million allowed in per year currently.

    Please review this report on the FISCAL COST OF IMMIGRATION by economist Edwin Rubenstein released in April 2008:

    A partial summary of the report:

    The impact on 15 Federal Departments surveyed was: $346 billion in fiscal related costs in FY 2007.

    Each immigrant cost taxpayers more than $9,000 per year.

    An immigrant household (2 adults, 2 children) cost taxpayers $36,000 per year.

    Legal immigrants were not separated out from illegal immigrants for the fiscal impact study, but if they had been, the fiscal cost per ILLEGAL immigrant would be even more shocking than the figures quoted above.

    The most extensive and authoritative study, prior to economist Edwin Rubenstein’s “The Fiscal Impact of Immigration” (April 2008) , is the National Research Council (NRC)’s The New Americans: Economic, Demographic and Fiscal Effects of Immigration (1997).

    The NRC staff analyzed federal, state, and local government expenditures on programs such as Medicaid, AFDC (now TANF), and SSI, as well as the cost of educating immigrants’ foreign- and native-born children.

    NRC found that the average immigrant household receives $13,326 in federal annual expenditures and pays $10,664 in federal taxes–that is, they generate a fiscal deficit of $2,682 (1996 dollars)per household.

    In 2007 dollars this is a deficit of $3,408 per immigrant household.

    With 9 million households currently headed by immigrants, more than $30 billion ($3,408 x 9 million) of the federal deficit represents money transferred from native taxpayers to immigrants.

    Our national immigration policies have to work for the United States. While improving the plight of the world’s poor is a laudable goal, the finite resources we have available to fulfill that goal would be swamped if there wasn’t some orderly and manageable system in place to limit entry into the United States to what this nation can actually support. The more illegal aliens that are permitted to subvert the immigration system, the fewer immigrants we can accommodate who might actually produce a positive benefit for our country.

    The more we become a nation of illegal immigrants, the deeper we fall into anarchy.

  • DinTN

    AMNESTY ALERT!!

    Senate amnesty vote postponed ’til next week — time to create grassroots firestorm to stop it!

    Because the House of Representatives unexpectedly delayed the Iraq supplemental spending bill late Thursday, the full Senate won’t be allowed today to vote on the amnesty bill that the Senate Appropriations Committee unexpectedly took up and approved Thursday.

    Rosemary Jenks (Vice President, Government Relations, numbersusa.com) just finished reading the Iraq supplemental spending bill as it came out of committee. It would:

    *Grant a three-year work visa followed by a permanent greencard to all illegal aliens who have been working as shepherds, goat herders and dairy herders.
    *Grant a five-year work visa to the estimated 1.3 million illegal aliens working in other agricultural jobs — plus all of their families. There is no instruction on what happens after the five years.
    *Grant a tripling of the maximum number of H-2B visas for lower skill, non-agricultural seasonal workers.
    *Grant industries an extra 218,000 additional permanent green cards for skilled foreign workers.

    Rosemary says you don’t have to have spent much time in the fields to
    qualify for Feinstein and Craig’s amnesty.
    You only have to meet ONE of the following three criteria to get the amnesty:

    *Earned $7,000 working in agriculture during the 2004-2007 period.
    *Or worked 863 hours in agriculture during the 2004-2007 period.
    *Or worked at least a little bit in agriculture on 150 different days during the 2004-2007 period.
    That amounts to an average of $1,750 per year …
    *… or 216 hours per year (the equivalent of 4 hours per week) …
    *… or parts of 37 days per year.

    DO THEY THINK THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE STUPID AND THAT WE COULD POSSIBLY ACCEPT THAT ILLEGAL ALIENS WORKING THAT LITTLE IN AGRICULTURE ARE ESSENTIAL TO THE SURVIVAL OF AGRI-BUSINESS IN AMERICA!!!!!!
    PUT A STOP TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION!
    Join http://www.numbersusa.com Send free faxes!

  • DinTN

    YEA, THEY COME HERE TO WORK USING STOLEN S.S. NUMBERS!

    The taxes paid in to fake stolen Social Security accounts and ITIN’s in no way covers the cost to legal tax paying citizens for those 300,000 anchor babies dropped in the U.S. each year, free medical care, free education and food stamps to those jackpot babies, [which by the way are “second hand” benefits to the illegal parent], the cost of jailing or deporting criminal invaders, etc.

    According to the Center for Immigration Studies, they use far more in services than they might happen to pay into Social Security or pay in federal taxes.

    Anyone who thinks illegal invaders should collect taxes paid to S.S. condones identity theft!!!

    The American people are sick and tired of the abuse to its citizens through identity theft and Social Security card theft by (mostly Mexican) invaders who assume they have the right to destroy the future job and credit history of our citizens, especially the young who will not know of this fraud until they turn 18 and apply for a job or credit!

    This fact just doesn’t matter to some people!
    Just wait ’till your childs’ identity and credit is trashed! Will it matter then?

  • Border Jumper

    Mexicans/immigrants are here to stay because we can! 12 million and counting. Survival of the fittest…bitch

  • Thinking Ahead

    Think about this. A short, dark, big mustached Mexican sneaks across the border, dodging the Border Patrol and the minutemen. He moves in with four other family members (Also illegal) living together in a two-bedroom house in Pico Rivera. He works picking fruit or cutting grass. He gets a couple of DUI’s throughout his life. He doesn’t bother to learn English, just the bad words. He has children who are automatically American citizens under the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. They go to school and move on to college. They obtain professional careers and have families of their own. Every Latino you know has a story similar to this one. So leave that poor Mexican alone!!! Yes, he broke the law by coming to the US illegally, but the benefits outweighed the risk.

  • Clavos

    Take back Aztlán!

    ¡Que viva La Raza!

  • The Gibbernator

    Ha! I discovered this week that there is now a special visa category called an E3, which is available ONLY to Australian Citizens who want to go and live and work in the US.

    I’m gonna get a BIG crowd of us so that we can come over there and take over the joint. Eventually, we’ll have everyone in the US speaking the Queen’s English.

    We’ll do all the jobs you guys aren’t doing well lately … I.T. exec, Media magnate, President of the United States, Corporate CEO, all that stuff.

  • The Gibbernator

    Plus, we’ll help you get a proper flag.

  • rocker

    OK forgive my stupidity but my question is simply this…WHY DON’T THEY JUST BECOME LEGAL??? I’m all for immigration as long as everyone is EQUAL in regard to taxes, health benefits, etc. But if anyone wants to stay illegal then ship ’em back to wherever.

  • Howie

  • Cindy D

    Miami Herald June 1, 2008

    More immigrants choose to leave U.S., go home

    “Tired of making little money, feeling lonely and fearing arrest, more Latin American immigrants are voluntarily returning home.”

  • Taniya

    Like several comedians say: If a guy who speaks little english and doesn’t even have a high school degree can steal your job,then it must suck. It’s not like some of our ancestors came here legally in the first place! Illegal immigrants get ripped off in their pay anyhow. What are the rest of you whining about?

  • Taniya

    And when you talk about “it’s against the law” I really find that funny. We break them all the frickin’ time,don’t act like it’s any worse when someone else does. Plus,recall we killed and enslaved thousands of people only centuries ago. There wasn’t much of a law about it back then,but does that make it ok?

  • jose’

    [Personal contact info deleted]

    becauce the pore people want to get rich overnight so?why not hire cheap people to work for you$$$$$?they just need to be americans not another place or timethe government reply on grant loan we?have 460 billion dallors for loan s.why , not help us in the u.s. you are tell me just because you or us don’t have ged or a HD we or us are not smart enough to work for you or your companies

    MEXICANS COME TO USA BECAUSE ITS BEST FOR THERE FAMILY. YOU DON’T KNOW HOW IT IS IN MEXICO AND IF YOU WHITE PEOPLE LIVED IN MEXICO YOU WOULD DO THE SAME DAM THING AND COME TO THE USA MANY PEOPLE SUFFER IN MEXICO BECAUSE THEY HAVE NO GOOD HOUSE THEY GET PAID VERY LIL ITS JUST LIKE HELL IN MEXICO. BY THE WAY FOR THOSE WHO DIDNT’ KNOW
    MEXICANS CAME HERE BEFORE THE WHITES YUP YUP AND THOSE WHO BE SAYIN THAT THE MEXICANS ARE TAKIN YOUR JOB MAN WATEVER YA’LL JUST TO LAZY TO DO THEM AND MEXICANS THEY AIN’T. THE WHOLE POINT OF THEM FOR COMING IS TO GET A BETTER JOB TO RAISE THERE FAMILY HEALTHY. YA’LL BE HATIN OF THE MEXICANS…HATERS

  • Allison

    Well, well. I see how several Americans are ignorantly and most definitely worngfully attacking the Hispanics. Why-oh-why must you be so cruel? You ridicule and hate them so much, and I know for a fact it hurts God to see His children treated this way. I honestly don’t know why reasoning and love could be used to solve the problem. The thing is, many Americans see Mexicans as a threat simply because they are from another country. Let me get this right, terrorists come from Canada so we build a wall between us and Mexico? That is a sad sad day for humanity when innocent people are blamed. The only reason many people even paid attention to what was happening down there was because–oh! wait a minute, this was last commented in 2005? Such hostility!!!

  • Allison

    I meant NOT be used to solve

  • jenn…

    oh well all i have to say for all the people that have such pendejismo in their heads…. God bless you
    if illigals are livin here oh well!!!
    u have to learn 2 live with them cuz guess what? they r goin to come back anyways, same people or new people and they dont care wat u think about them, i personally dnt like americans jus because they think they are better than any race, they feel so proud of being americans and they are not even americans!
    Americans are the NATIVE AMERICANS not u freakin blonde white heads!!
    IM PROUD TO BE MEXICAN-NOAMERICAN lol y guess what again… yo puedo hablar dos idiomas cuando alomejor tu solo hablas uno, no te da coraje eso? bien te puedo mentar la madre hasta que me arte y tu bien gracias 😀 jajajajajajaja como sea ese sera tu coraje y quedate encerrado en tu estupido mundito y que les aproveche!!! 😀 by the way thanx for trying to translate this to English juz because u couldnt understand wat da hell i was sayin lol
    STOP BEING SUCH A RACIST ASS!!! PEASEEEEEEE!!!

  • tired of prejudice

    guess what? for the most of you, this isn’t YOUR country. you didn’t build it. you were born into it. if you read your history books you will soon learn that almost EVERYONE and their ANCESTORS are immigrants. GROW UP!! no one has the right to judge anyone else. There is only one race and that is the human race. God didn’t just make white people. he also didn’t designate countries just for certain people. You will not find anywhere on the map or anywhere else where it says that only people born here is allowed to live here. If that were the case, most of you need to pack your shit and leave because your ancestors weren’t born here. all of you racists will get what’s coming to you one day. Because of people like you, i am ashamed to be white and american. by the way, the ones that you judge are the ones that will break their backs to help you even when your own american neighbors won’t. Yeah- if the americans were working instead of living off welfare there would be no jobs to take!!!!!!!!!!

