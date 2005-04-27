Home / Overrated Albums II: The Wall

Overrated Albums II: The Wall

Posted by: Michele Catalano April 27, 2005 in Uncategorized 63 Comments

[see first part here, taken from an ongoing poll on my site. I wasn’t going to post this so soon after the first part, but the comments on the Frampton post are turning into a Pink Floyd discussion]

I love Pink Floyd. My relationship with that band goes way back. I mean, I was seven years old when I first heard Careful With That Axe, Eugene. And all these years later, I’m still listening. My 12 year old son is listening. My 66 year old mother listens obsessively. I guess PF is somewhat of a family tradition. So I feel comfortable in sitting here explaining to you why The Wall is overrated. I’m not some PF play hata throwing rocks at Roger Waters. I’m a fan who can admit when an album just over reaches.

First, I’m not a big fan of double studio albums (see, Frampton Comes Alive). More often than not, you end up with six or so good songs and lots of filler. Most of the time, that filler is a songwriter’s narcissistic exercise in hearing himself think. And so it goes with The Wall.

Most of the album is an acid-fueled ego trip for Roger Waters. It personified angst before Cobain put on his first flannel jacket. It was emo before the guy from Dashboard Confessional ever shed his first heartbroken tear. It was the epitome of mother issues set to music before all those nu-metal bands made parental abandonment a niche market. It’s a group therapy session at a drug detox center set to music.

And it is the music that saves The Wall from being nothing more than a pretentious, self-absorbed LiveJournal entry. From the frenetic pace of Run Like Hell to the sheer poetry of Gilmour’s solo on Comfortably Numb, it is the sounds and not the words that held this album together and kept it from falling into the cut-out bins of record stores everywhere. Yet even the music in some parts contribute to the “what the hell were they thinking” aspect of this album, most notably the disco background of Another Brick in the Wall. The whole song is tedious – it’s as if their goal was to come up with an anthem that the kiddies would sing along to, that would resonate with them and make them believe that this album was about them, too. “We don’t need no education” was the Pied Piper line of The Wall. It suckered in millions of teens and young adults who shouted along with the lines and bopped their heads to the disco beat and never gave thought (at least not until their later years) to the fact that Waters and company were pounding out the disco beats (also on Run Like Hell and Young Lust, which makes the “dirty woman” line feel somehow justifiable) just a year after disco was declared dead. Was he being ironic? Was the whole album ironic? Who knows. The message sort of got muddled in between the Oedipal odes and the admonishments of eating your whole meal before you have dessert.

Don’t get me wrong. I love Gilmour’s work on this album. Comfortably Numb contains one of the greatest guitar solos in the history of guitars – Gilmour is able to evoke more more emotion with the movement of his fingers than Waters managed to eke out in all the words within the album. I listen to The Wallmainly because I still get a rush from the inherent violence and anger unleashed in the short, yet powerful, Happiest Days of our Lives; but that’s from the way it’s set up musically, and not from the lyrics – which really hammer home the point that Waters had some deep seated issues with authority figures.

thewall2.jpgIt was when I finally saw the movie version of Waters’ nightmare that I started to go from “what a work of genius” to “what a load of narcissistic crap.” My god. Two hours of sitting through someone else’s bad acid trip. That’s what the movie was. I had enough of my own, thank you, without watching someone else have the freak out of their life. Not even the wretched depression of Brian’s Song could top the depths of despair one feels when watching The Wall.

When taken apart, rather than listened to as a whole, The Wall fails on so many levels. Sure, when I was 17 and still finding genius in the lyrics of Genesis and the gaudy masterpieces of Emerson, Lake and Palmer, The Wall came off like a brilliant novel, a work of art, an anthem and a stoner’s delight all in one. But years later, with the blinders of youth gone and the last joint stubbed out too many years ago and the knowledge that Roger Waters is a prick, The Wall just doesn’t hold up like I thought it would. Oh, I still listen to it. Just not with the same awe I did in 1979. And that’s not because I’m so far removed from that time that I can no longer appreciate it, because I still listen to Dark Side of the Moon with the same jaw-dropping awe I did when I first heard it at the tender age of 12. Which, coincidentally is the same age my son first heard DSOTM and fell in love with it. When I asked him how he likes The Wall, though, he said “I only listen to it for the guitar” in much the same way, a few years from now, he will say “I only read it for the articles.”

