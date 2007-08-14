0 0 0 0 0 0 Please Share...

Descriptions of As Cities Burn say they are Christian hardcore or Christian punk. That would indicate, if memory and research serves, that the music would be loud and fast yet melodic and raw.

Well, they definitely have the loud part handled. Colin Kimble’s chaotic guitar soars far beyond normal listening pleasure. Strangely, though they have the loud and raw aspects, the fast seems to be missing. The languid pace of most of the tracks puts the listener into a freefall through a vacuous, metaphysical la-la land. Despite that, they do have the pronounced essence of melody. For example, the first track “Clouds” – though seemingly interminable – contains some attractive musical arrangement. Tracks four and seven, “This Is It, This Is It” and “Tides” respectively, hints at the speed and the power that this band is definitely capable of producing.

Let’s make a comparison between a band and a family. To be successful, a family needs a strong foundation; likewise, a band needs a good and stable foundation. In a family, that foundation would be the parents; in a band, it’s the bass and the drums, the all-powerful rhythm section. As Cities Burn has two good “parents”, as it were. Drummer Aaron Lunsford and bassist Pascal Barone provide a deep and powerful low end to the band. They also establish an authentic tempo and strengthen the many listless tracks.

The children in our illustration would be the vocals and the guitars. In this particular family, the vocals are like the youngest kid who doesn’t assert himself. Perhaps As Cities Burn fit the punk profile in that the vocals are buried behind everything else – but that seems more a result of lack of balance than a close adherence to style. Cody Bonnette took over the job for his departed brother and shows some ability for the front man duties. However, his talents don’t really permeate the tantrums of the group’s ‘problem child’ – the guitar work of Colin Kimble.

The band’s emotional core seems to be linked to their weighty lyrics. However, when these are obscured by a cacophony of squealing strings the message behind the words becomes irrelevant. In the end, Come Now Sleep is an adequate title for a CD that contains some moments of melodic power yet will put most metalheads into a coma. The egregious guitar may make it difficult to enjoy the nap, of course. Come Now Sleep gives a good push into the nether regions of punk or hardcore