  • twrihgt

    I have read time and time “Why didn’t you (Americans) fill these jobs. Well I can Tell you alot of us Americans LOST our jobs because of
    immigants. Not only that, I have seen for myself immigants sending alot of their money back home. You take 500,000 immigrants sending back a $1 a day for just one month, thats 15 million in just that one month that leaves our country forever.
    Lets get real folks, I have immigrants in my background, plus native American. They too learned english, hold to the American flag and its meaning. We are Americans.. And yes again I have a son who lost his factory job to immigants and a son-in-law who has lost many job bids (and is out of work today) because of others who hire crews of immigrants. Its no joke, it hurts to see them struggle now. My son had to take a job at Buger King and my son-in-law is out begging for work not to mintion he had to let 5 American men, with faimlys, go here at the holidays.I here all these people talk about these prombles, I live with them

  • Don’t be blink

    I don’t know why those who lost the job always, I mean it, always blame undocumented immigrants. All I understand is that undocumented immigrants do jobs that we don’t want because one of main reason is that they are not educated. No need to mention that they don’t have college or high school degree. People in today society always or unless would have high school or other degree. How could those undocuments immigrants compete with those who have degrees? In addition, I honestly believe those said who can’t find jobs are lazy people that they just blame undocumented immigrants to justify or to make them feel better.Or maybe that there is other factor that they can’t get the job. But when we look at the agrument that undocumented immigrants take our job, do we know the actual facts that cause that person not get the job? Maybe this person has involve illegal activties such as dealing with drugs. While, I understand there are many undocumented immigrants working in the USA and boost our economy. In fact, some paid taxes, and they spend their money in our economy, but they do not entitle social security benefits, and how harm do they bring us?

  • signal to regret

    no undocumented immigrants mean no future in the United States. Let say, send all the undocumented immigrants to their coutries; let the United States economy collapse (like a great depression), and let all superior americans move to other countries, let them be alien immigrants, and then let them feel how terrible that they had done to undocumented immigrants and recall their memory of live in America, and had to say bye bye to their country.

  • twright

    I live in a small town. I live and see evey day what happens. Lazy?? Is your head in the sand? My son was laid off and then replaced with immigrants and was NOT because he is lazy. I am sick of hearing how lazy Americans are. Get to the real world.Not eveyone is lucky enough to get to go to collage. I’ve worked hard my adult life worked jobs others would not. I was not as lucky as others to go to collage and yes I have my high school education. If my sons where lazy, they would be sitting at home in front of the T.V. all day. Yes, there are some lazy people out there. Always will be, but don’t dare say EVERYONE is. That’s what hurts. I work in health care, there I see alot becuse it is a metro hospital. Yes, we lose money on American people, but it’s lose is upped by illegal immigrants. And by the way, there is no drugs involed in the reason my children can’t find work, and the reason I said they lost out on there jobs was a fact of being replaced by illegal immigrants, not something I just pulled out of a hat. If you haven’t noticed our econmy is kind of in the hole…

  If you're not lazy, why are there so many spelling mistakes in your post?

  • Christopher Rose,

    re Comment #204: Good Work! We sophisticated and highly educated intellectuals have an obligation to point out the errors of their ways to the great unwashed masses. Not only does it benefit those who have only high school educations, it makes us feel really cool. Since they kant spel gud, they should just shut up, go away and leave important stuff to their betters. Go for it!

    Oh yes, I particularly enjoyed your comment #70 here. Comment #204 is a shining example to us all of the sort of positive contributions we can make if we really try. Right on!

    Dan(Miller)

  That wasn't my point, Dan, but feel free to keep on misunderstanding and projecting…

  • Christopher Rose,

    OK. I’ll play. What was the point?

    Dan(Miller)

  The small point I was making was nothing more than that the commenter was writing that they weren't lazy but couldn't make the effort to spell simple little words correctly. Slightly ironic, no?

  • CARLOS

    this topic is pretty absurd, especially knowing that you are a Colombian. These blog that you posted-try thinking about abetter way of saying things. Why because you are the type of immigrante, DANGEROUS one. The ones that riun this country and the rest of us the immigrants. Most of the people come to these country for abetter life and a better future, they have in their mind is just work work and work. Most of the COLOMBIANS what they have in mind is , DRUGS, TROPUBLE, MAKE THE OTHER IMMIGRANTS LOOK BAD.

  • Lorenzo

    Well it seems that everybody is pinpointing the “immigrants” for this america crap. But you have to think critically and ask how all this immigrant stuff started to pop up.

    I believe that NO one is an immigrant, so i dont understand why they use the term “aliens” when we just look like the rest of the world just different color. Well we should define what is immigrate and what is migrate. Immigrate is you move one land to another. While migrant is moving in the same land, which Latin Americans are doing. So this immigrant term all falls on who ever is not descendant of Real AMERICANS (Natives, indigenous, ETC)

    So we should all get along because its to late to “kick all immigrants out.” You should all do some research on what the immigrants did for this country and what they are still doing. People need to actually do some research on this topic not just stating the same shit the government has been saying for years. They say we are low class workers but do you see any other people actually doing those jobs?? and who has the right to actually call someone “low Class workers” Educaters??? but they are people as well. So if someone is a Doctor he automatically is not a low class worker? So in conclusion lets all get along and deal on bigger issues like the economy *which immigrants are helping AGAIN * They say its our fault for the economy but the fact is that its the corporations fault but they dont get blame just a slap on the wrist.

  • dude

    immigrants suck they need to know english if they want to live here

  • ivey

    immigrants need to stay were they are suppose to

  • Speaking as an immigrant myself, I’m curious as to whether “dude”‘s ancestors learned Algonquian, or Seminole, or Cherokee, or Lakota, or…?

    And “Ivey”: I can only hope that in the place I’m “suppose” to stay, they at least teach people how to spell, punctuate and conjugate verbs.

  • Reminds me of Gertrude Stein speak of Oakland: “There is no there there.”

    Of course, it’s the most misunderstood quote.

  • Richard,

    My father, may he rest in peace, was an immigrant to your country. He bought into the American dream, lock, stock and national anthem. And if he had ever heard crap like that out of your mouth, you would be short a few teeth.

    I, by contrast, didn’t buy into the American dream. And I left with family in tow. Good riddance to bad garbage! So, I don’t want to see any “love it leave it” shit comments from you. Your are eight fuckin’ years too late.

    DD,

    I respectfully suggest you (or Chris) NOT edit this shit-head’s comment out – just so you have clear evidence what of bigoted bastards Americans can be – and often are.

  Damn!! I was too late!

  There's nary a place on the planet without its fair share of bigots.

  I must agree, Chris. As much as Ruvy is a friend, I have a serious difficulty living with this hatred. I realize we fucked up and in a sense, are dragging the rest of the world with us, but still . . .

  Was looking for Richard's comment, couldn't find any. Was it wiped out?

  • Roger,

    You were too late – either Chris or DD got rid of the comment. While I see why – it was in rotten taste in addition to being a personal attack – it is illustrative of American bigotry with respect to immigrants. And my father, if he had ever heard someone tell him “fuck you” and “go back to the fucking country you came from”, would have knocked a few teeth from his mouth. My father’s temper was not expressed on fancy words on pixels….

    As much as Ruvy is a friend, I have a serious difficulty living with this hatred. I realize we fucked up and in a sense, are dragging the rest of the world with us, but still . . .

    My hatred? I was just giving the now absent commenter a piece of my mind – as well as some thoughts as to what would happen to him if he ran into the wrong person and didn’t watch his mouth.

  • Oh yeah, just so you forgot, Roger. Us Brooklyn boys, wherever we live, don’t take shit from anybody. Some asshole of a midwestern bigot started talking about “Jew Nork” and “Jew Nersey” when I was taking his order at a Burger King. I told him to get the fuck out and not to come back, and to remember, restaurant managers can choose who they served – and I chose not to serve him.

  • STM

    As long as no more Americans start coming to Australia without learning the language, I’ll be happy. They get down here and can’t speak a word, and no one can understand a word they say.

    How can anyone even think about migrating to this country without learning Australian?

    Preferably, Americans should stay where they are though … we’ve got enough immigrants here. If more Americans start coming and taking our jobs, too many Aussies will just let them do all the dirty jobs – any jobs, actually – and decide to go surfing instead. How can you run a country from the surf?

    Which brings me to our waves. There aren’t enough to go around. Stay in California! Or go to Hawaii instead!

    We grew here … you flew here.

    Fly back home, you Yanks, and if you can’t afford it – we’ll have a whip round and get you some one-way tickets.

  • Is it really that bad Down Under (where she doesn’t shave)? Not enough kangaroo meat to feed the mob, eh, Stan? Times are tough all over, mate.

    You know, you can always send all those Jews in Australia home so you can have yourselves 120 grams of ‘roo meat a month instead of 110 grams. It’ll cost to get the ration cards re-printed though….

  So Ruvy, your position is that we shouldn't delete comments that are offensive so you can, er, be offensive? Hmmm…

  • No, Chris, not really….

    But having asked you once to delete certain comments of mine that were offensive which I regretted, and remembering how you refused so self-righteously to do so, I thought you could leave one nasty SOB type bigot comment as an illustration of how ugly American nativist sentiment is – with the appropriate editorial comment added to make the point….

    But, according to the rules of the site, the comment ought to have gone – I stipulated that already. And in subsequent comments here, I accomplished what I sought to anyway. So, I’m not taking any “editorial position” here, at all.

    It’s kind of you to have even thought that I might have sought to do so, though….

  • STM

    Ruve: “You know, you can always send all those Jews in Australia home …”

    Sorry Ruve, no can do … we love our rich cultural landscape and we love our Aussie four-be-twos down this neck of the woods.

    Plus, there’d never be a decent slab of pastrami made again in this country if that happened (and I reckon you COULD make it from kangaroo .. it tastes like lean beef).

    Like everywhere in the world, Ruve – the best-ever delis are jewish.

    I’d love a nice NY-style pastrami Rachel sanger or a corned-beef Reuben number right now, with lots of dressing (sauce, we call it)!

    Or also from up your way, a nice fresh-cooked shwarma with some tabouli and baba ganouj. Yum.

  • Stan,

    Those Jews Down Under who want a life that is more than just “surf and salami” or “surf and shwarma” will come home. Hopefully they’ll do so soon. Here they can live a life filled with something that they will never get in Australia, no matter how hard they try – a clear understanding of who they are and why. Life may be great in Oz, and is probably a lot easier there in lots of ways than here. No damned drill sergeant awaits the children in Oz. War does not await the children in Oz. But you cannot give any Jew in Oz what is here for him to take – roots and rootedness.

    It’s good to be home, Stan. After two thousand years, it is finally good to be HOME.

  • *3r!c@*

    ALL OF YALL NEED TO GET A LIFE!!!!

  • Renee

    first of all I know hundreds of Illegal immigrants who do pay taxes and don’t get a tax refund if you don’t beleive it google it, there is 1.3 billion in unclaimed taxes most of those coming from california. every illegal person I know does indeed pay taxes. Being married to an illegal person which I am is extremely difficult, my husband did pay all of the fees to get here did apply and guess what was denied because the US told him he didnt have anything to offer us. All he wanted to do was see his family and go back home. If we would let people come and go they would LEAVE they stay and suck up stuff because they cant come back every many have children and family here and if they leave they may never get to see them again. Also most illegal women who have children here cannot get benefits only the ones that are there for the child who is born here. Just so every one who talks about learn our language knows, English is not the offical language of the United States go figure that one out. As all know most of our ancestors came here because they didn’t like where they were …. Another thing much of the united states has hispanic people because they were there first Texas california all of that was once part of Mexico so they have an interest in our country for other reasons besides monetary ones . Also in NAFTA we benefit most they benefit least. go to Mexico and many other Latin american countries and one will fine pizza hut, dominoes, subway , KFC, block buster Walmart who owns virtuaully all chain stores, pretty much anything we have they have doesnt anyone thing we benefit from that?????? they get the crap end of EVERY THING stop being racist everyone its rediculous you live in a place known for being a melting pot of cultures at one point we all hated irish who were coming here there were tons of anti immigrant stuff about them in the media and news papers look it up, Please people get yourselves educated. just becuase they are illegal doesnt mean they dont pay taxes it means they pay taxes and dont get a return. Also tell me why i can easily get a visa and go wherever i want but they have to spend 3 and 5 months pay just to apply and then get denied because God forbid they want to see their family there is no refund ask many of them they did try the legal way and we wouldnt let them in if you had family or a child in another country wouldnt you do anything possible to see it. we have a black president, the does anyone remember how much people hated black people… every race goes through its phase, how unfair is the treatment black people received we brought them here and then hated on them for being here We do plenty of damage over in Mexico and other countries please learn to look at things from both perspectives.

