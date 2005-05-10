Home / I Hate Mothers

I Hate Mothers

Posted by: Star May 10, 2005 in Uncategorized 83 Comments

Author’s Note: People fucking HATE this essay. I don’t really know why; it’s just satire. I’m not actually calling for the systematic execution of all mothers. I’m not looking to start a revolution. I’m not asking snipers to start picking them off as they line up to Pilates classes with little tots in tow. Still people think I’m the devil for having written it. I guess something or other about the sanctity of Motherhood, and the price of raising our future leaders and the toll of the strain on women’s bodies and BLAH BLAH BLAH, I dunno I wasn’t listening. Ah well, enjoy. And Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. I love you.

I HATE mothers.

I mean, I don’t hate my mother (at least not now) and I probably don’t hate your mother (unless you’re my old friend Joe from 5th grade. His mom was really a screaming bitch.) And my sister’s a mother. I like her too but she’s kind of a crazy ass bitch, even though I can’t really say that ’cause she reads these things.

No, I hate new mothers. Bright and shiny mothers, fresh from the birthing chambers mothers, endorphin charged, plastic smiles firmly in place, tits still full with milk mothers. I hate these mothers. I know: “That’s horrible. Who could hate mothers?” And “Motherhood is the most noble profession.” And lastly “But… but, I’m one of these mothers! You don’t hate me do you?”

Yes. Yes, I do.

Now, I’m no fan of bellyfruit to begin with, but I don’t hate babies. They’re not my thing certainly, but I’m ok with them. For the most part babies don’t fuck with me and I don’t fuck with them. They don’t know what the fuck is going on and they’re just trying to do their thing, which consists mostly of eating and pooping. Understood – so does mine.

My major beef with babies is the yelling and the crying, which is pretty fucking obnoxious. If they could get that part a bit more under control then I’d be cool with them all together. You’re sitting in a restaurant trying to enjoy your meal or your girlfriend or wife or whatever, and then out of nowhere, “AAAAHHHHHHH!” Baby crying. Or sitting in a movie theater and the best part comes up “The Killer is… AAAAHHHHHHHHH!” Baby crying. And then these new parents just sit there waiting for the baby to “cry himself out.”

They just sit there looking back at you, waiting for you to say some shit so that they can attack you for being insensitive to their baby. Fuck their baby and fuck crying yourself out. I’m not the baby’s father! I didn’t get to fuck anybody! Why the fuck do I have to wait for some fuckin’ baby to cry itself out? And do babies cry them selves out? ‘Cause every time I see one he’s yelling his ass off. When does that baby cry himself out? Did he forget? Maybe somebody’s not telling babies the baby rules:

Rule Number 1 – Shut the fuck up.
Rule Number 2 – Remember Rule Number 1
Rule Number 3 – Remember to keep breathing in the crib (in, out, in, out…)

The only time I ever like to hear yelling and crying from babies is when I’m in an airplane. Whenever I’m on a plane and the babies start crying and the new mommies are yammering away like drooling idiots, I smile. I smile ’cause I know I’m about to win. And then after a few hours the plane descends and my victory begins. As we descend the pressure from the landing begins to get noticeable and one by one the baby pressure in baby ears increases until the babies all begin to cry in baby pain and baby fear:

“AAAAHHH! My ears! I don’t know what’s happening to my baby ears! AAAAAHHHH! I think I’m dying but I can’t communicate it to my milk-machine puppet! AAHHHHH!!!!!!! Ow!!! My baby-head!! Won’t someone please crush my baby head and baby kill me??!!!”

And I’m the only guy on the plane laughing. (It’s a petty revenge but it’s all mine.)

Toddlers are ok, too. In fact, “toddler” is probably my favorite type of human being. This is the stage where we are trying our goddamned level best to fucking off ourselves.

Seriously, I firmly believe a little kid’s job is to kill himself. It’s just basic Darwinism at work: survival of the fittest, thinning of the herd, only the strong survive, all that shit.

Think about it, if you’ve ever been around a little kid you’ve spent half your day smacking knives out of their hands and teaching them not to lick the light socket. In that same day they’ve also punched the dog, banged their head on a dozen sharp corners, shoved 42 beans up their nose, colored their entire face blue, drunk half a beer with cigarette butts in it that you left on the coffee table, and fallen down the stairs. Twice.

These kids are fuckin’ hilarious. And WAY more entertaining than any shit that’s on TV (except maybe the Little Rascals.) If I could actually buy a few of these little bastards to watch them run around for a year or two and then sell them or just drop them in a hole that would be fine.