So, did anyone else sit in their friend’s basement with the headphones on and the bong water gurgling and try to find the deeper meaning in “if you don’t eat your meat, you can’t have any pudding?” No? Ok.

[Update: And I didn’t mean to imply that Waters was on drugs when he wrote the lyrics or that they are about drugs. I was just trying to convey that the whole thing felt like a long, drawn out acid trip. A bad one]

  • Woger Raters

    The Wall is the worst album I’ve ever listened to.

  • Nick

    All alone or in two’s
    The ones who really love you
    Walk up and down outside the wall
    Some hand in hand, some gather together in bands
    The bleeding hearts and the artists make their stand
    And when they’ve given you their all
    Some stagger and fall, after all it’s not easy
    Banging your heart against some mad bugger’s wall.

  • zingzing

    he already knows that, and he sucks at it. that’s the problem. i feel so low.

  • T Nels Allen

    If so, I have to say…

    You are A GOD

  • T Nels Allen

    Are you really Roger Waters?

  • I liked it.

    – Roger Waters.

  • jimmy

    I think that
    1. Pink Floyd’s The Wall should win the award for the most overplayed album in history. There were a few good songs, such as Comfortably Numb and Hey You, but the album is not their best.
    2. Led Zeppelin IV. Except for When The Levee Breaks, this album is not that assume.
    3. Sgt Pepper’s. Except for A Day In The Life, the songs are not that great.
    4. Never Mind The Bullocks. After “Anarchy In The UK” the SP’s had nothing else to say. They certainly didn’t have talent.
    5. Anything by the Eurythmics.

  • What stick was shoved up your ass Author: Michele Catalano??? The wall is my favorite PF album and the film was totally differant but still rocked! Plus I am offended by your blatant disregard to the song “Goodbye blue sky”. You were obviously having a bad acid trip of your own when you wrote this article. Either that or your tone deaf and stupid to boot, the soft melancholy rifts to the dark overtone of this album make it stand out among the rest. Notice how Roger Waters suffering can metaphorically be compared to politics of WWII and the actual berlin wall. His suffering is other peoples suffering, not the narrcissitical whinning of a nonsensical idiot like yourself.
    PINK FLOYD FOREVER!!

  • uao

    I’m going to have to disagree with ClubhouseCancer’s assessment of Beatle wives (comment 50).

    I hearby nominate Olivia Harrison as Beatle wife of the millennium for saving Harrison’s life when he got stabbed by cracking a lamp over the intruder’s head.

    Patti Harrison, now there was an overrated Beatle wife.

  • I haven’t had a chance to read all the above comments yet, but I’ve always felt that DSOTM and The Wall were, for lack of a less obnoxious term, highly overrated. I take this point of view as a 30 years+ fan of the Floyd, and I think that the band produced more promising work when they were still able to be both democratic and experimental. Between 1968 and 1972 Pink Floyd was at their most creative and most prolific in my view, but the release and success of DSOTM marked the end of an era when the band was once able to cultivate new ideas for core audiences at intimate venues, as they now began to fill stadiums and large arenas with massive crowds that demanded their FM radio fix as loudly as possible.