  • Renee

    it is infringing on my rights as a citizen that i cant be left alone with the man that i love that even though we are married he could still get deported thats not cool

  • ANAHI ALCANATARA

    I THINK THAT EVERY IMMIGRANT WHO COMES TO THIS COUNTRY IS BECAUSE THEY WANT A BETTER LIFE. AND THIS IS NOBODYS COUNTRY BECAUSE EVERY WHITE,AFRICAN,AND MEXICAN PERSON INVATED THIS COUNTRY THEY THEY SHOULD NOT SAY THIS IS THERE COUNTRY BECAUSE ITS NOT.THEY WERE BORN HERE YEAH BUT THE FIRST WHITE PERSON WHO CAME TO THE US WAS FROM EUROPE. THE FIRST AFRICAN CAME FROM AFRICA
    THE 1 MECICAN WAS FROM MEXICO SO THIS IS A FREE COUNTRY BUT DIS IS NOBODYS COUNTRY.

  • Trevor Tryme

    First off to “Amanda Reckonwith”
    “Dear person that wrote this I will like to say that immigrantes come for a better life. Also get your facts strait illegal immigrants do pay taxis.
    Every american came illegal because they inveded indian terretory.”

    Native Americans never HAD the concept of ownership. Everything was a part of “The Great Spirit”… So would you like to explain how the founders of the early colonies of the U.S. STOLE land from them?

    This is a recurring button for people though- “Immigrants do(n’t) pay taxes!!”
    Ever go to the local target or wal-greens people? It’s called SALES TAX (with the exception of 5 states). So even if they find some way to payroll or property taxes, there is still money being withdrawn from them.
    Now, the proper question to ask would actually be-“In comparison to the government services they recieve, are immigrants paying their fair share in taxes?” This is more difficult to refute or support.

    Secondly, to “Renee”… and every other person who believes this-
    Obama is not black. Seriously. He’s half African-American, and half Irish-American. Let me put it into perspective for you- if you pour just a little bit of creamer into a cup of coffee, would that coffee still be “black?” No. It wouldnt.

    As for my opinion on this entire article? Get the illegals out. Deport them and after every illegal is back in their country of origin go ahead and give hicks a border-hunting/partol season…
    (How can you kill a person in this country… if that person doesnt documentarily EXIST in this country?)

    Unethical? Totally. But logical? A bit, yeah…

  • Karina

    This article is not true! You should get your facts straight my friend Mexicans do pay taxes all the time. They have social security numbers and even if they didn’t aren’t we doing you a favor? We do the hard jobs that people like you don’t want to. So “friend” if you think we got it all easy and that we are taking your “jobs” why don’t you try t live a day in Mexico!!! Im a Mexican-American i will say that ive never been to Mexico but i do have Mexican parents and they always tell how hard it was for them until they migrated to the u.s.

  • Scottish Girl

    Em can you all stop calling them illegals? As if they are aliens or a different species all together. They are people just like you.
    Where are the statistics that say illegal immigration is so high anyway? Isn’t it near impossible to gather information because they are illegal? The media plays a big role in making countries scared of illegal immigrants with big headlines about illegal immigrants raping women and steal jobs. Before you know the real facts of how many illegal immigrants actually live and prosper in your country maybe you should all stop being so hysterical.

  • Annonymous debater

    Well first of all this is a very complicated issue…but historically immigrants of all kinds have been resented such as the early Europeans like the Irish and Italians who were even considered wretched beings by the New York Times. Asians have also been discriminated once…I believe the number one fear of Americans is a demographical change really…I mean you cannot stop globalization…if Mexicans come here illegally well it’s because of the economic opportunities in this country and how slow and tedious it is to become a citizen. The government in Mexico is somewhat corrupt but the new President is cleaning all that out, I mean haven’t you been informed lately how many Cartel leaders are getting busted. The corruption is very complicated to fix but there’s hope I believe. And to all the ignorants, I’d suggest you inform yourself of the statistics of how much these immigrants contribute to the economy, the take less out really. Oh yea, and to those that say immigrants rape women, that’s nonsense please. It’s illogical, just think about it, you risk your live crossing the desert and fear constant deportation and you think it is ok to rape a woman and jeopardize your chances of staying here…no.

  • loca en la cabeza

    first off i just wanna say that it is quite funny cuz i am writing a paper on illegal immigrants in this country, and for all u ignorant ass people they add an additional 10 billion dollars to our economy each year. Regardless of how u look at it they pay taxes, when u go to the store and buy food when u get the receipt wut is under the words subtotal. its tax.08.75 hello!

  • locita

  • Nicki

    What’s with all these people suggesting that the least educated of Mexico should suffer because they can’t help themselves.
    I’m a hobby gardener. I had my well maintained vegetable garden right next to my dad’s which was over run with weeds. I didn’t touch the garden that wasn’t mine but I suffered from a constant influx of weeds scattering seeds etc. onto my garden. To cut a long story short, in order to make less work for myself in the long run I took over the management of my dad’s garden.
    The point is Mexico should be pressured into a state of better management. I assume it would be better for America in the long run if they played a part.

  • just another guy

    Well, it seems theres allot of angry sentiment about Mexicans and maybe some of it is deserved and some of it is anger that is venting from angry Americans, I can’t say I blame you, but really who wants to work the jobs they work. I know I am not gonna do those jobs, I mean who really wants to pick apples and oranges from fruit trees all day, or do some other crap job they do, not me or any of my friends, they do all the crap work we don’t want to do. So its really silly to pick on Mexicans don’t you think? How many Americans here want to do their jobs work in the fields, work for less than 5 dollars an hour, or do any of the jobs that suck that they do. answer and a drum roll please 99% of Americans would give those jobs the middle finger cause they suck and we know we are better than that. Hey I say if Mexicans want to do the crap jobs let em, thats less crappy work we gotta do, and it helps companies minimize cost. If we really want to get pissed we should get pissed at Arabs and Chinese their people are stealing our high tech jobs left and right for way less than what we are willing to work for them, so result that 300k job a year in tech now is outsourced to the Arab guy who will do it for 40k a year which in their country is allot of money. I know I met a guy making 300k in tech for 10 years but then lost his job to outsourching to India. Also Chinese are stealing our good jobs from us too. Think about it thousands of engineers are being pumped out from India and China every year more than the US and they are coming here and stealing all our high paying jobs and turning them into low paying jobs. Because its simple economics to many people working for low wages will drive the wages down for all the high tech jobs out there, and that’s why nursing is still decently paying and not affected yet, because theres not enough nurses there so they are paying more as an incentive to hire them more and less doctors so they can get more lower paying people in and have less doctor expenses. I for one could care less about Mexicans here stealing as people say our jobs, what jobs the orchard jobs picking apples and strawberries all day, nah that’s not for me, but more power to you if you want to settle for that crap. I would say to all you guys griping about the crap job taking Mexicans go to college and get educated and get the better jobs, and then you wont even care if they take our supposed jobs. Haha its really a silly thing to gripe about, considering no red blooded Americans would do those crap jobs in the first place. So what should we do put the Mexicans on the firing line and kill em all, or send them back to Mexico, haha they aren’t even educated so they can’t steal our good jobs and our forced to work crap jobs all their lives, also if they all died who would work in the fields to pick apples or strawberries, not me that’s for sure. The government should be more conservative and have more of a grip on money and keep an eye on Mexicans and illegal people here taking social security and fraudulently stealing from the true owners, and also welfare should be conservatively reformed and no so damn liberal, cause they just give it to anyone who ask for it.Liberals just seem to gripe about every damn thing and want it all for free and wont even get educated, I look down on allot of you cause you say you want to kick the Mexicans out well then conservatively reform the system that gives our fucken money away and watch every damn penny that leaves that welfare office, and who it goes too. And do background checks on allot of these scum bags. Stop giving our money away, like Obama is doing to all these companies. When in fact he should be tightening the purse strings and keeping a grip on money cause that will put the companies to the test of survival of the fittest, the weak should be killed and the strong survive if you let weak live it brings down other companies and the dollar. Inflation rises and cost of living gets more expensive to pay for liberal spending and foolishly giving money away. At least Bush was spending money to keep those bastard terrorist away from our soil, now we have someone who lifts sanctions on Cuba and lets all their criminals free from the prison we had over there, good going liberal idiots you picked a real winner. When you get killed from these Cuban terrorist Obama released don’t bitch about Obama you put his ass in power now suffer you idiots. McCain all the way. Who cares about Palin she was just a patsy anyway who talked to much. But once again stupid Americans were duped for a communist liberal. Have fun with him and his liberal agenda of trying to save everybody. Hate to break the news to you, but some ppl get rich some get poor and some companies stay and some don’t. Survival of the fittest and smartest at its best. Good luck to you liberal idiots.

  • Ana

    Im a legal U.S. citizen with illegal parents. I want to say one thing, All you ignorant people think and say all these things because you dont know what its like to have parents that struggle to bring food to there kids and get them the things they need and want. If they had the opportunity in there countries to live a good life, believe me they would not come to this “country of opportunity.”

  • Jennifer

    So many times on this blog Americans have proudly stated that they are too good for the jobs that these illegal immigrants do; that illegal immigrants are “stupid” and “need to learn our language”. This is incredible when, wonderful as it is, many people who have had the advantage of living here their entire lives cannot speak their native language– that is, English– properly. So many people in whatever walk of life lose focus over a false sense of entitlement from the accident of their birth occuring in one country over another, from belonging to one religion over another… anything to make them feel singled out, and not feel so terribly small in the face of everyday life. This is human nature, but nonetheless leads to some terrible things. And in response to all of the comments about illegal immigrants stealing our education and raising crime rates, let’s ask ourselves a few questions. Is it not poverty in an of itself that creates desperation and aggression? And is it not an equal “waste” of educational funds when people of this same “entitled” race and nationality don’t go to collge, spend their lives in a dead-end job, never think for themselves (supposedly the most basic benefit of a worth-while education) and whittle away their lives in hate?

    And I’ll just say, any sort of pride relating to where you were born or any sort of genetic make-up you were given upon your conception is ridiculous. I am American many generations back that is really only a matter of myself belong to a certain culture. My nationality only describes a certain social attunment, a tendency towards certain beliefs. We live alone, we die alone, you are the person that you make yourself to be through internal forces. I don’t really care if you are Mexican or American, aside from some interesting conversation it may evoke.

  • mary

    OMG!!! I can not beleive the stupidity in your dumb words Nancy!!! just because u consider urself a us citizen doesn’t give u the right to tell someone to kill or kill themselves!! what does that make u! a murder?? u cannot judge since you yourself are NOT 100% legal! most of all excluding the Native Americans came from illegal Immigrants that came to this country for many reasons and I don’t think your ancestors were the exception! just because L.A. has parents that are not legal does not mean a lot to me! they are people just like u and me, with emotions and just want the oportunity to have something better for their families. Everyone talks about illigals stealing the jobs and using funds and not paying taxes an so much other bull shit,I believe that they don’t steal jobs but take the jobs no one else wants for necessity, not because thats what they would want, they don’t use anything without having to pay one way or the other. U talk about not paying social security, but they do obviously when who ever pays them if getting payed by checks have to withdrawl for social security, medicaid, state taxes and everything else wich they can not claim for the very reason that they are illigal, so where does the money go?? right!! to the government that uses the money for stupid shit like a bomb or a satellite or sending austronauts to the moon and stupid stuff we don’t need! evryone always sterotypes hispanics, asians and indians or who ever looks different to us, but I belive that if we spend as much time judging and putting people down, we should try to all help each other and not feel inferior to others this world would be so much different, but we all know there is no way in hell it will ever happen! If we would stop and think, we all would realize that eversince who knows when in history there are more bad than good(wars of all kinds.. for land for money for religion to see which country has more, diseases, bombs,racist O my god there is soo much that people worry about that it is stupid to worry about people that are not harming anyone, they just want to work and have oportunities to better themselves and who knows maibe to better their own countries in the future!! If instead of talking shit we would put our knowledge and kindness in trying to make this country better so that we can help and not try to kill!!!

