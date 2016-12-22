Preview: SnowGlobe Music Festival 2016 in South Lake Tahoe, California (Dec. 29-31, 2016)

0 0 0 0 0 0 Please Share...

Next week, SnowGlobe Music Festival is once again there to host your pre-New Year’s Eve celebrations with live electronic dance music. This event takes place on December 29-31, 2016 in snowy South Lake Tahoe, California. In other words, it is the seasonal opposite of Coachella.

This year, SnowGlobe takes over a larger portion of the Lake Tahoe Community College campus that is twice the size of the main field that hosted the festival in previous years. The result should allow for bigger tents with more room to dance both inside and out.

Last year’s sold-out SnowGlobe featured Kaskade, Dillon Francis, Chet Faker, and Run the Jewels. This year’s event builds upon that awesome line-up with headliners The Chainsmokers, Flume, Major Lazer, and Odesza.

Each act has infectious hit songs still dominating the radio airwaves such as Major Lazer’s “Cold Water” and The Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down” that are currently charting on Billboard’s Top 100.

Other notable acts include:

Classixx

The Knocks

Marian Hill

RL Grime

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Snails

Sofi Tukker

SnowGlobe is an all-ages event; however, the anticipated crowd will be overwhelmingly youthful given the scheduled music acts. As with similar festivals, expect art, food, and lots of selfies.

All three-day passes are sold out. As of this writing, only a few day passes remain for Friday night (12/30) in order to catch Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, and Chet Porter.