I’d call my friends over on a Saturday afternoon and we could paint them different colors and set them out to fight while we took bets. Then after the fights were over and the losers had been dropped in the hole they’d run around bumping their heads on stuff and eventually fall down from exhaustion or lack of water or something.

I’m actually pretty good with kids that age because it’s so damned easy to entertain them and yourself at the same time. All you have to do is just do all the stupid shit you normally do when no one else is watching: jump on the furniture, scream real loud, throw things, turn up the music really loud and fall on the floor squirming around like that John Belushi scene in that fuckin’ animal movie. Put on “Army of Darkness” and scream out laughing at all the funny parts.

Essentially just act like a fuckin’ idiot – kids love it. They’ll keep right up and eventually outpace you. They start running around smashing your shit and throwing your mint condition comics all over the place. You’ve gotta move quickly here and pop ’em one to get them back under control before they wreck the original box your dual-sided, mint-condition, Star Wars episode 1, Darth Maul light saber came in. After that it all settles down pretty quickly and a little scotch helps with the tears (Get yourself one, too.)

Nah, the kids are alright. It’s the mommies I hate. Specifically the yuppie mommies. These obnoxious, pathetic women who are sure that because they think they’ve had a divine occurrence in their lives (“I’ve created life! It’s alive! Alive!”) that it gives them the right to interfere with your daily comings and going with impunity.

They march down the street, 3 across, all pushing the latest and greatest in expensive baby buggies (“Gwyneth Paltrow uses this one for little Apple!”), talking pathetic drivel about the current stage of development of their precious little one and muscling you off the sidewalk because it’s their right. (What the fuck? You should know better than to crowd mothers and their precious cargo with your pathetic personage and the 7 grocery bags you’re carrying. These are MOTHERS, you fucking idiot! Respect the power of the womb!)

These are the same women who take Baby Pilates and flood the parks with outdoor “Mommy and Me” classes in the spring. They barge in, 15 deep, toting their precious cargo and pushing their gypsy caravans into the center of the lawn where they proceed to sing songs, play games, dance like idiots, and then ignore their dozens of 3 year olds while they complain about leaky tits or why their husbands won’t bang them anymore.

Then when you come strolling into the park walking your dog (which you’ve done every day of the entire year for the last 4 years) they give you dirty looks because your filthy dog is encroaching on their precious little lamb’s play area. And then of course all the little kids rush over to touch your dog that bites and you have to yell at them to stop so that you don’t have to face a class action suit. Then you’re in for an argument with the mothers who believe your dog is there merely for the amusement of their child and “how dare you take this learning experience away.”

Yeah, it’s lotsa fun dealing with mothers.

My favorite issue to deal with though is the classic “letting your child do something that interferes with several hundred adults lives” move. This one usually happens during rush hour and can often involve slowly walking a very little kid up a flight of subway stairs.

So here’s this mother, usually wearing LL Bean short overalls and a light green sweater knotted around her waist, who is VEEERRRY slowly walking her 2 year old up the stairs of the 79th street station on the 1 line. She’s carrying the folded stroller in her right hand and in her left is the little kid. He’s not sure what to do and is kind of freaked out. She, being the incredibly conscientious mother and rational adult she is, has taken it upon herself to teach her son how to use the subway. At rush hour… YOUR rush hour. This little kid, whose legs are so short they barely reach the ground, is being dragged/lifted/pulled up each step and praised as he goes:

“C’mon Taylor! You can do it!”

DRAG… LIFT… PULL… DROP.

“Good boy, honey! That’s right, Mama’s good Baby!”

DRAG… LIFT… PULL… DROP.

Of course, lined up behind her are 500 very pissed people looking to fuckin’ get home after working 12 hours at the salt-mines or whatever fucked up job they have to hold down in order to support their cocaine and Ikea fix. They try to squeeze by her and they all complain and bitch but she just shoots them dirty looks and says, “I am TRYING to help my SON here!” These people don’t give a fuck about Mama or Taylor; they just wanna go home and eat dinner, buy a new BILLIE book case from Ikea, and jerk off. Fuck Mama and Little Taylor.

I think its time to take the mommies out. For their own good and the good of their children, of course. If you see one of these mommies just run up and snuff her. Use a brick. Try to make it quick and painless, as she doesn’t really deserve to suffer. She’s a mommie after all. But on your way home give Little Taylor a fuckin’ kick for me.

About Star

  • I don’t know if I should laugh or wonder if someone has issues or both. 🙂

  • The “crying himself out” thing is part of the reason I’ve started shopping with my walkman. And, I don’t understand why people think they can get away with it in a movie theatre. Children scream, thats what they do, I understand not wanting to miss any of the movie and thats why you hire a babysitter.