  • M Tracy

    Whoa Nancy….not so harsh. Yes if they are illegal then they need to leave or obtain citizenship. but remember that we are all humans and we want what is best for us and those in our family. L.A. i hope you are enjoying your stay in America. Best luck to you and your family. but i would have to say that i think your parents need to gain citezenship ASAP. No hard feeling toward you personally. hang in there but do obey our laws. I am a U.S. born citizen and do have opinions but i keep them humane. All should do the same.

  • Tina

    Jobs are outsourced and given to illegals NOT because we Americans don’t want them. I’d give any thing to actually go to a job, being the first one there on time and ready to work and NOT hear that “The Mexicans were here first and therefore get first serve” ESPECIALLY when they are in the back of the line (because they were the last to get there just before work time starts). Corporate America hires ILLEGALS because they know ILLEGALS do it for cheap!! I find it rather hilarious that we are so far in so-called debt but corporate America rakes in billions and billions in profit just by outsourcing and giving ILLEGALS jobs!!

    Thank you all, you all just wrote my immigration paper.

    One of the things I’ve seen the most that I don’t think is right: ‘Illegal immigrants don’t pay taxes’

    Yes they do! I was illegal at some point but I still filled my taxes.

    IF you do not have a SSN, they provide you with a temporal ‘Tax ID #’ so the time that I worked with out a SSN I still filled taxes and all that money that I was supposed to get back, the government kept it. I don’t coplain and cry cause pappa government kept ma money. Shit for all I care, I aint white to go complaining about shit like that.Man up people!

    Work, educate yourself be dedicated care about people. Don’t be a hating bastard like me. Be humble.

    There would not be so much controversy if we just cared for one and other.

    Thank you

  • Bill

    I agree with the original commentator – for those bleeding hearts who think that the illegals are saving the consumer money, I have seen this dynamic in action and the savings actually go to the shareholder. The savings is not necessarily reflected at the supermarket shelf. So, again, it is Wall Street that is benefiting from illegal workers and they have the influence in Washington to block any real action.

  • Bill

    It seems there are a lot of pinko Mexican sympathizers responding. Mexico is just a larger version of Cuba. It is the responsibility of the people to change a corrupt and dysfunctional system. Instead, we accept their immigrants who overrun our white picket fence communities like locusts and destroy communities, bringing crime, creating an economic burden. In the end, the salaries paid out by the factories that employ the Mexicans are subject to market forces here in the U.S. so the savings to the individual corporation are not that great, however, the tax payer is stuck picking up the tab for the fringes – many companies offer them health insurance but they would rather send every spare nickel back to Mexico and don’t take it, relying instead on the American taxpayer to pick up the tab when they go to a hospital for any reason. Not to mention that, because they do send their money to Mexico, they do not support local businesses as legal immigrants would, creating economically blighted areas.

  • Bill

    Suggestion: re-instate the Guest Worker program as it existed prior to 1965, and which works for other countries such as Japan, allowing a controlled number of people in to fill those jobs which would otherwise remain unfilled. Each person would have to register and would be allowed in for a predetermined period (6 months or 1 year) at the end of which they would either leave or apply for an extension. This would give us the option to review the demand and keep only as many people as we would need. Additionally, they should be required to contribute to Social Security and to purchase health insurance while here, so that they would be protected should anything happen to them while in the U.S. Currently, illegal immigrants are a huge source of revenue for the corrupt, dysfunctional government of Mexico. Yet, the Mexican government does not step in and pay the medical bills when one of their citizens becomes ill in the U.S. Nor do they take back their citizens or make restitution when these citizens injure or maim U.S. Citizens intentionally or unintentionally.

  • You buy that speech in a can? Citizens, shmitizens. I’m a citizen of the world. ¿Dónde están sus cerebros?

  • american girl*

    this is to a girl named nancy #25 i cant belive any one can be soo cold! what is the metter with you! im an american and im not selfish like you ! all americans came to america illigally this wasnt our territory! immigrants are not criminals, just for wnating a better life! makes you a criminal? huuuu?! you look at immigrants like if they were some type of animals!. and yes most immigrants pay texes bitch because when they came to america they had kids who are considered american citizens with a social security ! witch means taxes they arent thieves eather if they get our jobs is because your a fucking lazy ass and dont have a good carrier its not because of immigrants theres no excuse for you to blame them!..they dont even get the education like we do here so they will work in low paying jobs and unless your a lazy ass that would be a problem. eather way in job interviews americans always get picked over other colors !!! ive never seen a white person working in the fields and probably never will and if they dont who will!!! huuu???… immigrant they dont want to take over they just want a normal job not to become lawyers and presidentz and actually i hope that does happen so they can make you!!! hang yourself in shame you heartless bitch! Hopefully the Minutemen will get you nancy ohh yeah you got burned OBAMA BITCHES!!!!!!america is the land of the free right???? obviously not ! hypocrite!!!!if we have a black president anything can happen love eachother i dont think god would appriciate all this!!

  • Andris

    I feel that illegal immigrants need to get in line and come into this country the right way. They have come to our schools and asked for our school system to teach them english. Are you kidding! If I go to mexico will they teach me spanish for free. NOOO! They are a burden to our society and we need to make sure they can offer something to this country before giving them citizenship like most countries do. Most of them come here with their hands out and want us to cater to their language. America is about Freedom but how many illegal immigrants can even fight for our freedom. They don’t put their butts on the line, yet they want all the freedoms they feel they deserve. So Crazy!

  • Phil

    If there are any low paying jobs that americans won’t do it may because the know they can’t support them self or a family working at a low paying job.

    An american will go to school an get enough education so they can get
    a job that pays them enough to live and support a family without going on welfare.

    The illegals don’t care about education and don’t mind letting the tax payer support their family.

  • A more cultured you

    I just have one comment to all of those who imply that every immigrant who comes here should learn English because this is America….Sorry to break it to you but English is not the United States official language, as a matter of fact we don’t have an official language, it is just the de facto language, in other words just the most widely spoken language. And do you know why because even our founding fathers knew that this is a immigrant country open to all languages, cultures and traditions.

  • ProudLatinGirl

    I’m doing a research paper on effects of Latino immigration to America, this article and comments have been really helpful. What I realized is that the only comeback that those who are against illegal immigrants is “They take our jobs, our money,they don’t pay taxes and increase the crime rate” …pathetic if you ask me. && yes we do take the jobs that are available, why? because other don’t want to do it. If an American really wanted the job then he would have taken it already, since he is “legal” and his chances of getting the job are higher, but he doesn’t have it because he DOESN’T want it. You can’t blame an undocumented person for having higher motivations than others.
    On the taxes issues and benefits. Illegals do pay taxes, even if they don’t have a SSN they get a pin number that they can use. Of course they don’t get the money back because they’re undocumented! and benefits??? they don’t have benefits. Many illegals are too scare to ask for benefits in fear that they might be chased down by INS.
    Crime rate? theres gonna be crime wherever you go. If theres no gangs theres gonna be mafias. who says the latinos started it?

  • passionate, and compassionate American

    dear nancy,
    May I ask exactly what you did to become such an outstanding and high part of society? You were born here by chance. Pure luck. You did not EARN your citizenship, it came by chance. And the fact that you would tell a child that she should not only be ashamed of her parents, but shoot them, and hang herself, just goes to show the scum people are becoming. Do you think the founders of our country would ever be so foul and low? You obviously do not know an inkling about your country’s history. We were started to escape persecution and harsh conditions of all kinds. And if you will remember the Boston Tea Party- we were started on the foundation of NOT paying taxes. I can almost GUARANTEE that you know someone who has broken a law who is an American citizen- so the labeling you gave to this poor girl’s parents (of whom you have never met- so i can only be left to assume you are a stereotypical racist) applies to EVERY crook. Not so long ago, it was illegal for African Americans to VOTE- just because something is illegal does not make it JUST. The crime rates alone in Mexico are enough for any good parent to want to escape. Becoming a citizen of America can take YEARS, and includes limiting requirements, tests, and an age limit of 18. Meaning that only ADULTS can apply for citizenship-leaving the children of foreign countries out in the cold. For someone so into the legal system, you seem to ignore all of those facts. Do you know anything at all about the foundation of this great country, or are you just ungrateful and spiteful? Never forget that you might see things differently had you been born somewhere else, you did not do anything to deserve citizenship here, it was just an off chance. One of the great symbols of this country, the Statue of Liberty, is enscribed with these words by Emma Lazarus, “Give me your tired, your huddled masses yearning to be free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.” You have allowed the black & white laws corrupt your sense of compassion, and to cloud your pride in this country.

  • and

    STM, I totally get that you are proud of your Australian heritage and all that jazz, but try a little open-mindedness. I know plenty of Australians who are living in America. And I have not once ever asked them to leave, asked them to speak without their accents, or made up some rude name to call them. You need a lesson in tolerance, we are all living in the same exact world. And last time I checked we are all humans. Instead of being so prejudiced, perhaps you could try a little hospitality… God Bless.

  • Irene Wagner

    But waves are waves, “and.” It’s a surfer thang, you wouldn’t understand.

    STM was responding sarcastically to a very ugly American comment that apparently was deleted. STM is always welcoming commenters to visit Australia, as long as they promise to stay off the surf and stick to the turf 🙂

  • STM

    Hey, “and”, please … the whole thing’s just a piss-take aimed at some of the ridiculous comments on here about illegal immigrants going to America and how they’re taking jobs, welfare, etc. Try reading between the lines before you comment, or you just end up looking like a tit.

    There are plenty of Americans in Australia living happily among us. I know three of them very well: two of them are my friends, and one is my wife’s friend.

    We’ve never asked them to lose their accents, or to stay out of the surf.

    We even try to make them feel at home by putting on July 4 barbecues for them.

    We even have a flag we put up. We do replace the stars in the corner stars and stripes with a Union Jack, though, and offer our commiserations on the anniversary of America’s great mistake in breaking away from the British empire, but still … you get the drift.

  • STM

    Thanks Irene. Love ya work!

  • aura mannilo

    i totally agree with amanda we are the invaders!

  • 100% Mexican

    im proud being mexican n 100% chingones!!

  • LEO PATEL`

    I was wondering why do we as an american think people come here because they are broke or thinks AMERICA HAS BETTER lifestyle than any other contry. I’m from india AND in India we have 1 family member works and he/she supports whole family WE cant do that here. SO HERE IS A FREE RESEARCH BY ME BACKED UP BY 200000000000000000% GURANTEED WHY FOREIGNERS COME TO THIS COUNTRY THE DAMN $ IS STRONG, IF $1 = RS. 20 I DONT THINK YOU WILL SEE ANY PATEL HERE I’LL BET MY LIFE ON THAT STATEMENT.

  • Unemployed Legal Citizen

    Why in a recession of mass proportions is the government not using this as an opportunity to address the illegal immigration issue? This is the perfect opportunity to create (giveback) jobs, lower health care costs, and combat our over-booked court system. I am sure you know what I mean.

  • Ldag

    I think these immigrants are a disgrace (or our country for that matter). They come to America, get $1800 per month, $800 per child, food stamps, free health. I was born and raised in America, worked my whole life….. and now I get $1100 in Social Secuity. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE?

  • I’ll say it!

    Did it occur to anyone that the Illegal Mexicans/ Immigrants are most heavily populated in the states that they imagine still belong to Mexico? This is why:
    They are here, not only to better themselves but also, they are trying to reclaim the states they have deluded themselves into thinking still belong to Mexico.

