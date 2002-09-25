More about Banned Books Week

I wanted to be the first to mention Banned Books Week, but I was slow off the mark and Dave and Solonor beat me to it. The ALA site was down for a while earlier this evening, but it’s back up and running, so go take a look and find out what Banned Books Week is all about if you haven’t already. I think I’ve read at least 12 of the Top 100, many of them a long time ago, when I was young and impressionable. I’m obviously scarred as a result from not being denied the opportunity to read books like A Wrinkle in Time, The Witches, To Kill a Mockingbird and How to Eat Fried Worms. While I probably won’t have the chance to get to it this week, I’ve always wanted to read The Catcher in the Rye, so in honour of Banned Books Week, it goes near the top of my to-read list.
(Modified from a post on the.Limey.Brit.)Powered by Sidelines