  • jim

    If you have kids, take ’em to the matinee. Better yet, wait for the movie to come out on DVD. There really is no excuse for that kind of money wasting enjoyment killing rudeness. None.

  • SFC SKI

    Damn, Let me know you are goingto be in the same theater with squalling brats and I will pay for th sitter.

    That is one of the rudest things parents do. When my kids were that age we took them out of the restaurant or theatre when the were crying like that.

    Why do people bring small children to R-rated movies, for that matter?

  • While travelling on planes the last thing a harried parent needs is dirty looks from an anal weirdo who probably fell from the tree all grown up.

    I have been travelling all over the world with my two year old and been given looks from some idiots but mostly got sympathetic from others. Only a sadistic creature could enjoy a child’s pain when the plane descends.

    I dont find this post in the least bit entertaining. To use words like snuffing, hitting with a brick etc are hate words and what if these words were directed against a community?

    I’m going to be a new mom for the secoond time round soon and a motherto a toddler who throws trantrums as kids his age naturally do. I am that mom with the shiny buggy you want to run over or kill.

    But guess what? All you can do is rant your foul mouth off and makes jokes in poor taste.

    There is dark comdey and then there is offending material. You crossed the line.

  • SFC SKI

    The author did say it was a satire right up front, in the vein of ” A Modest Proposal” but rawer.

    IF you help women carry their kids on board planes, you get to board earlier.

  • Satire does not mean criminal intent or snuff. This is an objectionable post, not worthy of this fine site. Mothers are a community, perhaps not as protected as others.

    Go away, little boy and play in your onanistic, frustrated oedipal sandlot.

  • I gave up on movie theaters years ago because the seats are nothing more than sadistic creations from butthaters.

    So I’m curious as to what kind of movies people are having run in’s with their kids? R-rated shows? I always pictured that when my daughter was older, maybe taking her to see something like the Princess Diaries or something geared for her age and there probably wouldn’t be many childless parents there. Are there THAT many kids at R rated shows? That’s just too bad.

    I agree with swingingpuss about the presentation. Actually, I didn’t bother to read most of it, I don’t think I would find comedy in it, but I do know that uncontrollable kids in public places have gotten a well deserved reputation.

    Regarding the plane incident, I have a plane incident of my own. My daughter was born on the east coast, I live on the west coast. When she was 6 days old, I flew her home, she was barely bigger than my palm it seems like. (she was normal size but they are just so small when they are born). Because of her age, I got a front row seat on the plane. During transfers when the elderly would get on the plane first, they would pass by me shaking their heads. Not a once, the entire way, on landings or takeoffs or midflight did my daughter ever let out a peep, they only shortchanged themselves and got stuck in the back. That was the first of more than a few experiences of being snubbed in public because I have a child, and it was the first of many experiences I have had since then which I think give me a much better understanding of ‘parenthood’.

    As a different line of thought, this tendency America has, to not accept responsibility for things (if we spill coffee on ourselves in the car, then we sue the one who served us coffee, etc.), well where do we think this all comes from? Kids getting away with irresponsible behavior in their youth? I don’t know, just speculating.

  • While I don’t agree with some of the solutions presented by the author, I share his sentiment about new parents. If mine are any indication, at least they’ll get over it by the second kid. What the author has ascribed to new mothers is public behavior I consider to be rude. Parents need to take more responsibility for their children’s behavior in public and be more conscientious of everyone else around them who don’t think that little Johnny’s temper tantrums in the middle of dinner are that cute.

  • Steve — I think you’re onto something. A lack of rules, responsibility, and discipline do account for a lot of problems in American society, I believe. I’m not calling for buttoned-down 50s-style Eisenhower days, but parents must teach children — from the youngest of ages — what is and what is not acceptable.

    Of course, the middle of the movie theater is not the time or place. Therefore, parent needs to take responsibility and leave with child.

  • I liked this post quite a bit. My thoughts often run along similar lines, actually, I just don’t write them down. It’s scary, the evil thoughts that people carry around with them. But what’s scarier is that any pervert or serial killer or self-centered jerk or idiot can reproduce, while prospective adoptive parents have to go through the third degree to prove they can provide a good, stable home. People should have to go through that kind of testing before being given a License to Fuck, if you ask me.

