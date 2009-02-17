Home / Ivan Rodriguez Essentially Admits Steroid Use

Ivan Rodriguez Essentially Admits Steroid Use

Posted by: Anthony Tobis February 17, 2009 in Uncategorized 14 Comments

Add the greatest catcher of the steroid era to the ever-growing list of players that have brought shame upon the game of Baseball with their outright deception. When asked — in an interview with the Associated Press — about whether his name appears alongside Alex Rodriguez and the other 100+ players who tested positive in the 2003 MLB steroid “survey” the only pitiful response Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez could muster was, “Only God Knows.”

He didn't say "of course not" and laugh off the question, he didn't cry "hell no" and grow angry at the insinuation; all he could divulge, all he could manage was a meekly uttered "Only God knows." With those three evasive words Pudge — considered by many to be the greatest catcher that ever lived — ravaged his legacy irreparably. With his reputation on the line the best Pudge could do is refer the reporter to “God” for an answer to the question of his alleged actions?

Well Pudge, God – if he is even interested in such things – probably does know if you’re on that list, but I can guess someone else who also knows. Pudge himself. Yes, Ivan Rodriguez knows whether — when in 2003 he pissed into a little cup — there were traces of steroids in his urine. Pudge unequivocally, without a doubt, knows if he is on that list or not. And the answer he gave – his "God" only knows response – is as good as an admission of guilt, without the pageantry of A-Rod's apology/explanation/excuse laden interview with Peter Gammons.

It’s bad enough that these men cheated, but with all the evidence (dirty tests, testimony, their changing body types, ect), it is blatantly insulting to the intelligence of the fans for a player like Pudge to so flippantly address the question of whether his entire career is fraudulent. 

The fact that his response hasn't drawn the ire and outrage of the public and press unlike is a strong indication of the descending state of numbness all parties interested in the game are beginning to feel towards this issue and the movement towards illegitimatizing the entire era nearly completely distorted with malfeasance. 

The man with a cannon for an arm that even the greatest base stealers were hesitant to run on, Pudge dominated his position for over a decade, racking up 13 gold gloves and a 1999 A.L. MVP award when he clouted 35 dingers, the only time he would break the 30 homerun mark for his career. A player who was once a sure-fire Hall of Famer will now be left to wallow in the murk of corruption and dishonestly.

Another product of a Texas Rangers steroid culture that produced fellow alleged and/or confirmed users Jose’ Canseco, Juan Gonzalez, Alex Rodriguez, and Rafael Palmeiro, Pudge, with his own cryptic words, has sealed his baseball legacy by essentially confirming the accusation that Canseco — and Rodriguez's own incredibly shrinking body– eluded to when this widespread steroid pandemic first broke into the public sphere.

Now baseball fans from the 1990s have very few untainted, legitimate memories. The greatest homerun hitters, the most dominate pitcher, and now arguably the most dominant defensive player of the era have all been exposed as charlatans. Perhaps the only positive to arise from this opera of disgrace is the light that shines all the more brightly on players like Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter, Tony Gwynn, and Wade Boggs; athletes who, thus far, have been absolved from even suspicions of cheating. “God” forbid the curtain should fall on these men too or the public might be forced to black out an entire era from their collective consciousness.

    Thanks for this article Anthony, as I had no idea that Ivan gave such an interview and pathetic response to a question about steroids, which reporters should have been posing to him all these years.

    The only thing I would take issue with here – and it’s not a big deal, just an opinion – is the idea that Ivan Rodriguez is the best catcher of the steroid era and recent times. That honor belongs to Mike Piazza, and as long as he has stayed clean all of his career, his longevity, importance to the Mets and Dodgers (when they were good offensively) should not be overlooked by the so-called baseball experts out there. Yes, Piazza never had the throwing arm that Ivan had, but Ivan never had the overall plate discipline that Piazza had (Pudge’s BB walks are a joke in recent years; you can practically count them on two hands).

    They are both Hall of Fame-type players, but I’d give the edge and vote to Piazza if I were a credentialed voter when that time comes up, unless Ivan can somehow prove his innocence of steroid use. Not likely, I know.

    Offensively you are absolutely right about Piazza. He is not only the best hitting catcher of the steroid era but arguably of all time. I mean, its basically a conversation between Berra, Bench, Cochrane, and Piazza.

    Its all dependent on what goes into your evaluation. From a defensive standpoint Piazza was a pretty horrible catcher who couldn’t throw anyone out. On the other hand, Pudge’s offensive stats aren’t great and even those are inflated by Arlington (aside from the ‘roids).

    The fact that Piazza led the league in ops+ twice in his career being a catcher and the fact that for an average catcher the last two at bats of a game are throaway at bats to to the abuse taken in a game, it’s outstanding. I know Piazza had a weak arm but in the other areas of defense such as fielding a ball or chasing down foul balls, he was above average. Piazza actually has a higher range factor at 7.11 to pudge who is at 6.58 and their career fielding % are essentially the same. Another aspect of a catcher is calling a good game for the pitcher and Piazza did a very good job at that also. Catching is more than throwing out baserunners. Overall Piazza is easily a top five catcher alltime. Even top three.

