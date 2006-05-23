Immigrant Foods Threaten America

0 0 0 0 0 0 Please Share...

In this nation of immigrants, there is some worry that foreigners threaten our security, language, culture, and our very nature as a uniquely “American Culture.”

Blogcritics has been full of the ongoing debates and unfolding government actions in Congress. Here in Mexico, I (as an American) have been monitoring the attitudes and reactions of the media and local people. They are not totally in agreement on the issue of our common border. In America, fear, rancor, xenophobic paranoia, economic worries and, as always, latent racism seem to rule the debate. Mexicans are worried for their sovereignty, not to mention the millions of dollars sent back from workers in the States.

Illegal immigrants are not the same problem as migrating foods. The foods are another threat both real and long-standing. From the beginning, immigrants have brought their own foods and clung to those foreign tastes. Many of these immigrant foods are on our tables and in our restaurants and stores. Perhaps the Minutemen and Republicans will try to protect America from this subversion of the national stomach.

It may not be my favorite but The Internet Pizza Server (“Something good for your nerve endings™, since 1994”) delivered a pizza directly to my computer. In nanoseconds, the site delivers a virtual pizza with a choice of toppings from an extensive list including “cheese, beef, eyeballs, goblins, kittens, pepperoni, fingers, green olives, eggs, toast, golf balls, nails, smiles…” etc. I chose cheese, green olives, and beetles. To each their own.

When the Italians began to arrive on our shores and became an integral part of the melting pot, they brought their own foods, tastes, and spices. Garlic, olive oil, oregano, basil, and pasta entered our diets. By now, even the French have put pizza into their diet. Here, with typically French savoir-faire, is a French presentation of pizza.

Pizza has become part of America’s diet. It is surely not the Neapolitan street food for the poor that it once was. A history of pizza came up in an article in American Heritage. The lengthy and historical history, “American Pie: How a Neapolitan street food became the most successful immigrant of all” by Hanna Miller, is definitely to read while you wait for the pizza to come by teen-aged, speeding driver with neon signs on his roof and wings on his feet.

Ms. Miller starts with an observation I never noticed. Almost every type of food available, from ma po tofu to smoked mullet, has a place in the Yellow Pages under “Restaurants.” She writes:

Only pizza stands alone. Pizza, a Johnny-come-lately compared with such long-standing national favorites as the hamburger and hot dog, has secured a special place on the American table. Everybody likes pizza. Even those who claim to be immune to its charms must deign to have the occasional slice; a staggering 93 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month. According to one study, each man, woman, and child consumes an average of 23 pounds of pie every year.

Pizza has become both an American national habit and a world food. It is proliferating here in Mexico. Domino’s made in-roads with its rapid delivery (give a Mexican kid a 125cc motor scooter and he becomes as happy as the American kid with a Camaro). Pizza Hut appeared more recently. They join a million tiny places that make pizza. Here in Chetumal (even in our little village of Bacalar), it is one of the most popular foods after the Mexican staples. My favorite place in Chetumal is Sergio’s Pizza, which is neither a pizza restaurant nor Italian. It is one of the best restaurants around. It even has glass windows, air conditioning, and tablecloths that are regularly changed. It serves Mexican dishes, some attempts at “international,” and American-style steaks. And pizzas. They are Mexican pizzas — very heavy on the cheese, without tomato sauce, and with all manner of possible toppings. There is even a salsa of onion, habanero peppers, and garlic to spread on it.

Back home, pizza was not always one of the basic food groups. In the 1940’s, food writers and Italian restaurants were still trying to fight the American-imagined pizza pie as huge apple pie crusts stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, and strange spices and herbs. By the 1950’s, the pizza had become a companion of the hamburger and the hot dog (German immigrant foods?).

In a 1953 story, The Times reported about:

…what is perhaps inevitable — a packaged pizza mix. The highly seasoned pizza with its tough crust and tomato topping is such a gastronomical craze that the open pie threatens the pre-eminence of the hot dog and hamburger.

Ms. Miller goes on to fill in the history of pizza.