  • -E

    Heh, I understand your feelings. But instead of saying I hate mothers, I just turn it to hating children. They’re gross and loud and crazy. These days anyway. If I ever THOUGHT about screaming in a restaurant I would have been bent over and spanked until I had a reason to cry and then taken home and sent to my room. It is parents that are having chilrend too young aren’t really old enough to take care of themselves yet, let alone a little clone.

    And yes, if my friends and I are seated near a table of kids, we look at the host/hostess as if they are crazy and ask to be seated away from children. They always laugh, but our meals are always more enjoyable that way.

  • star, a fella doesn’t often laugh out loud at net-writings. this had me laughing out loud. many times. something approaching genius, what with that review tucked on the end.

  • although i should add that barring the cinema-screaming shenanigans i wish no harm neither physically nor mentally on mothers or their children.

    but i still found the ranting nature of this post hilarious.

  • HW Saxton

    Star, I have some very similar opinions
    on new mothers myself. I’ll admit that I
    actually like kids though.It’s the damn
    mothers that need to be dealt with IMO.

    Had a run in at fast food joint just the
    other day,when some dim witted “Mommy”
    thought she would let her 3 or 4 year
    old kid order his own lunch during the
    lunch rush. Needless to say this took up
    about 10 minutes as she read the menu
    over & over while the whiny little brat
    complained and tried to make his mind up
    about what to grub on. People started to
    get rightfully pissed and vocal and the
    mommy had a total FIT! How dare we,etc
    this is only a baby blahblahblah.Hey its
    like this:You’ve got 30 minutes to drive
    around the corner,to eat and get back to
    work. This inconsiderate bitch has just
    wasted 15 of them for you giving junior
    his reading lessons on your time. Folks
    WILL get pissed & annoyed.They(the moms)
    seem to think that the fucking world is
    revolving around them and their kid(s).
    I wholly understand where you’re coming
    from,agree and must say that your post
    gave me a couple good deep gut laughs.
    Then tacking on the Celine review at the
    end,well hey, good job man.

  • There’s a time and place for everything new mothers have to do, but I’d agree that some things need to be streamlined… or rather the mother needs to be more responsible in handling it.

    This woman and her 3 year old daughter often sit in my train car at night, and the girl just talks or sings to her mom the entire way, but the woman totally ignores her and reads a magazine. Everyone in the car gives the mother the Superman-heat-vision-aka-shut-the-hell-up look, but she does nothing. Every time. I usually have my iPod at 75% volume and I can still hear the girl yapping.

    Whatever happened to “Use your indoor voice, honey”? Is that so hard to say?

  • Like the truth, mothers are over-rated. No such thing as a bad kid, just bad parents.

  • Wow. Nice to know some things never change.

    I don’t really like to over explain this stuff too much, ‘cause you either get it or you don’t, but because the reaction with this essay is always so extreme I’ll give it a shot. It’s incredible; I’ve written some truly outlandish shit before but the second you mention mothers everyone loses their minds. Like I said before, this is just satire. A joke with a dark nature and a little but of a “fuck you“ embedded in it, but that’s all. Nothing is untouchable or infallible. This is why we have wars, because people can’t just relax and “let it be” sometimes. It’s just not that serious. And you should really be careful of your sacred cows, one of them might come back to get you in the night (stupid cows.)

    And thanks for pointing out the “Modest Proposal” relationship, SFC SKI. I’ve wanted to do that in the past, but lets be honest:
    1. Who’s read “A Modest Proposal”?
    2. And I’m not Swift (in more ways than one.)

    That having been said, if you got it and thought it was funny, I’m glad. I write for myself but it’s always fun to take someone along on the ride. If you didn’t get it, don’t sweat it. You can hate me all you like. That’s what humorless sons of bitches do. Thanks for all the comments, tho, both fer and agin’. Either perspective is fine.

    BTW, as for being Onanistic – hey, who doesn’t like to jerk off? And as to the claim of being Oedipal, who doesn’t love their Mama? Not me.

  • I am Deeply Offended by this post on behalf of all ignorant red state voters. Against motherhood? Is you some kind of communist, Star?

  • LOL! Al, that was fantastic. I literally laughed way-out loud. You’ve got my vote, buddy.

  • Right back atcha, Star. I just figured you deserved a few encouraging words for giving us such a funny and memorable essay. Good work, and welcome aboard!

  • bhw

    Editorial note: Star, you should probably create a separate post for your book review and post it under Books.

  • Eric Olsen

    whoa, this reminds me of a certain Simpsons episode directed at “breeders”

    And bhw is right about a separae post for th ebook review unless there is an underlying connection I am missing.

