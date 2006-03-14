Was Pat Robertson Wrong This Time About Islam?

0 0 0 0 0 0 Please Share...

Pat Robertson did it again. On his 700 Club television show yesterday he said, “Islam is not a religion of peace.”

In response to a news story on his program concerning the recent violence around the world over some cartoons that are insensitive to Muslims, Mr. Robertson said, “…these people are crazed fanatics, and I want to say it now: I believe it’s motivated by demonic power, it is satanic, and it’s time we recognize what we’re dealing with…The goal of Islam, ladies and gentlemen, whether you like it or not, is world domination.”

Is he really wrong this time? It’s my personal belief that he’s not…this time. I keep reading and hearing people try to tell me that Islam is a religion of peace. I’m not seeing it, are you? Burning buildings over cartoons isn’t peaceful and doing it almost eight months after the fact makes it seem even more ridiculous! Bombing churches, especially churches of your own religion doesn’t seem very peaceful. Killing innocent people…men, women and children…doesn’t seem peaceful to me. Does it to you? Taking people hostage, especially those that are there to help in your cause, and then killing them doesn’t seem peaceful.

That’s what happened to Tom Fox. He was over there to be one of those human shields. Guess these radicals figure with Allah on their side, they don’t need any stinking shields!

I read somewhere that the state-run Iranian newspaper is asking for Jewish cartoons. Wanna bet that the Jews won’t respond the way the Muslims did when these cartoons are published?

Think about it for a second. What happened when Christians found out about the supposed art work called “Piss Christ”? I can’t find where it was originally displayed, but in my search, I found this from Wikipedia …Piss Christ is a controversial photograph by American photographer Andres Serrano. It depicts a small, plastic crucifix submerged in a glass of the artist’s urine. Some have suggested that the glass may also contain the artist’s blood. The piece was a winner of the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art’s “Awards in the Visual Arts” competition, which is sponsored in part by the United States National Endowment for the Arts, which offers support and funding for projects that exhibit artistic excellence.

I mean, come on!!! The people in this country gave what could be called one of the most offensive things I’ve ever seen towards a religion a freaking award! They called it artistic excellence! You gotta be kidding me! Anyone can piss in a jar and throw a crucifix in it. What’s so excellent about that crap? But, were there riots when this happened? Any buildings get burned down? Anyone get killed over it?

I think what it all boils down to is really pretty simple. Are you civilized? Or are you a freaking animal? If you kill over cartoons or kill innocents, especially women and children, you’re an animal and your religion isn’t peaceful!

I was having a discussion here at work, and one of my colleagues said he had a family member that was a Muslim for 38 years, and he was peaceful. Somehow this is supposed to make me believe that because one member of his family was a peaceful Muslim, they all must be. I’m not drinking that Kool-aid, and you shouldn’t either.

I’d just like someone somewhere to give me three public examples of Muslims being peaceful…to someone other than other Muslims.

