Sylvester Stallone Admits Using Human Growth Hormone

Sylvester Stallone has finally fessed up to what some of us have known for quite a while, in that he has been using HGH and testosterone to prepare for his physically demanding roles of Rocky and Rambo. Rather than his use his private label supplements that he sells to his fans to prepare for these roles, Stallone has credited a combination of prescription testosterone and HGH with adding 41-pounds to his 61-year old frame.

So right there we have a great example of the horrible side effects of these performance-enhancing drugs; HGH and testosterone have allowed the 61-year-old Stallone to make more of these movies. This is clearly the biggest and most dangerous public health risk posed by these PEDs.

Sly is a little late to the party since even those slowest on the uptake knew the actor was on the juice since he got busted in Australia carrying almost 50 vials of HGH last year. It’s funny how back then Stallone wrote to the court, “I made a terrible mistake,” and expressed his “deepest remorse” as he apologized.

Now he’s making public proclamations that everyone over 40 should consider using these drugs because they “increase your quality of life.”

If Stallone wants to use these drugs to look good so that he can do movies, and can find a physician willing to make the diagnosis, that’s his prerogative. After all, nobody wants to see a fat, paunchy, pasty senior citizen play an action hero. But you should know that the federal government has a very dim view of those who prescribe or promote HGH for anti-aging, age management or any other of the euphemisms that are used to justify HGH use outside of an extremely narrow definition.

This admission is noteworthy – and the public should pay attention – because Stallone’s use of these drugs serves to illustrate exactly how guys get to look the way Stallone looks. It’s not creatine or whey protein or androstendione that allow guys to put on, and add, pounds of muscle without adding fat. And it doesn’t matter if you’re 21, 41 or 61 years old.

It’s not three-hour strength training sessions or some secret knowledge possessed by celebrity personal trainers. Eating steamed veggies, grilled skinless chicken breasts, taking a “fat burner” supplement and/or doing Pilates or yoga doesn’t keep guys super lean and muscular.

Guys – and girls – get big and muscular on the action hero, American Gladiator, body builder scale by using steroids and human growth hormone.

Stallone owns a line of private label supplements that feature all the usual nonsense; fat burner, protein supplements, health enhancer, etc. Sly also pimps a supplement that is supposed to raise your body’s testosterone production.

This, of course, is all crap. Stallone raised his body’s testosterone levels by injecting himself with this steroid along with HGH.

Here’s where the problem is. Stallone is trading off of the appearance of this body to sell his snake oil to Joan and John Doe, and infer that these over-the-counter supplements will do for “us” what they’ve done for him. If there was ever a case of buyer beware, this is it.

Supplements or celebrity fitness regimes don’t build action hero bodies; steroids and HGH do the work. Stallone, or any other supplement huckster, can provide pictures and testimonials of their “success stories,” but these anecdotal marketing ploys are not proof of anything.

Stallone has shown us that the proof is in the pudding, and not the “high-protein pudding” he hawks on his site, but in the “steroid and HGH pudding” that he gets from his doctor.