    Regarding the content itself: I’m not sure how Star could have made it anymore explicit that this is a satirical rant and should be judged as such

  • Dawn

    Hey lots of mothers are totally annoying and deserve an evil glare, a stern word, or a less than friendly hand gesture.

    Because honestly, lots of kids just suck dirty hose water. Including mine.

    I am also all for hyberbole, but man I wouldn’t want to be Star the day some prosecutor digs up this post and uses it to sue the beejesus out of her for crossing even a line I wouldn’t cross and suggesting people start killing other people for being annoying.

    Satire is one thing, but the post would have been MUCH funnier had Star been a little more creative with the language.

    You can be funny without being deadly. Sort of like gas.

  • This is a very funny post.

    All the objections are almost as funny as well.

    Great work, Star, don’t let anyone change what you do!

  • – Alienboy

    THANK you! Jeez, somebody gets it!

    Man, it’s hard to be an onanistic, oedipal, sandbox-playing, dirty-looking, anal, tree-falling, criminal, offensive, line-crossing, snuff-loving, frustrated, hating, sadistic, foul-mouthed, son-of-a-bitch and get any respect around here!

    (Thanks also to SFC SKI, Aaron, Duke De Mondo & Al Barger, who also got it right away.)

    S –

  • Dawn

    Sure it’s funny, but I am just looking out for Star and the litigenous loons who might want to take advantage of her.

    Star, if you are going to do satire (and a fine job you do) you are going to have to find a way of deflecting and cajoling those who don’t get it – or in this case, just don’t like it.

    (in case you haven’t noticed there are lots of moms, and everyone I know has a mom, so you can see why the chicks in the room might get a little wigged out)

    Maybe Poopycaca can help you with this one.

  • Dawn –

    Thanks for the words. It’s worse than you think, tho.

    I’m a guy.

    That makes me a misogynist, too! Ahh, Screw it. I forgot for a moment that part of the comedy is in the responses from the crowd. Be well.

    S-

  • Dawn

    ahh, I was given erroneous information about your gender, my apologies!!!

    That actually makes the satire more palatable. Who better to hate moms than smothered, resentful sons 🙂

  • Becky

    Great article, Star! I laughed so hard I had to take a puff of my asthma inhaler! 🙂

    I’m the mother of four kids under 10, the youngest of which is currently a toddler. I think the problem with a lot of mothers and new parents in general is that they expect their children to engage in activities which are not developmentally appropriate… such as you mentioned with mother and tot in the subway. Although my kids all had very different personalities as toddlers, none could stay still or quiet for long in a restaurant or a movie theatre. As far as I’m concerned, they were simply too young to understand and control their impulses. I didn’t take them out to these places until they were old enough to behave appropriately. Besides, being in a classy restaurant with a tantrum-y toddler is not fun for me either. It’s annoying, embarrassing and tiring, and I’d rather stay home any day!

    My husband and I didn’t have much of a social life for the first 3 years or so after becoming parents. We didn’t have much money for babysitters either so we ended up staying home a lot. Sure it was a pain to not be able to do what we wanted all the time, but that’s part of being a parent! I think a lot of parents are selfish in this regard and don’t consider their children’s needs and limitations.

    Thanks again for making me laugh! 🙂

  • bhw

    Who better to hate moms than smothered, resentful sons 🙂

    lol….

  • You flatter yourself by calling this satire. Satire is generally:
    a. literary (your post is merely a rant and not a particularly well written one)
    b. generally ‘understated’ (you, on the other hand, use imagery involving graphic violence)

    I may agree with some of your commentary re: mothers needing to make sure they try to accomodate those around them while they are raising the future of the country. I am one of those that is incredibly sensitive to everyone I encounter and, thus, set an example that my children will follow. However, all mothers (and fathers) have challenging days (weeks and months) with their children sometimes. Maybe if you *HAD* children of your own and took any responsibility for helping them learn to navigate this crazy world, you might be a tad more supportive.

  • “My favorite issue to deal with tho is the classic “letting your child do something that interferes with several hundred adults lives ” move.”

    Do you feel the same about handicapped people who get in your way? I think those who object to this have no particular like or dislike for “mothers”… just a keen disdain for something so evil-spirited. I haven’t seen anything this vile anywhere before. You make me rethink my stance on freedom of speech, you fuckwad.

  • Eric Olsen

    Mommy D, note “Satire” heading

  • Ouch. You’ve wounded me. Yup, you’re right. I don’t give a fuck about you or your baby. Congratulations, you’ve figured out that the world doesn’t revolve around you.

    You know I’m so tired of defending this stupid essay. It was a throw-away goof, but you know that doesn’t really matter because I don’t really care if you get the joke or not. Some do, some don’t; whatever. Your world doesn’t affect me.