Modern pizza originated in Italy, although the style favored by Americans is more a friend than a relative of the traditional Neapolitan pie. Residents of Naples took the idea of using bread as a blank slate for relishes from the Greeks, whose bakers had been dressing their wares with oils, herbs, and cheese since the time of Plato. The Romans refined the recipe, developing a delicacy known as placenta, a sheet of fine flour topped with cheese and honey and flavored with bay leaves. Neapolitans earned the right to claim pizza as their own by inserting a tomato into the equation. Europeans had long shied away from the New World fruit, fearing it was plump with poison. But the intrepid citizens of Naples discovered the tomato was not only harmless but delicious, particularly when paired with pizza. Cheese, the crowning ingredient, was not added until 1889, when the Royal Palace commissioned the Neapolitan pizzaiolo Raffaele Esposito to create a pizza in honor of the visiting Queen Margherita. Of the three contenders he created, the Queen strongly preferred a pie swathed in the colors of the Italian flag: red (tomato), green (basil), and white (mozzarella).

The Italian pizza pie has changed in America as we made it our own. The American pie has more cheese, a huge selection of toppings, and, of course, the drive-up, take-out, microwavable and home-delivered pizza.

The American version of the Neapolitan street food has become international — probably now an American emigrant. In case you’ll soon be visiting Poland, you can check out Dominium Pizza. They even offer a Mexican style pizza, with “wolowino, cebula, czerwona fasola, chili,” and a seafood style, (“frutti del mare”) with “malze, tunczyk, krewetki, anchois” as well as the house “Dominium” with “piec dowolnych skladnikow.” Eat your hearts out.

Some dangers remain with the importation of foreign foods. The Smoking Gun” reported on April 27th:

In what will surely repulse Pennsylvanians, a Domino’s delivery man used a car to transport corpses to funeral parlors when he wasn’t using the vehicle to bring pies and Cheesy Bread to pizza enthusiasts. Last Friday, a Lower Southampton Township Police Department officer pulled over a 1993 Buick after noticing the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker. Additionally, William Bethel, 24, was driving with a suspended license, so cops informed him that the vehicle was going to be impounded. According to a police report, a copy of which you’ll find below, when officers began taking an inventory of the station wagon, they noticed a stretcher in the rear of the vehicle (along with rubbish and wet clothing) where “pizzas were sitting to be delivered.” Asked about the items, Bethel explained that when he finished delivering Domino’s pizzas, “he transports deceased bodies in the same vehicle for a funeral home.” A police check with local health officials determined that the use of the car for stiffs and slices did not violate county ordinances. Bethel, who was not arrested, is facing $400 in fines for driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate.

Americans could buy pizzas as early as 1905 when Lombardi’s opened in Lower Manhattan. Most Americans, it is said, stuck to their “boiled fish and toast.” The modern pizza of the American soul began in the Midwest where there were few Italians. Ike Sewell and Ric Riccardo decided to open a Mexican restaurant. After eating some Mexican food, Sewell wrote that he fled to Italy where he tried the Neapolitan dish.

Sewell eventually agreed to forgo enchiladas for pizza, but not until he’d inflated the thin-crusted Neapolitan recipe to make it more palatable to Americans. “Ike tasted it and said nobody would eat it, it’s not enough,” Evelyne Slomon, author of The Pizza Book, said. “So he put gobs and gobs of stuff on it.”

That was 1943. The restaurant, without enchiladas, became Pizzaria Uno. It was the 1950’s before pizzas really became an American staple. James Dean liked it; around 1957, his fans began to seek it. So go the teenagers who are now senior citizens — probably still eating pizzas.

Ms. Miller ends her excellent history of pizza with a list of the top 11 pizza restaurants including Spago’s in Beverly Hills (176 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, Calif., 310-385-0880):

Swankier than this restaurants do not get — Wolfgang Puck’s wildly successful glamour palace in Beverly Hills. But the original Spago (now closed) was set up as a pizzeria and grill, and the young Puck pioneered great pizza in California, even as he came up with marvelous new ideas for them, like a “Jewish pizza” topped with smoked salmon, sour cream, and caviar. Avoid his frozen pizza line in the supermarkets but go for the original Puck pizza at Spago.

It is the current immigration debate framed in dough and cheese. Can a foreigner gain acceptance in America? Should we allow these tastes from foreign shores into our American stomachs?

I might begin thinking whether the taco is another danger and how we Americans attached it to a bell. Will ma po tofu become another staple? How about hot and sour soup? Do you eat your borscht with or without sour cream? Can an exotic, Japanese concoction of seaweed stuffed with sticky rice and raw creatures ever find a market in our nation? It hardly seems possible unless you think of the once exotic pizza.