    Ultimately, this is how the concept of The Wall would soon be developed, as it became clear that the Floyd and their audience were growing apart as if there was a barrier between them, and more importantly the band was only a shell of it’s former self. Rick Wright was being fired after the tour, Nick was just playing the music, and the fighting between Dave and Roger had escalated to a point which would lead to litigation not long after The Wall, and a resentment that would keep the two from playing music together for more than 20 years…until Live 8 that is. 🙂

    So the reason I think The Wall is overrated is because I think the Pink Floyd would have produced something much better if they hadn’t ultimately failed as a band, despite becoming a worldwide successful Rock icon. I don’t care if the album is self-pitying or narcissistic, or bloated and pompous–what the hell are you doing listening to Rock music if that stuff really bothers you anyway? The Wall is Roger’s autobiographical work, with Pink Floyd playing backup, and Dave wrestling some ideas in, in addition to Bob Ezrin contributing and the late Michael Kamen arranging, and with all the session musicians involved, this album seems to have come out of a factory rather than an intimate studio setting. I’m sick and tired of people saying that the best song Pink Floyd ever wrote is Comfortably Numb–can’t we just grow up and get past that already?

    There are many great moments on The Wall (and most of them belong to Gilmour), but while this may be Pink Floyd’s greatest achievement in audio engineering, to me it was really just the death knell of the Floyd, with Roger reading the eulogy.

  • Tom C.

    Floyd rules, and the best album of theirs iss either Wish you Were Here, Moon or Animals, the Wall has some priceless songs like Happiest Days, Another Brick pt.1 , Goodbye Blue Sky, Empty Spaces, Hey You, one of my Turns, etc. but although I love Floyd I think Don’t Leave me Now is one of the worst songs EVER written!!!!!!!!! Nothing is good about that song, its long, drab and boring and ruins the Euphoria, but my theory is the Wall starts on Disc 2. because if u notice about Disc 1 starts with the same intro. before In The Flesh as Outside the Wall thus. ending with a Goodbye, in Goodbye Cruel World (thus is not induced by any form of drug or alcohol for the record) but yes it is overrated compared to DSOM and Animals and the generic songs on the album are really overheard, like Another Brick PT.2 or Young Lust, a weaker song on the album.

  • Cole Train

    I think it’s possible that one song can make an album. The vinyl record was made just right so that Comfortably Numb would start where the automatic needle placer thing on my turntable would go if you set it for a 45 single. I set it for a 45 single, but still at 33 1/3 rpm and put it on repeat(a pretty good turntable, it was) and play that damned song over and over and over. Gilmore’s solo still gives me gooseflesh to this day. The wall can be over-rated, and yet still be a great album. Just maybe not as great as the hype would make you think.

  • Eric Olsen

    you bet,
    Eric “Overrated” Olsen

  • ClubhouseCancer

    On second thought, I like this overrrated/underrated bsuiness. It’s easy.

    re: Nick Mason per Shark:
    Syd’s “The Madcap Laughs” has been mentioned as underrated so often that by now it’s totally overrated.

    Just like McCartney, for years the overrated Beatle, who by now has been so vilified by rockists that he’s actually a bit underrated (Beatle contirbutions only, I still mostly hate Wings).
    And the opposite is George, who by now is positively overrated after all the attention paid to his work after he died.
    By the way, Ringo remains the underrated Beatle, and John is probably correctly rated.

    Now Beatle wives:
    Cynthia Lennon: overrated. Linda: overrated, Yoko: underrated, then overrated, now properly rated. Barbara Bach: overrated. Olivia: way underrated. Patti: overrated. Heather: overrated.
    Did I miss anyone?
    And of course George Martin is underrated.

    Overrate not, lest ye be overrated.

  • Shark

    Best album to come out of any of the Pink Floyd gang:

    Fictitious Sports by Nick Mason

  • Shark

    I’m overrated?!

    Hell, I’m just glad I’m rated at all!

    re: Pink Floyd – Their best had come and gone before most of you were born; they went downhill after “Saucerful of Secrets”

  • Angel

    Roger Waters is a Prick? Gilmour is the arse of the band… Final Cut was effectively Water’s first solo album and the best album credited to PF. His three solo albums are on a totally different level to his floyd work. Rumour has it that the rift between Gilmour and Waters is being iced over and they may release a new album? Let’s hope its more Waters than Gilmour. Although, Momentary Lapse Of Reason is a cracking listen and Division Bell ain’t too bad. Best Floyd song – ever – with or without waters – split between Learning To Fly and Comfortably Numb. Now Comfortably Numb, yep Gilmour is good but Doyle Bramhal, on the Waters In The Flesh DVD makes gilmour look like an amatuer, and his voice suits the song. Waters voice is going, hence the lip sync he had to do on Pros and Cons of Hitch hiking (I think that was the track). Ripped straight from the studio album. At the NEC, 2003? he didn’t even bother lip syncing – he stood there listening to himself. Water’s Opera – has anybody heard any of that? Cara Ira or something – to be played in St Petersburgh in November aparently – any update?