    And since free speech DOES exist it’s your right to rant at me. So wind up and rant away. Enjoy living in America. Or just come see more of my rantings at http://www.ratsliveon.com.
    Send your friends!

  • tiredmom

    You think you hate mothers? Well, guess what? It SUCKS being one! Society sells you on this bullshit fucking image of love, sweet babies, and peaceful mommies and loving daddies. The whole fucking nuclear family. And the most noble profession is motherhood? FUCK NO! It’s miserable.

    You think you’re getting this sweet loving child and everything will be happily ever fucking after….then one day you wake up isolated…stuck at home with laundry piled to the fucking ceiling and nothing to look foreward to in your day but staring at some stupid monitor hoping to reach out to some other people–aside from that your day will consist of cleaning up shit and listening to a baby scream his fucking head off for no good goddamned reason.

    For those who say “well, you shouldn’t have had kids…” well, no one told me that before hand and it’s a little late to go back now? ISN’T IT?! Dumbass. Lots of people get to having kids only to realize what a HORRIBLE, TERRIBLE mistake it is. They get trapped in the sales pitch of “happily ever after”.

    To anyone out there thinking of having kids–especially if you’re female–DON’T FUCKING DO IT! DON’T THROW YOUR LIFE AWAY!!! If you’ve got a nanny and can drop the brat and do other things with your time when you want–fine…but if you’re middle class w/out that option: JUST SAY NO!

    I may sound harsh, but it’s the truth. No one in their right mind REALLY enjoys being a mommy. They’re just too damned scared to say so because it isn’t PC.

  • I have a 3 yr old and a month old, and despite having to handle them by myself, I still feel the hugs and kisses are worth it all.

  • “What do you think of children between 6 months and 16?”

    WC Fields:”Best boiled”

  • tiredmom

    Mark Sahm,

    I share your pain. If I could duct tape my 5 year old’s mouth shut on a regular basis I would. ALWAYS YAPPING! Screetching…singing songs that don’t make sense. I just wish he’d shut up indefinitely. And don’t get me started on the question “WHY?”

    Sometimes I just want to turn to him and say “WELL WHY THE FUCK NOT??! NOW SHUT UP!”

    You know, the sad thing is…for all my seething animosity everyone thinks I’m just the “best mom”. People come over to me and compliment me on my actions and my kids. If they only knew what a total bitch I am deep down I doubt they’d do that. Shit, I hate my kids. I don’t want them to die or anything. I wouldn’t want them to come to harm. Hell, I’d gladly lay down in front of a train to protect them because they’re probably worth more than me in the end anyway….but it doesn’t mean I really LIKE having to be a mom.

    The job is lonely as hell and totally thankless. Miserable. The thing that makes it even more MISERABLE is that no one actually lets you say it. You have to keep grinning like an idiot…like you’re some fucking Mother Theresa who just lives to clean shit off of tiny asses all day long?! Like it’s some kind of cosmic blessing to be so cursed. SURE. Whatever. I’m calling it as I see it. I HATE PARENTING!!!

  • tiredmom

    swingingpuss,

    Go sell that bullshit to your cult of mommyhood drones. Yeah, I’m sure you REALLY feel that way…ALL the time. Right. I bet. Sounds like a line right of of a fucking Disney movie.

    Stop trying to live the stereotype. Being a mother is NOT fun and hugs and kisses do NOT always make up for living an isolated life cleaning up shit everyday.

    {EDited)Sell it to someone else

  • Personal attacks are not tolerated

  • Tired, I’m not questioning your opinions or motherhood nor should you be questioning mine.

    Just my opinion

  • Hey Tiredmom –

    I’m glad to hear someone admit it. There’s such a stigma attached to saying “I don’t want kids” or “I’m not realy liking my kids.” Don’t get me wrong, I don’t hate kids. I don’t want any but they’re cool for a few minutes. Then they should go home.

    My wife and I decided when we got married that it was more important to us to have some freedom and flexibility in our lives than to have children. Personally I never really got the whole children thing. I agree with you totally, women are sold a bill of goods: Perfect wedding! Perfect House! Succesful husband! 2.6 perfect kids! Maybe even a career! It’s all bullshit. This is real life and it’s difficult being married, difficult making a living, and difficult being a parent. I know people love their kids, but they can really suck. If you’re happy with your kids – great, but they’re emotionally, physically, and financially draining. Personally I am far too selfish to give up 20 or more years of my life to someone who won’t even appreciate it ’till many years later. I’m glad my mom di, but not me.
    And as for “having a little me to love” I’m just not that cool that I should be cloned. I’ll just get a dog.