    Ancient history holds little significance for ownership, when more recent history defines such ownership. The Mexicans choose to ignore the fact that Americans fought Mexico for these states, and WON! The trophy is ours – you just can’t seem to comprehend that.
    That being said, I couldn’t care less, which states you used to own – you don’t own them anymore.

  • Zamantha

    if you think that others should go to lran, why dont you go. That going to be one less person complaining about illegaol immigrants.

  • Nicole

    It’s always good to have a healthy debate on a subject, but defaming and denigrating one’s opponent is only a sign of desperation. I know I sound like a nagging loser that wastes time voicing piteous qualms on the internet. And maybe I am. But, seriously. Some of you need a reminder that mudslinging does nothing to strengthen your argument. “Ingrid Newkirk” must have thought she was just downright hilarious with that vile and repulsive comment (that was probably copied from some other internet site). And “Nancy” really must have thought her post was going to be helpful. “You ought to hang yourself in shame”? “After shooting them”? Please. Think before you write.

  • Proudofme

    Why are you people sooo ignorant??? Illegal immigrants are not the problem its those whores and drugg addicts that decide to start snorting DRUGS since age 10 and then want to file for WELFARE … by the time they are 20 come on that’s ridiculous they sbhoudl kill all that TRASH that is out there just hurting people with nothing else to do! And you know why they take your jobs because you guys are LAZY FUCKS who are too busy worrying about writing a fucken paragraph about why u hate illegal immigrants instead of getting ur ignorant asses to school or work!!! Please the only reason you people haven’t destroyed your selfs is ecause at least these people that come from other countries are not as ignorant and have some humility knocked into them!! Instead ur too bysu worrying about if they pay taxes! OFCOURSE they do idiots! Its called an ITIN number its like a social security number u ignorant trash!! And another thing one of u mentioned that they take ur money y reproducing and having kids? HELLO idiots if they didn’t have kids all of u DOCTORS NURSES PEADIATRICIANS would get payed as well as u did!! But I highly doubt that any of u ignorants are well educated people!!!! I have a better idea for u stupid people! Instead of filing for unemployment and expect for the gov to support u and ur families why don’t u learn how to use ur brain and start a brand new bussiness or sell something! How many immigrants do u see in the streets selling oranges and peanuts WHY? Because god gave u hands and legs and most importantly a BRAIN to figure out how to make a living!!!! Get a LIFE u stupid morons!!!!

  • Mikey Jack

    Americans!!! Could you stop complaining now and start working a little harder to get jobs instead of whining? Your forefathers or parents were illegals to occupy the indian’s land, dont forget this

  • kiki

    Some people can be so ignorant. Its not as easy as everyone is making it out to be to be legal in this country. You cant just go to the store and pick up a green card and stroll over. Now I’m not suggesting any solutions, but really what’s wrong with helping people in the first place? We’re all just people after all..
    Also, a lot of illegals actually do pay taxes. Most of them will use a fake social number and at tax time the govt will have thousands if not more of numbers that dont match up to anyone. Guess who’s money that is, illegals. Also, when tax return comes by a lot of illegals won’t collect the money in fear of being in trouble…People, stop being so selfish, closed-minded, and an embarrassment to anybody who cares about the common good of people.

  • Amazed at the horror

    First of all, I’m extremely amazed and shocked at how LOW we “Americans” have become over the years. Second, what makes you people THINK that YOU automatically deserve all the rights over illegal immigrants? You didn’t earn them, your ancestors did. And they were probably thought of as scum too, Don’t dare think lowly of those who try to make a better future, this country was built by immigrants, whether legal or not is not my concern. For in the past people were not full of BS, and I laugh at how the immigration issue is seen as invasion. Didn’t we “Americans” do the same? I can probably picture some of the comebacks to this question, which will probably be made by people with significantly less education than myself. Don’t discriminate or act against a hard working individual looking for liberty and pursuit of happiness.

  • grace

    illegal migration is very bad but come to think of it if u were in their shoes wont u do the same(no food, water,cloths,lack of education,no good shelter}Legal migration cost money which thy cannot afford

  • grace

    come to think of it if we start discriminating the migrant and sending then back, do not be surprised one day you will be like them and you will never get help,love our neighborer as yourself as god loves us all/

  • sharon

    i’m from usa, wonder why tv programs are in spanish if usa dont want the people here why have spanish channels on tv and not english,cut the spanish channels they might want to go back since they dont speak english

  • zingzing

    politics don’t tell money what to do, sharon. and if cutting out spanish language channels would solve immigration issues, that’s just a sure sign this world is lost. chuck your tv.

  • N.D.

    I am doing some research, and was wondering if anyone knows why Mexicans cross the border illegally? For example: If I wanted to travel to Canada, I would have to get a US Passport and go through the process of getting my passport stamped by the Canadian officials. Why is it not this easy for Mexican citizens? This may be a naive question, but I am struggling to find truth.

  • Illegal Immigration is a crime that costs the US tax payers countless billions and thousands of good Americans are killed every year by illegal immigrants. Its time to treat it as a crime and ENFORCE OUR LAWS, build the fence that was promised in 1996 ( but defunded & stalled by the DEMs in hopes of “Votes for Green Card” program ) and Hold the Politicians feet to the fire when they PROMISED in 1986 “No More Amnesties”. Obama tells Americans they need to learn English. Obama’s Illegal Immigrant “Aunt” sucking up and illegally living in tax paid housing 10 years and lost twice in court gets “Special Amnesty”. Obama’s wife says her husbands home Country is Kenya. Is here ANY wonder why he supports ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION and supports Americans to pay for them.

    (1) treat it as a crime
    (2) Enforce the law
    (3) Deny ANY tax paid benefits to illegal immigrants ( saving the US tax payer some 65-85 + bilion dolars a year )
    (4) FINE and strip ilegals of money they obtained illegally. Such as what is done to drug dealers who obtain money illegaly.
    (5) With hold foreign aid to the top 3 Countries with the largest numbers of illegal immigrants in the USA. Sinec we are paying for them here, why should we pay for them there as well ?
    (6) Complete the Southern fence that was PROMISED in 1996 but stalled and defunded by the DEMs.
    (7) Everyone need the Arizona law, which is the SAME LAW under federal laws for decades, but has been ignored mainly by the DEMs.
    (8) Make a permanant BAN future USA entry of ANYONE getting caught illegally entering. If LEGAL IMMIGRANTS WAIT Legally, Illegal Immigrants should NOT get ANY benefit from illegally entering.
    (9) Make REAL ID and EVERIFY 100% required Coast to Coast.
    (10) 10,000 fine for illegally entering. Curently some coyote’s get up to 7000 to 12,000 to asist with ilegal entry.Many of them bring in illegal drugs into the USA. With a 10,000 fine that money given to ICE to capture and deport more and save he American tax payer. If they cant pay the bill continues to build interest. If they ever plan to return in the future, they would STILL HAVE to pay this fine, WITH interest !
    (11) Hold Companies liable if they do NOT use E-Verify , REAL ID and Biometric card ID for employment.
    (12) Tamper proof Biometric ID cards with prison time of 20 years for those making or using bogus cards. We ned to get serious of this crime.
    (13) NO MORE Amnesties for those greater the 100 people a year TOTAL. ( No more then a total of 100 people, under special circumstances approved by an a 50/50 panel of Republicans / Democrats. )
    (14) English only in the USA for everything. If people want to be Americans, they MUST assimilate as Americans.

    Steve Hampton

  • paulina

    Hi, I’m illegal immigrant in US,I’m here 6 years and never pay taxes, living in Westchester NY in Shrub oak, don’t have a drive license but driving to my work everyday, I’m babysitting in Chappaqua.
    Working for cash so no tax for me?:There is nothing you can do, all you can do is talk….

  • fatima

    this is really not fair,the law makers have to think about this, since the damege have already been made they have to give the illegal immigrants papers that’s the only solution to this problem,common i believe they here for a reason we sould accept them in a good faith, this are people who have kids here .what will happen to this kids if must of there parents sent home? and even about the economic as long as they are still illegal immigrants is going to get worse,if they are allow to stay here have there green cards,works here. that’s going to make the economic back on track, it will be easy for them to find a jobs, paying taxes every year.is gonna save us alot .and the way the illegal immigrants are teated here it’s not nice,they don’t feel at home and i believe if this where americans in africa or mixco they will be teated nicely they will feel at home.we sould not be this selfish lets us put hands 2gather and help this people out .remember it could be you and it could me !!!

  • fatima

    by the way you law makers sould not forget that all the hard works being done here is been done by the illegal immigrants,if you go to some hotels in the united state most of the housekeeper are illegal immgrant that inculd most companies etc all they are doing is to better there lives , is that a crime? hmmm wonders shall never end!

  • Law-abiding Citizen

    “sometimes you just have to do things that are illegal yet they dont really harm anybody.” — L.A. concerned girl

    Any time you do things that are illegal, it always harms someone in some way and the illegal immigrants are hurting the United States with their illegal actions. They are taking badly needed resources from legal citizens—This is wrong and hurting legal citizens.

  • fatima

    this is the problem,not all illegal immigrants are going against the law,i believe that every community have the good and the bad. this bad illegal immigrants the goverment is talking about they’re just try to make a living for themself, what else do the goverment want them to do? when they refused to give them papers, to save us all this stress. no jobs hire here without a proff of immigration.so is like they pushing them to do all kind of bad stuff. even to get into a college is a probelm for the illegal immigrants befor you even ask for an application to apply for school the first thing they will ask you is that do you have a SSS? there are so many illegal immigrants i know they want to go back to school to archive something with the midical assistant program,but they couldn’t get into any of the colleges just because they are not citizen here ,they cant even get the student grants.hmmmmm when i go out there everyday i see some american citizen’s wasting there time on street useless all they do is women,gun,drug etc,they have all it take to be somebody in this country,but no they choose to waste it. while thousands of illegal immigrants wants to be in there position even for a day.

  • tiredofthem

    No matter what anyone thinks about illegals…. for safety and survival we need to tighten the borders NOW! First close and seal the borders.

  • LostNTime

    It is not just the fact that people are poor and want to come here that is 1% of the reason why there is a problem with this system.

    The reason why you have so many illegals is because the system squawks do it the right way but then makes people wait anywhere up to 30 years to produce a green card after they have paid non stop fees over years, people do not live for ever stop the inhumane time frames for processing applications and you will find more people doing it the right way instead of saying 30 years!! I will be dead by then I will just overstay instead.

  • LostNTime

    And FYI not all illegals are poor thousands bring money into the country and start businesses as this is the only way they can exist here with out seeking employment..

    It is a MYTH to think all illegals do not pay taxes.

  • LostNTime

    This country needs all levels of immigrants because immigrants are not spoilt by American attitude which is generally installed and bred into many American children.

    Immigrants come wanting to work hard and do work hard, do you not think it is interesting how an immigrant with no papers always seems to find employment where as many natural born Americans with docs are constantly unemployed or striking and pointing the finger at less fortunate people for their problems…

    The reason immigrants work harder is because when you are pushed into a corner the only alternative is starving and no help to turn to, immigrants have never been spoilt so they generally do not understand the concept of no job, suing, workers comp, welfare tax fraud etc then feet up in front of the TV…

    Most successful businesses all have one thing in common they are 1st generation or 2nd generation immigrants. The people you see protesting against immigration always seem to make the same statement that their are 3rd 4th 5th generation and unemployed because of immigrants. See a pattern forming?

  • Glenn Contrarian

    LostNTime –

    #295 quoted for truth. That’s been my experience as well. I’m a natural-born American, but I’ve known many immigrants and more than a few illegal immigrants.

    At one time, my wife was an illegal immigrant. Now there are several natural-born American citizens who depend on her for their jobs because of the business she built from scratch. I am inordinately proud of her….