  • JR

    Saleski & Johnson underrated. Nalle overrated. Barger correctly rated (he gets his share of criticism).

  • ClubhouseCancer

    EricB,
    I am sorry I missed that “correctly rated” thing on Dumpster Bust via BC. Like they were reading my mind…

    Underrated Blogcritics:
    EricB, Michele Cat, TJohnson

    Overrated Blogcritics:
    CC, EricO, Shark, Saleski, Barger….oh, all the rest I guess…

  • There was a great article out in December about what bands are perfectly rated… not under-, not over-.

  • godoggo

    I agree, Ziggy Stardust and Velvet Underground and Nico was a hell of a band.

  • Eric Olsen

    I decree that Ziggy Stardust and Velvet Underground and Nico are correctly rated

  • ClubhouseCancer

    The obsession with “underrated” and “overrated” albums has always sort of annoyed me, and as a way of assessing music, it seems faulty and a dead end.

    Holding up a record to a vague standard of “Is it as good as I think some indefinable ‘others’ think it is?” requires just too many judgements. You gotta judge the album AND the perception of the album by others.

    What if I remember all the poor reviews of “The Wall,” or the intense mocking view all of my friends had of the album? To me, it’s not overrated; it sucks just about as much as I think most people think it does.

    But so what?

    I think people love to define themselves by their reactions to what are perceived as benchmark albums. It’s cool to be the only one who hates something everyone else seems to like.

    A good question that to me obliquely gets at what I dislike about these kinds of discussions is this: What are some albums that are correctly rated?

  • yea, i definitely like Dark Side more…The Wall seemed revolutionary at the time but now it just seems like one in a series of several records (beginning with The Final Cut) where Waters keeps recycling the same material.

  • Eric Olsen

    Dark Side of the Moon is the apotheosis of what Pink Floyd was all about, at least to that point. It holds up infinitely better than the sour, generally tuneless, self-pitying The Wall

  • gees, all this picking at sacred cows. so easy, so safe.

    and as far as comparing something like The Wall to Dark Side….it’s really pointless. the records are so different it’s like comparing an Elvis Costello album to something by John Cage.

  • JR

    Al Barger: Song by song, this rates easily as the best Floyd album. At least half of Dark Side still sounds to me like spacey noodling, not songs or real compositions. For individually memorable songs with strong hooks and melody, The Wall rates much higher.

    There’s some less interesting songs, but there are probably at least ten totally kick ass songs.

    Name them.

  • Just to be clear: don’t get me wrong, people, I love a good guitar solo. That being said, if I never hear The Wall again in my lifetime it will be too soon.

    I always loved Mettle. I think that one’s totally underrated.

  • Now wait, The Wall isn’t NEARLY as awful as Dark Side of the Moon.

    Dave

  • Wow. Can’t believe I am reading all of this!

    I didn’t grow up a Pink Floyd fan, but have certainly always considered this one of my favorite albums.

    It’s interesting to see the amount of dislike, and even more interesting to read why!

    Great post!

  • I dug up the Wall in my MP3 database tonight, and despite annoying my fiance, I recited all of the lyrics to ‘The Trial’. That one still makes me laugh. Overall, I’d agree that half of the songs are just unnecessary interludes between the singles.

    Album-wise though, my fav is ‘Wish You Were Here’. But opinions vary of course.

  • crooked spine

    You can count me as one of the defenders of The Wall. I definitely can understand a lot of the criticisms posted here, but it’s one of those classic albums that’s still gonna be selling 30 years from now. Personally, some of the best times of my life were accompanied by this album. (And I’ve never done drugs either!)