    As for pudge, he’s quite a selfish player saying he wants to hang around until 3000 hits. Why be selfish and hamper a team when it’s becoming more obvious he can no longer hit and his defense is in decline. He throws out 33% of batters isntead of his usual 50%. Same with Biggio. Because Biggio has more hits than Alomar hes suddenly a lock and Alomar is a borderline player? Alomar was the 2B of the 90’s and easily better than Biggio. He respected the game enough not to hand around for three more seasons to get 3000 hits like Biggio. Biggio avg last three years was .254 and a meager .306 opb.

    Steroids? Performance enhancing substances? Isn’t Major League Baseball as a whole culpable due to it’s inaction/indifference? Should a players entire career be dismissed because of “suspicion”? Should it be dissmissed even if it’s been established that such substances were used? To what extent did those implicated, use these substances? To what degree was their performance enhanced? Isn’t it the right of any American to keep private what would or may reflect negitively upon them? Can we force or “compel” a person to divulge such information? How many of us don’t have something we’ve done that we would perfer to keep private? Why is it we seem to “relish” the prospect of exposing players who have used these substances? What do we really know about steriods? Is the information put out by the main stream media regarding steriods accurate and reliable, or is it (at least some) alarmist propaganda? Why is the use of steriods banned for the treatment of injuries sustained by an athelete, when not using them could threaten the players health, shorten and or end their careers, owning to the fact that such treatment is not only warranted (and dosent constitute performance enhancement) but is the best medical technology available for the treatment of many injuries? Does the term “demonization” come to mind? These are just some of the questions I think we should give serious consideration. There is substance “abuse” and there is substance “use”. Should their use be closely regulated? Yes. Should it be forbidden altogether? No. There are horror stories of “abuse”. One way this “abuse” has been propogated is, the American people are smart people, by and large, and they recognize “alarmist propoganda” when they see it. When they do, they begin to distrust the sources from which it comes. As a result many people, especially young people can tend to throw caution to the wind. Young people are inexperienced and vulnerable and trying to make a place for themselves in the world. We use “scare tactics” instead of common sense. We don’t trust our young people I suppose. We don’t trust them enough to give them the straight facts. Even our grown ups are “scared” to look at the facts, they are afraid if they have anything positive to say about steriods that they will be vilified. Instead of using these “scare tactics” we should do more research in to the positive use of these substances. Then disseminate that information to the public. Make there use available for many more of the conditions it can effectively treat, like congential muscular deficencies (people born with portions of their muscularture inordinatley underdeveloped). Treating people with steriods with such dibilities is not only safe but can and will prolong their lives and quality of life. There are many other conditions that can be treated as well. The only problem is as soon as some reseacher suggest further studies into these and other treatments with other “demonized” substances and/or techniques they risk “vilification”. I said eariler “the American people are smart people, by and large”, It go’s to show that not everything I’ve said here can be trusted. I think we could get a lot smarter. Don’t you?

    I found it funny that people countered with Mike Piazza as the best of the era, when Piazza is another obvious steroid user.

    Ivan The Great is by far the best ever at the catcher position … he plays the game with a passion that i appreciate in a player … the moron that wrote the article accusing Pudge of using whatever is on drugs himself … many players throughout the history of this great game have used enhancers … amphtamines,cocaine,barbiturates,uppers downers even coffee is a drug … who cares! … Pudge Rodriguez is the greatest of all time … he has more hits than any catcher in history … more games played and a better throwing out base runnner ratio than any other catcher … put that in your steroid bag … you do not accuse people of wrong doing without facts! … Ismael

    Can you imagine Johnny Bench on steroids???
    2 time MVP hit 45 and 40 hr years back when pitching wasn’t watered down and ballparks had some size to them. Bench on roids numbers would have dwarfed Rodriguez’s…

    This post is in response to a comment chuck made “unless Ivan can somehow prove his innocence of steroid use.” Chuck I didn’t know if you were aware or not but It never has been “proven” that Pudge used steroids. Let’s see… in the the constitution of the United States of America and I quote … no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property with out due process of law. What is it we are depriving Pudge of? Without due process of law

    Pudge was asked if he used steroids and he didn’t say no. End of story. Easy answer not given.

    hey! tobis … when i asked you if you were on ROIDS you did’nt say no either A-Hole … don’t you ever accuse Pudge Rodriguez of using drugs unless you were there with him doing it … if you don’t have anything positive to write about a person don’t write anything … find a different job … you should be fined and fired for writing rubbish about a person who has contributed so much to this game and helped many children in hospitals with his charity foundations … you and canseco are probably neighbors right? … oh only god knows right A-Hole Tobis … a moron like you is dangerous with a pen in his hand let me tell you! … Einstein

      pudge certainly used roids while in texas for sure/

    Pudge is a superior catcher than Piazza. Piazza was a great hitter, as a catcher he was plain average.

    Whoever wrote this article is a dumbass. If that is reason enough to prove guilt….then you deserve to be paid for writing this……go pound sand in a rat hole dipshit

  • Roy Hobbs

    Pudge Rodriguez went from 215 to 185 over the course of 1 Winter just as the stricter PED enforcement was being introduced. He looked like a Bobble Head Doll. Losing 14% of your body weight AFTER you played a full season during which you did NOT lose that much weight—-is impossible IF you were clean and healthy. Especially as a pro athlete who has far less fat and water weight to shed.
    Anyone doubting Pudge did PEDs needs their head examined.