  • Tiredmom

    That’s right. No one admits how tiring and frustrating kids can be. If that’s not what you want–good for you for recognizing it and not getting sold on the cultural sales pitch.

    For me, my kids aren’t horrible, they’re good kids but that doesn’t change feelings of “burn out” and extreme frustration. I’m just tired of filling the “mom” role. It really is not an enjoyable experience. I had kids in an effort to escape my former life. I was abused by my parents and spent time, literally, on the streets. I wanted to be part of a real family and live happily ever after. So, I had kids at a young age thinking that would automatically give me my “happily ever after” and erase the past.

    I know that was stupid…unfortunately, I realized that fact too late. My husband and I are tired all the time now. We never go out on “dates” and don’t travel because there isn’t anyone to watch the kids. We spend our evenings rushing until bedtime trying to make sure the kids are doing well. By the time they are tucked in with a bedtime story we have one hour before we have to go to sleep ourselves.

    I actually have a degree, also, but I’ve actually had employers literally turn me down for things simply because I’m a woman of child-bearing age with kids. I’ve had other FEMALE employers vocalize a problem with the fact that I’m a parent. Could I sue? Probably. Do I have the money to do that? No way in hell. So I just have to accept it and move on.

    So, in lieu of the fact that I cannot find a job that would pay well enough to make a financial impact (child care costs in our area would take out $20000 per year a minimum–not mentioning all the other things that come out of the paycheck of dual-income families).

    Not working for a mother who does not already have established relationships with other females is like being in junior high all over again. For anyone who had the experience of being the new kid at school–multiply that times 10 and imagine facing it as an adult. Not fun.

    And believe me, there has never been a more culturally intractable situation quite like being a mom. If you work you’re ignoring your kids. If you don’t work you’re a slouch. If you don’t conform to what people expect of a mother (see most disney movies) then you’re screwing them up for life. If you do conform you lack intellectual depth. I could go on and on with this…

    Having kids is: hard on a marriage, makes career aspirations difficult to achieve and isolating.

    I think a lot more women are on the verge of cracking than just me. It’s not just me. A lot of these women going around acting like martyrs for mommyhood and saying it is all “100% worth it” are blowing smoke up people’s asses….either that or they’ve been bumped up on their zoloft or prozac dosage to the point that it really doesn’t matter anymore.

    I’m sure people are offended. Let them be. That is how it is.

  • Eric Olsen

    Kids can be tiring and frustrating – there, I’ve admitted it

  • Good for you, Eric. Now call your mom and tell her you love her.

  • Eric Olsen

    yes, I imagine I tire and frustrate her even now

  • Nancy

    When I consider my own behavior thru childhood & adolescence, I’m always surprised I made it alive to adulthood. My parents surely have earned their sainthoods for patience, since IMO no jury on earth could or would ever convict them if they HAD strangled me! Maybe that’s why I opted to have 5 cats instead of breeding babies. Mmmm…just as well….

  • chime

    wow. just plain wow.

  • I agree

    I agree. I would like to fracture little Taylor’s skull.

  • Unfair

    I’m only 16 and most of you posters seem to be, at least, over your 20’s, but I just wanted to make a comment and ask star a question, if he’ll answer.

    See, from my experience with my parents, and my friends’ parents, and all these posters, and your essay, and pretty much the whole connotation of “motherhood” and “womanhood,” it seems like, for the most part, in most situations, being a MOTHER is a lot harder than being a FATHER.

    So I had to ask you Star, how do you feel about fathers?

  • Ali

    This is the most uplifting essay that I have read in a great while and spot on. And all of you offended moms can go on being offended: I have two little ones and a graduate degree in child development and the fault lies with you obnoxious moms who treat your children like little nuggets of status and the rest of us like we need to bow down.