    I’ve got a little black book with my poems in

  • I used to make people listen to Jimi’s guitar work during the solo of his version of “All Along the Watchtower.” Man, that’s some blistering stuff. Probably no one else gave a shit though!

  • Vern Halen

    I tried an edit of the White Album by Der Beatles, and although it sounded like a good rock album, it lost its power as a flawed masterpiece. Maybe the Wall just has to stay where it is, and people can like or dislike it as is their inclination.

  • I admit, I am guilty of telling the women in my life to “listen to this guitar solo” – especially during Comfortably Numb. I think if The Wall were condensed down to a single album, from its best parts, it would be one of the greatest rock albums ever.

  • What an artist crafts and what it becomes are often two very seperate things.

  • Zunk

    [i]
    they were more like monolithic tributes to the genius of Roger Waters, performed, directed and produced by Roger Waters. [/i]

    Certainly won’t argue with you that Waters has a huge ego. I find the post-Waters era of Floyd enjoyable as well (DB more than MLOR). [i]Try arguing that point with any of the post-Waters era PF haters…but I digress[/i] But I do think he is very talented man nonetheless.

  • Zunk


    Hence the huge stadium world tour for The Wall complete with light show and screaming fans?

    I’m pretty sure I prefaced that point with “whole obsurdity”.


    The whole obsurdity of the album and it’s meaning is that Waters was trying to distance himself….

    Yep…I did.

    And I envy you for being able to see that show 😉

  • I saw my first ever rock concert at Nassau Coliseum, Michele, probably around 1988 or so. Skid Row opened for Aerosmith — the Pump tour.

    Never saw so much black leather in my life, before or since. Tyler put on a hell of a show… and so did Bach, actually.

    It was a good time until our ride never showed up, leaving us at the outskirts of a pretty crappy area (Uniondale?) for a good three hours or so.

  • The whole obsurdity of the album and it’s meaning is that Waters was trying to distance himself from what rock-in-roll had become, huge stadium arenas and screaming fanatics.

    Hence the huge stadium world tour for The Wall complete with light show and screaming fans?

    They played five nights at the Nassau Coliseum, February 24th to 28th. I was there for three of those nights. They may have been in some ways the shows of a man who was distancing himself from rock and roll, but they were more like monolithic tributes to the genius of Roger Waters, performed, directed and produced by Roger Waters.

  • Zunk

    Come on? Where are all the defenders?

    I love The Wall, and after reading some of the reasons why you dislike it so much, I can certainly understand your perspective.

    Perhaps my love for this album is related to my discovery of it. I was born in 1977. So needless to say, I wasn’t a fan until my teenage years. My first taste of Pink Floyd was The Wall (in all it’s played-out-ed-ness), and it’s that sound that I fell in love with. “Comfortably Numb” is what did it for me. It’s so hypnotic and trancy, threaded with Gilmour’s brilliance. It’s that complete album (it’s diversity, themes and reprises) that made me decide to go out and buy DSOTM, WYWH, Animals, then go way back to Saucer and Piper.

    Like most true fans, I’ve got every single PF album, and the great thing is, no two are the same. It’s an amazing evolution of music over the span of 30 years, and The Wall has its proper place in that.

    I will agree that most non PF fans always know that “Another Brick in the Wall” is PF when they hear it on the radio. PF has almost been typecast by that song, and perhaps some of the songs on The Wall are played out (give me Dogs any day on the radio instead). But overrated? No way.

    You also stated something about how Waters wrote ABITW to be some sort of catchy pop tune. I totally disagree with that. The whole obsurdity of the album and it’s meaning is that Waters was trying to distance himself from what rock-in-roll had become, huge stadium arenas and screaming fanatics. I doubt that he’s going to purposefully write some catchy single to sell more records.

  • Maybe someone’s trying to tell you something…

  • That’s really creepy. I just read this, and “Keep On Lovin’ You” came on the radio.