  • LostNTime

    @ Glenn Contrarian I rest my case immigrants can see a higher appreciation for this country and do not expect anything that hard work does not get for them. I would bet your wife is humble and very down to earth with a good nature but also at the same time runs a tight ship with hard work..

  • LostNTime

    This link should answer a lot of questions it simple and explains illegal immigration and immigration perfectly.

  • John

    Just an ex. I’m an employer who rather pay $10.00 an hour, “under the table”, to an illegal immigrant than pay $15.00 an hour to my American brother for the same labor. Why? Because if I get caught ain’t shit going to happen to me…HA HA! Got your attention yet? That’s exactly what’s happening. Mean time the illegal immigrants instead of spending the money here they spent it in their countries, driving American cars and trucks with big rims while we, the American people are stuck jobless and practically living on the streets with our families. My point is don’t blame the illegals, blame our system and company owners for letting it happen. Yet I have to go back to fight overseas for the freedom of these same employers to screw me. I’m getting shot at for what?! To then come home to be unemployed. To hell with that.

  • TriggerDiggerDog

    “Hi, I’m illegal immigrant in US,I’m here 6 years and never pay taxes, living in Westchester NY in Shrub oak, don’t have a drive license but driving to my work everyday, I’m babysitting in Chappaqua.
    Working for cash so no tax for me?:There is nothing you can do, all you can do is talk….”-paulina

    paulina you just havent got arrested yet.

    Gawd,people this is a dog eat dog world. This is to some of you dirty mexican whores in Mexico. I went to Acuna Mexico to fuck some mexicans girls, damn that was long time ago, i bet some of you nasty bitches are my kids,LMAO…why cant we just fuck and have a beer and good time

  • mohammed

    To the competent authority in the affairs of immigrants, non-qualified, including people who Logerot names to stay in the United States legally and what distinguishes the United States Gerhamn countries that it applies the law to every individual had previously visited the United States more than once, ? But I was surprised my visit to her last time in 2007 has been Visa cancellation and the reason for my piece, I was delayed three months in my car in 2004 and was deprived from returning to five years But what hurts me is that people staying illegally and have past crimes in their countries and change their names and pretend they are legally resident may I have a problem of people who pass themselves off their names and live in the United States Manhattan, New York 3 Fa Road 24 and working in a grocery store, Kano Iqimo building in the 212 floor 6, all names were not true and all false Avsdo have my family and my relationship with my life I hope whom it may concern the consideration of this issue Their names looks like Mohammed alhoshishi whose real name is Mohammed Alkoba and his son Moses alhoshishi whose real name is Moses Alkoba and have green card and I’m their brother Mohammed Murshid, whose name was Mohammed Alkoba and has Alsdsen has received from, or a real person whose name is Mohammed Murshid died I hope whom it may concern the application of laws already signed so I hope Help

  • mayra

    Illegals or Mexicans come here to have a better life and at least give their children a better life. Is is hard for some people to Understand that we are here to work hard but also there is people that discriminate us or laught about us because of how we look or dress. Remember one thing that we came here for freedom and for money and for this reasons we will stay here and keep fighting for our dreams. We want to pursuit happyness but it seems to run away from us every time we work. Keep fighting for our dreams we will become a better person, not just us but everybody.

  • shyla

    illegal aliens like Mary Elizabeth Tandaguen in Seattle, Washington should be deported. she works here without a valid work permit and she even boasts about it.

  • kirsten

    illegal migration to the USA is so unfair to us–legal immigrants here, especially not fair to the US citizens.

  • Legal Immigrant

    The one of the reasons that those who entered in U.S. illegally is that there is no way for them to come here legally if they are poor, less-educated, and low-skilled unless they have siblings or relatives that are a U.S citizen.

    Even they have siblings or relatives, the waiting time to get a green card in this category is between 10 or 15 years because it is the least preference.

    If they want to come here legally, the easiest way is to have a student visa. But it costs money and those who came to U.S. illegally surely did not have such money in the first place.

    To have a working visa, such as H1B, the applicant has to have a four-year college degree or similar work experiences which three years are calculated to one year at college. Also, the applicant has to prove that the duty that he/she assumes is what Americans cannot do because the job demands a certain specialty. To apply for this type of working visa requires an immigration lawyer, which demands $2,500 to $5,000 average.

    So, considering that those illegal immigrants are less-educated, low-skilled, poor, and illegitimate in English, it is almost impossible for them to come here and work legally.

    The easiest way to get a green card is to get married. But the spouse who sponsors his/her green card through marriage has to pay back all government aids, such as food stamps, to U.S. governments if he/she receives such aid until he/she works and pays taxes for 10 years.

    Again, if he/she does not speak English, what percentage doesn’t he/she receive government aids?

    This is the reality and the only ways for those who came to U.S. illegally can stay and work here LEGALLY are to come here illegally and wait for amnesty or get married with U.S. citizen or have kids and wait until those kids become more than 21 years old and earn enough income to sponsor their illegal parents.

  • shadrack

    I agree with a lot that was said. The business sending jobs oversea thing true but why penalize the business. That is what the government has been doing for decades. Lower taxes on businesses and get the heck out of the way. Then business will come back. They want to do work here anyway. Its to bad Big Brother puts its nose into such a great market. The solution to all of this is Virtue. Until that is possessed by the American people gov. and the world we will face these problems. Want to see a turn around require virtue and watch posterity take over!

  • jher

    they use to come here for jobs, now they come here because our own governments is:
    they get food stamps
    healthcare
    prenatal
    free education for illegal children
    housing
    subsidized childcare
    wic
    automatic citizenship
    and many more benefits that the government is giving them that they should not get
    and million more benefits

  • Spectator

    As I read the various comments posted on this blog, I’ve been compelled to clarify certain issues.

    For instance, many of you have said that illegal aliens incur costs to the American taxpayer through healthcare, education, welfare, etc. Furthermore, you’ve also stated illegal aliens do not pay taxes. Although illegal aliens do in fact cost the American taxpayer, according to most major sources, an amount approximating $400 billion. However, through tax payments (which they do indeed pay), productivity, and consumption of goods, there is a benefit of about $800 billion, which outweighs whatever burden is placed on the American economy. Thus, most of the benefits that illegal aliens are paid by the illegal aliens themselves.

    Furthermore, it is unfeasible to “fix” the issues in the home countries of the immigrants that prompted them to leave in the first place. In the case of Mexico, the problems of corruption within the government, organized crime, and poverty are too complex to simply “fix” them without international cooperation. The dilemma of organized crime itself can be rooted in the demand for recreational drugs in the United States, and other countries. It is foolish to think one can restructure the entire government so that everyone can become a “good boy” overnight. Mexico cannot provide it’s people with great financial opportunities without a spot in the international market. These problems will take time to get rid of, if they are indeed “fixable”.

    I’ve seen legislation such as the DREAM Act (conditional legal residence for young illegals as long as they attend college or serve in the military) being turned down because it allegedly rewards illegal behavior. Sadly, young people who had no choice in the decisions of their parents suffer. The opposition states it would lead to higher immigration rates, despite the fact that the majority of the immigrants come here for unskilled labor positions, not for higher education opportunities. Furthermore, they fail to address that further immigration would be discouraged by a lack of job openings in the agricultural and low-skilled market as there is a limit to how many workers companies are willing to hire.

    Furthermore, more and more illegal aliens are choosing to stay home due to the bad economic environment, with 8% less illegal immigrants living in the U.S. since the year 2007, and 27% less when discussing Latin America specifically. Consequently, amnesty is not going to lead to an exponential growth in immigration overnight, especially when people want to stay away from the bullets currently flying around the border as violence in the region has recently escalated.

  • Spectator

    In my previous post, ignore the “although” in the second paragraph and the government I’m referring to in the restructuring part is the Mexican government. I apologize for the lack of revision, guys! I hope this helps 🙂

  • Spectator

    And jher, please refrain from stating many illegals come here for benefits since this is not simply true. Most illegal aliens will attempt to keep their distance from government institutions and programs out of fear from deportation. Also, like a previous commenter said, they would go as far as to refrain from collecting their tax returns just to be safe from deportation.

  • Spectator

    I’m going to rant now, simply for the purpose of venting.

    It is not the right of the American government to dictate if Mexicans – or any other immigrant for that matter- could reside within the United States. Would it be fair, especially when lands like California were acquired by the dishonesty of men like James Polk, who fabricated an attack in the border simply to do the latter? Abraham Lincoln, who demanded to know the exact spot of where the so-called Mexican attack took place, would frown at what has culminated from the nefarious methods of Polk. Since the Mexican government refused to sell the lands to the American government, Polk resorted to the shameful tactic of acquisition by force.

    Too many people choose to look the other way, or attempt to justify such wrongdoings.

  • Spectator

    As for those of you who say there are no jobs, the classified sections of your newspaper, Craiglist.com, Monster.com, and other job-searching sites always seem to indicate otherwise. The reality if most of you are unwilling to “stoop low enough” to work as a low-skilled laborer, which are the only positions illegals “usurp” from you. When I drive for miles past plazas and businesses, I always see “for hire” signs, as well as vacant lots with the potential to initiate a business. Jobs exist, but the willingness to work does not; that is the reality.

    And if you truly cannot find a job because the skills you acquired through higher education cannot be used in the job openings offered, you can simply look to other countries, where your skills are in demand. Countless companies around the globe exist, and are in dire need of your skills.

    What I’m trying to get across is that illegal immigrants should not be used as scapegoats for your ineptness that was the true cause of your umemployment. Engineers are so scarce in this country, but the demand for them is much higher. If you want a job, study, major in engineering, and then you will be able to reap the 100K you so desire.

  • Spectator

    In short, the immigrants alone. They did nothing to you. The only people in need of deportation are drug dealers, gang members,and rapists. They are not too hard to identify. Also, you might as well get rid of the so called “Americans” that smoke crack, cash their welfare check, and paint Nazi statements on the windows of the local Korean grocery store.

  • deliverance

    Mexicans are not the only illegal people in the US. There are some french speaking aliens around the corner whom appear to be illegal as well. With all the turmoil arounds us why does the US allow entry to continue? They have been stealing my service and using my computers, someone’s a tech.

  • Rosa

    i think that it’s messed up because some people need food shelter and money and its cruel that they dont let poor people into the system

  • mary

    I don’t understand why they say that immigrants don’t pay taxes. They doooooo!

  • jean

    all american are stupid and the don’t like to work immigrant are the people who made this country with out them this country will be nothing all they do is seat on there ass all day have bunch of baby and wait for the mail man and complain about immigrant mother fuckers

  • Luis

    This Author is so stupid, first this guy has immigrant ancestor, people come to this coutry because this country was made from immigrant and the only native are the indian.

  • dude man

    i think you have no concideration to immigrants you have not been through anything in your life so its best you keep your words to yourself

  • dude man

    you need immigrants in the united states its a fact

  • dude man

    i think nacy is an idiot and whom ever thinks like her you spoiled little brat little rat person you dont what it is like not eating for 2 whole days so shut up and clean your head of those ideas ithik there is too much crap in there and now im going to ask you what did you smoke retardedness

  • Alex-Houston, TX

    “Ok in the first place th illegal immigrants come here not to harm anybody they come here to work.” Ok, you could say that people who buy drugs are not doing it to harm anybody, only so they can get high. ILLEGAL is ILLEGAL, and that way for a reason. And as far as unemployed being that way because they really just don’t want to work-sorry, no not in most cases. And the reason they aren’t taking the jobs the illegals are is mostly because they can’t support their families on the pay (it’s called cheap labor for a reason).

  • WOW

    I am doing my senior exit project on “Illegal Aliens Corssing Into the U.S.”
    and I read this little post and half of the comments and their rude, childish, immature and all of the above!