  • SFC SKI

    “The Wall” definitely meets my criterion for overrated. (and I agree 100% on “Animals”) The singles off that album have long since passed into the category of “Songs I Won’t Miss If I Never Hear Them Again” where they take their place next to “Stairway to Heaven” and “Keep on Lovin’ You”.

  • Vern Halen

    Check out this guitar solo: Television – Marquee Moon; Richard Thompson – Cavalry Cross (live); Velvet Underground – I Can’t Stand It (live boot La Cave Cleveland Oct ’68).

    But yes, usually, it’s not that great, kinda like people who play you Monty Python albums and wait for you to laugh at the funny parts.

  • Jaime — that’s hilarious, that “listen to this guitar solo” bit.

    When in the history of time has it been worth it to focus when someone says, “listen to this guitar solo” or even, “check out this bit right here”?

  • I love this series! Personally, I never recovered from a perenially stoned college boyfriend who exhorted me one to many times to “listen to this guitar solo,” and made me watch that bag of anvils of a movie that went along with this. In fairness, I don’t think I’ve ever been able to give The Wall it’s fair day in court, but I’ve always categorized it as the epitome of overrated.

    Something by Rush or Jethro Tull has got to be coming next!

  • I’m not generally a big Pink Floyd fan. I’ll take Skynyrd 10 to 1. However, I will defend The Wall.

    Michele talked about liking it as a whole, but not standing up as you take it apart. I have exactly the opposite reaction. I don’t give a fig about the storyline, but there’s some really good individual songs. There’s some less interesting songs, but there are probably at least ten totally kick ass songs.

    Song by song, this rates easily as the best Floyd album. At least half of Dark Side still sounds to me like spacey noodling, not songs or real compositions. For individually memorable songs with strong hooks and melody, The Wall rates much higher.

    I will specifically defend the bits of disco rhythms on The Wall. This was a great creative move, bringing out more rhythm and groove than this band had ever exhibited.

  • I can dig where your coming from, Michele (I find the album a bore for the most part) but I’m not sure about your reasoning. You seem to have loved this album until you a) saw the film and b) started to listening to individual tracks instead of the album as a whole.

    I think you shouldn’t base the music based upon the film — they’re separate entities. I sat through the film exactly once, by the way, and while I found bits freaky cool I desperately wished there was a window nearby that I could jump out of. And this is the classic concept album, isn’t it? It’s meant to be listened to as a whole.

    I must be one of those suckered kids, by the way, because I like “Brick in the Wall.” It’s got a good beat, by God. Thank God.

    Finally, I like Dark Side about 50 times better than the wall — so much more pleasing and evocative, really.

  • Vern Halen

    I once saw a cover band in a bar close their show with “Comfortably Numb.” I never saw a room deflated so fast in my life. Perhaps it was the wrong time & place for the song; perhaps the song is so powerful it can shut down a whole room full of happy people in minutes; or maybe it’s just a real bad song that no one likes.

    I’m guessing that it all depends on your point of view – Pink Floyd is either one on the most brilliant bands in the history of rock, or else they’re the logical result of a bloated & overindulgent music industry that lucked out and tapped into a particular audience, and a large audience at that.

    I think they have their moments, but I wouldn’t spend days on end listening to The Wall, that’s for sure. Might make me shave my eyebrows or something.

  • Eric Olsen

    no, we are not all Roger Waters’s bitches

  • Dawn

    Animals is also my favorite – but I like everything from PF except The Wall. It took years of arguing with Eric and honing my own musical tastes to realize that compared to their earlier albums The Wall was an utter failure to what makes Pink Floyd so great: the atmospheric nature of their superb brand of psychodelia.

    I have no problem with angst (hey I love Trent Reznor), I have no problem with anti-war (I voted for Kerry), I have no problem with feeling sorry for myself and blaming my parents for my miserable life (I went to a shrink), but I do have a problem with Waters forcing all the world to endure this lone, self-indulgent piece of shite and then being pissed off at the world forever for enjoying his pain so immensely.

    I also am annoyed that he has become such a dickhead superstar in his own mind, over-inflating his own importance in a world that has long since stopped caring about what he has to say.