  • rachel

    i am married to an illegal immagrant and he came to america at the age 12 and has not been a criminal and works hard to support our family i am a full time student at this time and homeland security has KIDNAPPED my husband and is holding him ransom in luie of 10000 dollars.we have lived in the same town 12 years and he is not a criminal and we have roots in our community myself and our children r american citizens here and just have not been able to afford the cost of a lawyer to go thru the process of getting him legal here and now they took him we do not have $10,000 to get him out my young daughter and i are about to be homeless and all due to this and i have tried to find a job but that is also not very easy in this day.so why can t the process for illegals that have been here be a little easier or why is there not more help!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • rachel

    i truly wish our law makers would relize that some of these illegals are better more productive persons in this country they do not all break the law due to them living under the radar of the police so they can continue living here with the families that love them and i wish that the law makers would relize that not all of us have the money to become legal it is not free.alls they want is to live make money and take care of the family why is our goverenment ALL ABOUT MONEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Patriot

    Illegal immigrants are just that… ILLEGAL. If they were good people, they would have entered our country legally through the proper channels. Illegal immigrants are no different than any other criminal. They are scum just like cockroaches. They are flooding our country with drugs, stealing, raping, and murdering. I’m not against anyone wanting to come live in America but if they can’t do so in a legal manner, I don’t want them here. We need to beef up security at the border and start shooting every illegal immigrant that takes a step into our country. We can go half way around the world to help a third-world country fight off invaders while we let anyone that wants in walk across our border. Would-be illegal immigrants would think twice about trespassing in our country if doing so brought the risk of catching a bullet in the head upon their first step across the border. As someone posted earlier, the government doesn’t have to do anything. Sooner or later, the American citizens are going to take matters into their own hands and start defending our borders whether the government will or not. We are getting sick of these scumbags sneaking in and using up the benefits in place for law-abiding U.S. citizens. Benefits paid for by tax paying Americans. Stay in your own country and stop turning ours into a cesspool. If you don’t have enough repect for our laws to come here legally, we don’t want you here. You are not welcome here. We are not interested in giving you all the benefits of being a U.S. citizen when you don’t pay the taxes that make those benefits available. Paying sales tax doesn’t qualify you for such benefits either, We pay social security taxes and income tax. You illegals don’t so don’t pretend you do anything to help our country. Illegal immigrants only cost us more money, so your presence here only costs U.S. citizens more tax dollars. Every illegal should be shipped home to where they came from and should be shot on site when caught sneaking in.

  • Spoken like a true patriot. What an insane point of view you have.

    If you want to resolve things by shooting people, I have a better plan. It will save bullets and you won’t have to worry about anyone being ‘illegal’ any more.

  • Jose

    I think that wat u sais was pure BS!! i dont agree at all with wat u said,whether mexicans come here illegally or not it doesnt matter because they come her for work that half the americans are to lazy to do!! so thank a mexican when u see one or u wouldn’t have the vegetables u have at ur table today.

  • Autumn

    What really needs to happen :
    1. beef up border security
    2. strictly enforce deportation
    3. send our troops to Mexico

    Mexico is too close to home to ignore, they shouldn’t have to cross illegally, if things are really that bad there, why in the hell are we not doing something about it? Fair Tax Act would eliminate all Federal Tax on wages, compensating with a national sales tax, and would rid us of the IRS, but the best part of all would be that it would become inescapable for all US & NON-US citizens to pay the taxes our country is desperate for. I do feel empathetic of poor Mexican families that leave their country out of desperation to ours. It’s just insane that most overlook the root of the problem altogether. Mexico’s problems are our problems and we need to restore Mexico to social order until the citizens no longer have desire to flee their home country.

  • Been there

    LA Girl, I respect you for trying to defend your parent, but you are very wrong in several of your arguments. The reason so many people are upset is because the jobs WERE occupied by legal Americans, but were lost to illegal immigrants because they will work for such low wages. My boyfriend has been in the construction field for many years and was earning a living wage that allowed him to raise a family and own a small home-we live at the lower middle class level and are certainly not rich. He regularly worked 12 hour days so don’t tell me he “really don’t want to work”! What he didn’t want to do was share a rental house with ten other people so he could afford to work for a salary below minimum wage!! Just before Christmas, his company laid off ALL their American workers due to “lack of work”, however they somehow managed to find enough work to keep the 17 illegal Mexicans that they kept employed but paid under the table. SO, those of you think “sometimes you just have to do things that are illegal yet they dont really harm anybody” are wrong- explain your opinion to his kids who wonder why they have to move from the home he can no longer afford thanks to your mom and others like her.!

  • Been there

    Oh and by the way, I do my own nails, mow my own grass, and clean my own home. I don’t grow or pick my own vegetables though. Therefore,#328 by your reasoning I guess I deserve to lose my job to an illegal immigrant too- since I am obviously too lazy to grow my own food ! Also, you aren’t really paying SS taxes-not with illegal numbers. It is just a sham the companies that hire you use to bypass laws. They give you a fake number and take out “taxes” which they then pocket to make their profits even larger. You know what is going on, but don’t protest because you don’t want to lose the job you took from a legal citizen to a fellow immigrant. Besides, you know that the legitimate income taxes the rest of us really do pay will will build the roads you use to get to work, support the hospitals you use to deliver your children ( for those legal US birth certificates) and the schools to educate (babysit) them, and pay for your food stamps as well.

  • Julia Maple

    The previous commentators tackled the issue of the immigrants never paying taxes which would help in these recession times and asking instead to have the same rights as the tax payers.
    Some people even came with the idea that the illegal immigrants who bought houses they couldn’t afford were one of the factors that triggered the financial crisis [Edited]
    But from the pragmatic point of view, what can be done with these people? Unfortunately, illegal immigration into the United States is highly profitable proposition for both employers and the U.S. government, and it also benefits Mexico, which is the largest source country of undocumented immigrants into the US.
    The US and Mexican governments actively stimulated illegal immigrants to enter USA and to work illegally for profit-hungry U.S. employers. Poverty-stricken immigrants , who are often desperate to house and feed their families, respond to the financial enticements…and then are blamed by U.S. citizenry for illegally being in the US.

  • I am reality

    They are very ignorant ..they drive like they own the road and never use the words please , excuse me or thank you..my neighborhood has been taken over and they think it is theirs..

  • jessup

    should illegal aliens come to the U.S.A.

  …from like Mars?

  • Margo

    Illegal people do pay taxes…if you read on it you would know. They might not have a ss# yet they get a number to do taxes. Also the government gives them opportunity to join the military in return to when they finish their term they get citizenship. So some are trying to make things right. With time everything seems to get in order. For those that refuse to be civil about it……..I will pray for you all….it is obvious you need to get yourself right with God to be able to enjoy your life and be happy instead of getting all worked out and live a miserable life. It help you should try talking to God for some peace in your heart and mind.

  • Sandy

    I have a trick question. What if you are an illegal immigrant but you’re parents brought you to America illegally when you were younger than 18. America is the only land you know and the best language you speak is english over any other. Most people assume illegals are the ones who just came over the border or with visas that expired. What about the children who grew up here undocumented due to their parents bringing them over without immirgation papers. My question: Are these children to blame for the crimes committed by their parents? Are they criminals? Should there be a separate immigration law to allow these American raised children documentation as a pathway to citizenship or our military? That would help them bette rthemselves and stay off welfare. Would these current adults who are illegal due to their parents, deserve the same hate or are they viewed separely? No one talks about the children brought illegally and had no choice but to come over and grow up here. They feel like Americans and want to do their part here. What do you suppose?

  • Maria

    Fuuck all Oof yoou guuys , Immaigrants are NOOT going to be all deported at Once we are just go to keep on comingg Because we Never Give Up & One day were going to have a Hispanic Presdient we Never care what you guys think about Latinos All of yoou that dont like latinos well talk all that shit in our faces I deare you ! All the hard good workers our all of us but I dosent matter whos predient to us You cant get us out of hear were to many and we will fight for our new lives PERIOD !

  • PABLO MONTERRO

    ALL AMERICANS ARE LAZY THATS WHY YOU GUYS HIRE MEXICAN IMMIGRANTS BECAUSE YOU GUYS DONT HAVE THE BALLS TO DO SHIXT ! I LIKE AMERICA BUT NOT THE AMERICANS THAT TALK SHIXT ABOUT MEXICANS THATS WHAT CAUSE GANGS ,DRUGS AND MORE BECAUSE YOU AMERICAN TRYING TO GET RID OF US

  • Nancy i dont believe any one will listen to you or i hope not because to tell some one to hang themselves and their parents are scum is just wrong i understand american citizens dont like paying taxes and most feel the same way but it doesnt mean you can become hurtful and irrational and say that type of thing to some one. Its not certain races or certain immigrants that make the US bad its people who are like you! thinking since they have rights that they can say whatever they want. all im saying is be rational dont start becoming hurtful i could be saying the same thing to you but i wont because i have manners and im rational about things and i was raised by illegal immigrants (my parents eventually got papers though) so what im saying is dont think just cause you are a citizen that you can tell illegal immigrants scum or tell people to hang themselves.

  • to patriot

    Isn’t that practically what Europeans did when they first came to America? they brought diseases, killed, raped, destroyed the land and much more! believe it or not patriot this was once native American land and Mexican land but then Europeans (white people) came and took there land forcefully killing more people than probably immigrants have ever done! beside i highly doubt its only immigrants just do drugs or rape people or kill people. Im pretty sure legal citizens do that too

  • Ingrid Kaltenbruenner

    First of all illegal immigrants do not take anybody’s job, they are doing what you and I hate to do, Will you all Americans go to work cleaning hauses, a maid, or under the sun all day as a gardener? NO, then quick complaining, and the people who are taking over america are Asians look at our debt with china, look at most of your bosses and they will be asians, look who’s got the best cars, so open your eyes to the real problem. There would not be illegal immigrants here if American citizens did not hire them.

  • jessica

    ok put it this way per tend you were an illegal your in the U.S and your parents are in mexico and you really wanted to work because you wanted to feed your family in mexico and your self (place to live, something to eat everyday and clothes you need to buy and for your laundry) you would need a work right
    in that case we need those same things
    would you like if AMERICAN’S came and said you can’t work here or you cant do this or that hoe would you feel bad right

  • Fred Mertz

    The author of this article is naive. The fact is that 95% of illegal aliens use stolen or counterfeit IDs that say the illegal is an American citizen or a legal resident. They use the IDS to apply for jobs right alongside actual Americans. When they are hired, they are paid exactly the same as Americans are paid.

    The “cheap labor” dodge was dreamed up by the leftists and Marxists to take the blame off the illegal aliens and put it on the businesses and corporations that they hate anyway. It’s a bogus claim…and one that even a little research will show is false.

  • yuvi

    oh my GOODNESS!!! lol there are stupid people on here that despite all their education in school never learned shit about history and the myths it taught them. I agree with L.A. concerned girl. Legal citizens don’t want to take backbreaking jobs like picking crops or whatever- they’d only last about 3 hours before they quit. Illegal immigrants (a large amount of family and friends) can find jobs faster than the 9.1% national average can! American’s are lazy and refuse to do this work because they think they are “too good” for it. All that it basically comes down to is America’s underlying, but still existent “white-supremacist-capitalist-patriarchy”

  • Sam

    Require that all illegals be fixed where they can not reproduce offspring. Make this a mandatory law and watch the stamepede south. Hallelujah

  • Jimmy

    Many Latinos come to America and cause trouble – fights, rape, murders, etc….. They are trouble!

  • Economics Student

    Current immigration laws restrict immigration to certain numbers. The number of immigrants allowed in this country legally, versus the number of immigrants needed to stimulate the economy–well–the numbers don’t match. The United States needs to allow more legal immigrants into the country, and make the process a little bit faster and easier (instead of taking seven years). I know several legal immigrants that are still going through the process that have been here for many years. We need immigrants to work jobs that we won’t work, or don’t want to work. The best solution, in my opinion, is to make it easier for people to come here legally.
    After we have a good way for people to come here legally, we can worry about getting rid of the people that come here illegally by closing the borders and cracking down.

  • JoSe

    We have people that are born here and they have been on benefits all their life since their parents also took advantage of the money the tax payers give to our country. Our Government helps them and also the illegals that come here, but never make an effort to help us the paople that pay for everything they get here in our country. We are the losers and they are the winners.

  • JoSe

    Have you seen a vehicle fro Mexico and how the driver stays in the middle line? That’s the way they drive because they are scared to drive and they shouldn’t be scared to drive in this cuntry because we stay outside of the middle lines on the streets.

  • You people just wow

    So after reading all three hundred and fifty comments on this website. I have found out several things.
    1) Some of you so called “Americans” don’t know that illegal Mexicans do pay SS. They get a fake SS and pay it. But unlike you, they never see that money again. The average Mexican wage is about $4.15 an hour and those in the agricultural industry make even less.
    2) You say come to this country Legally. Have you seen how much it is to apply for the chance to become legal. Any one would be sent back a more then thousands of dollars with Lawyer fees application fees and other fees that “America” wants you to pay to be in this racist country.
    3) You say illegal immigrants are stupid? I’m sorry but have you seen your students. You ask why are Asians so smart at math or at this and that. It’s not that they are smart it’s that your schooling is shit. There is a reason you have some good school tat are hard to get int. They want to keep stupid people out.

  • Jazmin

    I find this very stupid. Illegals come here to work and send money to their families in 3rd world countries. They come to do no harm to anyone. They have jobs such as lawn mowing, they pick fruit busting their butts out in the sun for $5 an hour, they work at McDonald’s, their in supermarkets, working for no more than $9 an hour, they don’t “TAKE’ anyone’s job because most Americans DON’T even want shitty ass jobs like that – now do they? NO. Americans sit in banks, in offices, are teachers or have other jobs that will be paying $20 an hour or more. If Illegals weren’t here , most businesses will go out of business because nobody would be taking these jobs. i don’t understand what this whole fuzz is about… IF AMERICANS REALLY WANTED THESE JOBS, THEY WOULD HAVE TOOK THEM A WHILE AGO> but they didn’t. That’s how illegals got the jobs. AND for your information, yes most “Illegals” do pay taxes because you don’t actually need a social security number you dumbasses… i am undocumented and unafraid. Just stop complaining, because without “illegals” this country would be NOTHING

  • Emiliano

    [Gratuitous vulgarity deleted by Comments Editor]

    You want to know why the illegals are here illegally? Its because the white Assholes that run this racist country won’t allow them to be here and do that work legally. Illegal immigrants are what keeps this country from falling into ruin. Imagine being an illegal immigrant crossing the border taling whatever job you can get to help your family while the law is trying to get rid of you for that same reson you don’t know the strugle you have no right to decide if we should be here or not. “La tierra es de quen la trabaja”

  • Alejandro

    The only true immigrants are the white people. Those of you white people who say you’re americans you’re not. You’re english, french, german, italian the list gose on. The real americans are the natives this includes the tribes in the u.s. canada and Mexico. We are the only ones that originate from north america this is our land not yours we deserve the most rights because you’re on our land, and even if it wasn’t for that this would still be our land like Emiliano said “La tierra es de quen la trabaja” and we are the only ones truely doing so.

  • Mimi

    Hey Patriot, what you mean for good people? I am not illegal, but I know many illegal people that are really more valuable than thousands of NORTH americans that don’t even like to work. I have two kids, and when I just to go to my doctor’s check ups I feel really bad for seing pregnant women with all in drugs, but of course they are americans, they are good people and they are building a future to their kids like that. Have you ever asked yourself why companies prefer to hire latin american or hispanic people to work? It is not because they can pay less, but because they can get work triple work done for same they pay americans. Those who say why they don’t stay in their countries and live there is because you don’t have any idea of the situation on other countries. Imagine how bad could be that people prefer to come here and be at risk to be treated like is treated just to be able to work. Come on, but it is not rare you guys think like that, anyway you don’t even know what happen with your neighbors…so selfish, just worried on yourselves…

  • kesy

    THEY SHOULD BE ALLOWED ITS SPLITING INOCENT FAMILIES APART. FAMILIES WHO HAVE BEEN HERE EVEN BEFORE THE LAW GOT ENFORCED EVEN MORE, TAKING OUT FAMILIED THAT HAVE NEVER DONE NOTHING WRONG, YET YOU’LL DON’T SEE THE BAD IN THE AMERICANS WHO SIT OUT ON THE STREETS ASKING FOR MONEY WHEN THERE “LEGAL” ITS INSANE. I WOULD LOVE IT TO BE A WORLD OF PEACE WHERE PEOPLE WOULDN’T HAVE TO SIT AND CRY FOR HAVING NEW BORNS TAKEN FROM AN INDIVIDUAL WHO HAD ONLY PLANNED THE BEST

  • Jennifer

    Hey Nancy, how the Fuck do you even compare illegals to criminals??? By the way how dare you even say to hang yourself?! think your better than illegals when we come for a better life, not to cause problems. And if they come here, the government should try to help those who are trying to do good. And I don't see many citizens jumping to the chance of working the fields underpaid or horrible conditions…

  • alma

  • hey

  • cantbelievemyeyes

    Cant believe that Heloise is comparing the immigrant drug problem to black ghettos. please get your facts straigth.There are more white people on drugs and making meth in this country than black have you heard you are the minority now!We are all immigrants in some form this was not our country our fouding fathers came and stole this country from whoever was here. get your facts straight.

  • Jimmy

    Stupid democrats giving all our money away for stupid immigrant education. They can’t even pass the classes! Send them home!

  • Igor

    Aha! Jimmy, I can tell from your sentence structure that you're a Stupid Immigrant, so we'll start by deporting YOU, to whatever strange land you came from.

  • haja

  • LatinaButAmerican@Heart

    I agree with most (not all) parts of this article. I agree that illegal immigration is huge problem for all parties involved; for the citizens/residents, for the government, for low wage workers, for the Hispanic community and legal immigrants who are being stereotyped and for the illegal immigrants themselves. The only ones truly benefiting from the deal are the corporations who hire illegals. What’s the solution? It is far more complex than most of the solutions commented on here. Let me give you an example: I am permanent legal resident applying for citizenship. I am fluent in English (obviously) and I attend a good ranking private university in NY. I pay taxes and receive government services. I plan to acquire a Phd and contribute greatly to this country…but I originally came here illegaly, not because I wanted to, but because my parents brought me here as a small child. Does that make me a criminal? My parents were and are both LEGAl permanent residents for over 3 decades. Why didn’t they bring me legally? First, they wanted me to be educated in America because they knew here I could actually succeed in life with a college degree unlike in our country of origin (Dominican Republic)and … it took me 14 years (from birth) to be accepted in the country! If my parents would have waited legally for me to become a resident, I would’ve grown up without parents and without the American education my parents wanted me to receive. They spent around 30k for all the processing for me to become a resident. Do you call this a fair, open, and plausible system? Now, I still do not support illegal immigration even after being one shortly. I do think people should come legally to a country, why? Because I wouldn’t want strangers coming to my home without me being introduced to them at the door. It makes sense that the USA and any country wants to make sure they know who is coming in. But it is not fair they establish such a high, impossible, and costly standard to get in. This country was built upon immigration and it should uphold its (original) values. A total immigration reform is needed that makes it impossible to come in illegaly, but easier to come in legally. Now, I am not saying let everyone come in and let’s run out of resources…some forms of caps are needed, but let’s be realistic. Millions of immigrants are here anyways, won’t it be better if they were LEGAl and all of them pay taxes (I know some do, but not all)? Won’t it be better if these legal immigrants were given the chance to move up on the corporate ladder like everyone else so they won’t need any government resources (for the very few who get them because the majority of them don’t since they don’t have social security). My point is…most of the opinions are here are very one-sided. I think a more moderate view will be helpful since this issue is so much more complex than most of you think…I am a clear testament to that…and believe me, I am not the only one. I have a friend who feels more American than most residents. She has been living here since she was 5 years old and now is 20. After 15 years of applying to becoming a citizen (and graduating high school/postponing college) she has received her immigration letter of denial of residence. Now she has to return back to the country she did NOT grew up in. She may be Latina, but she is American at heart…yet deported. Smh.

  • Victoria

    Mexicans have been in the United States way before the United States even existed.
    Therefore, Mexicans are going no where. The government should’ve done something to stop this so called “invasion” from the very beginning. It is too late now. There are MILLIONS, and they will continue to immigrate.
    But why are you guys hating on them?
    Yes, some of them come illegally, but are they raping your kids, are they stealing things from your house? Are they taking away your job?
    NO.!
    They all come to have a better life..etc.
    Instead of hating, think of your where your family originally came from.
    America is a nation of immigrants.
    So called “Americans” invaded the Native American’s territory, so why are you all complainng that Mexicans are doing the same in the US, when “Americans” have done it in the past
    America is full of hypocrites.

  • DIANA

    I so dislike ignorant citizen people especially when they talk so much shit about immigrants, First of all you are not taking america when your 6 feet under the hole. I bet if any citizen was in that situation, they would do the same damn thing. Cross them borders, to have a better living!!! and for your information a i bet immigrants pay more taxes then the majority of all lazy ass citizens, on welfare. For example, it is rare to see an immigrant living homeless on the streets. Why is it that americans having their social security and being able to work are living on the streets. Compared to an illegal immigrant who doesn’t have a legal status in the U.S!!! that is very sad. And what the heck are american citizens complaining about??? you all are the thieves i bet you all screw the govt. when it comes to filing your taxes….STOP TALKING SHIT WHEN YOU ARE ALL THE SAME OR EVEN WORSE!!

  • Jimmy

    If you are here to get a job, fine. Please register. If you came here to cause trouble, keep the vasoline handy. You’ll need it in prison.

  • Jimmy

    The opportunities are here in America but you have to work pretty hard if you want to get anywhere. We already have enough lazy bums living off the system. You have to go to school and get A’s in your classes. Unless you have a special talent. Then it’s still difficult to get ahead. So if you are a good person, go for your dreams.

    Jimmy

  • Antarctic Man

    tell these fucking illegals to get out of usa for we don’t need their shit. obama is a black racist communist who need to get kicked out of white house. gop must impeach this idiot and stop this immigration plan.

    • bliffle

      We would do better to convict and imprison the crooked financiers who caused the 2007 recession, like Jamie Dimond, etc. Convict them and sieze their property to start recompensing USA citizens for the damage they cause.

      After the Savings/Loan debacle in the 80s 2000 crooked bankers were tried for their crimes and 1000 went to jail. Do it again. And Again, if necessary.

    • Anonymous

      Who the fuck are you to deny someone to be a American? You think just because you were born in America that you all of a sudden have the right to a better life? It’s not their fault they were born in a different country. Hell, we should kick you out of the us, and then you’ll see how shitty life is for them. How can you be so selfish?

      • Thomas Moloian

        hey fuckhead asshole who are you, god, and asshole i’m born in usa legally shithead and my parents came from eastern europe legally fuckhead liberal communist piece of shit, watch your mouth asshole

  • BEATRICE FOOTS

    they should get together and fight for what is wrong in there county like are to change the USA rules I mean the ILLEGALS we as black people fought for our wrights here in USA were we live we did not to mexico and try to take over you all would do what the president are doing ILLEGALS THAT IS AGANIST THE LAW EVERY COUNTY HAS THEIR LAWS DOT THE THING GET YOUR PAPERS BE IIEGALS YOU CAN NOT TAKE JOB,HOUSINGS, FOOD STAMPS THATS AMERICANS YOU ALL SEND MONEY BACK TO YOUR CO. YOU ARE NO THATS WRONG UNTIL YOU ALL DO RIGHT GO HOME