    He ruined Pink Floyd and for that, he will forever be tarred a douchebag.

  • JR

    When I asked him how he likes The Wall, though, he said “I only listen to it for the guitar” in much the same way, a few years from now, he will say “I only read it for the articles.”

    Hmmm, you sure about that analogy?

    I bought The Wall the day it came out, with high hopes after the previous three albums. I was very disappointed at the lack of music; I heard lots of talking and sound effects, but hardly any music (even the big radio hit that got played to death doesn’t count because little kids can’t sing).

    I have the same problem with The Final Cut – too much “meaning”, not enough music.

  • True, Tom. It sank like a stone. I think it was Parke Puterbaugh’s review in Rolling Stone — or was that Kurt Loder? — who made the best case for it. Anyway, I loved it as soon as I heard it. Another thing it had going for it: concision. 45 or so minutes, and it hits you between the eyes.

  • Awesome. Let me repost my comment from your Frampton post:

    I’ll agree on The Wall being overrated, but Dark Side is too. Animals, however, that is way underrated, and remains the only Pink Floyd album I consistently go back to time and time again.

    And Rodney: I’ll agree with you on The Final Cut – it’s really quite excellent. What it is not is immediately engaging to the masses, which is why it flopped. Musically and thematically is so much more mature and intriguing than The Wall, but it fell on deaf ears who only wanted more anthems like “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2.”

  • Micelle — Honey, it’s no crime; we are all his bitches. He speaks to the whiner in us all.

    Tell me what you think of this: The Final Cut is the greatest Pink Floyd album ever made. It begins as the story of how Waters lost his dad in the war; it concludes as an all-encompassing anti-war statement. It starts in the 1940s, it ends with Thatcher and Reagan. Between the two is an absorbing confessional, a meditation of the marketing of martyrdom — “Hollywood waits at the end of the rainbow” — and the hardest rocking, most impassioned music the band ever made.

    Am I nuts or what?

  • Eric Olsen

    well Rodney, you’ve named the only songs on the double-album

  • Rodney, I have no doubt that I am Roger Waters’ bitch.

  • So, along with the rest of us, you regularly listen to parts and pieces of an album you think is bloated and self-indulgent. Strike this up as a major victory for Roger Waters; hate him all you want, but he has conquered us all.

    Personally, I love “Another Brick in the Wall,” and like millions of others — and probably most of those reading this — I turn up the radio whenever it comes on. It has such a great sense of menace and drama to it, especially the way the guitar part drops in after the teacher speaks at the beginning. Another one: “Waiting for the Worms.” Ditto “Comfortably Numb,” ditto “Run Like Hell.”

  • Vern Halen

    I think you’re mostly right – The Wall is tedious, ,etc. etc., but you’re going to make a whole bunch of Floyd fans extremely upset for bad mouthing their monolith. I enjoyed Aninals much more, maybe because there was much less of it. Brevity is the soul of wit & all that.

    BTW, The Wall is to this day the only movie I’ve seen where people walked out of the theatre halfway through.

  • BRICKLAYER

    My mother is a huge Cattle Decapitation fan. Just kidding. She likes George Jones, though.

  • Eric Olsen

    totally agree Michele, a grotesquely bloated, self-indulgent, self-pitying overrated album. Impressed your mother is a Floyd fan!

  • Sadly, Waters hasn’t and doesn’t do that much drugs. I’m not sure if thats good or bad for this album. Without the drug aspect, it makes it more of a teenage angst tirade. Comfortably numb is about him being sick with a fever and being made to go on stage anyway, not about drugs. Its an actual event during the 75 tour.

    The Wall movie, Roger didn’t have much to do with what the finished product became. Listen to his commentary track. The album stands apart from the movie and stands apart from the stage show. Waters original version of the movie would have video of the band performing live interspersed.

    The point is, I agree the album is over-rated, but not because its an acid induced vision. It isn’t. When you rip away the legend of drug use in this band (after Syd left) you are left with an even worse base-angst/anger concern left behind by most of us as we leave the teenaged years.