  • NoChildYet

    I’m not sure I want kids myself. I’m a 26 year old female and just recently got married. My husband may or may not want kids. I think he’s always wanted them, but he has mixed feelings after I’ve complained about kids for so long. He seems to think it would all be worth it in the long run. How? He complains if I’m sick and he has to do chores for a little while; how would he be able to handle children and the time-drain they would cause? Also, we are not financially stable to have kids, as we still don’t have a house and are living in an apartment. Regardless of the financial issue, I think the real reason is more important. According to other mothers out there, I’m “selfish” for not wanting kids. Honestly, I don’t WANT to stretch out my body, go through hours of labor, empty out my bank account, and not sleep for years so some drooling idiot can suck on my tits for milk and cry their fool head off. I actually do like babies and children; but they need to belong to someone else. I like my sister-in-law’s kids cuz we can leave when they start to scream. Kids are cute but I have my own life to lead. My husband and I don’t have much time as it is now; time always seems to go by too fast. I want to accomplish something in life (career-wise). A baby would only set me back. I want to spend time with friends, family and my husband, try new things, explore the great outdoors, etc. If we had kids, how in the hell could we afford retirement? The world is overpopulated anyway. If I do decide not to have kids, I think it would actually be an unselfish decision. Why bring a child into this world if I don’t want him/her? To me, having kids is a thankless, 24-7 non-paying position that is extremely stressful and draining. Would you apply for this job? What about people who do want kids? You could say they’re being selfish in a way. Basically, people are doing what they want. Everyone is different, and who is anyone to say what a certain person should do? We are all essentially selfish beings by nature. Greedy, selfish, etc. I’m one, too. I admit it. But let me live my life and not feel guilty for knowing what I want and don’t want!

  • I guess it’s the full moon, but the f-bomb intermixed so much with the talk of children, and with babies called belly-fruit; well the “fruit” that thought that term up needs to be picked, peeled and properly disbursed of – worms running through their humer-ridden little gullets. EEWW.

  • burnoutmom

    THANK GAWD! I really needed this! I feel SO much better now. I also have two wonderful, amazing, perfect little horrors at home (3 and 1.5) who have succeded in driving me to the point of insanity. I had a complete breakdown last Feb., haven’t slept through the night more than 4 times since June 2002, and am currently looking for buyers. I just can’t imagine that there are people (women) out there who (honestly) like being full-time moms. For the normal ones out there; how are we supposed to deal with the guilt? the confusion? the dilema of loving your kids, and (sometimes) having a really good time with your family, and having SERIOUS regrets the rest of the time? Does it ever end? Will I ever sleep again? Will it ever be fun?

  • Mytimeismine

    Brilliant, just brilliant article. Laughed hard. Too many nazi-mommies in this world think they’ve re-invented the wheel simply by bringing forth another shrieking, grabbing, ego-validating crotch dropping. Trouble is, having a baby doesn’t make you unique at all, and in fact makes you just like everybody else. My heart goes out to those women who now find themselves trapped with kids they realize they would have been better off not having. That sucks.

  • Wasntworthit

    Motherhood will ruin your life.
    I had a great marriage, I was halfway thru my master’s degree, I was good-looking and I had money. I was funny. Then I made THE BIGGEST MISTAKE OF MY LIFE, and what’s worse is that there is ABSOLUTELY NO WAY OUT – EVER.
    Now: I want to die every day, I look like shit, my husband and I don’t talk. You know what I wonder? Why do people do this AGAIN? I mean, I made this horrible mistake, but you wont catch me doing it a SECOND TIME!!
    The future? My son is now one. Ten years from now I may be free enough to use my degree to do something fullfilling, but by then I’ll be 48.
    My life was a total fucking waste – all because I decided to have a fucking baby.
    DO NOT HAVE KIDS.

  • Eric Olsen

    whoa, bitter – some see the light, some see the shadow

  • tiredmom

    To NoChildYet, tell your husband to buy a dog or something and save your life for yourself. You’d be better off alone than married with a kid (or, god forbid, kids plural).If you’re not sure you want kids now you probably won’t change your mind by having one. It’s not selfish at all to say “no”.

    Take it from someone WITH kids and a now worthless “education”. Kids drain you. You lose everything and every dream you ever had…it all goes to them…and what do they do with it? Nada. You break your back every day and go without the things you enjoy just to give to them. What do they do? Keep on taking til’ you can’t give anymore.

    You are 26!! Don’t throw your life away! Go travel! Enjoy work and friends and all the lovely things that I, personally, as a stay at home mother trapped in hell, will never have again (or at least not until the kids are grown).

  • tiredmom

    To Wasntworth it and burntoutmom,

    I don’t know how to live with the guilt. It seems so unforgiveable to hate your own children for ruining your chances in life. But, I do. Every minute I spend cooking and cleaning up crap–I hate it. Every minute I listen to wining and screeching–I hate it. Every time I stop and realize what I have lost and my own dreams that will never come true–I hate it.

    There isn’t any getting around the guilt but you can’t change who you are. Let’s face it, motherhood is a MAJOR loss for a woman. Perhaps it is similar to grieving…and someday, even though the loss is HUGE some of it will heal…but I’m not to that point yet.

    I’m bitter, lonely and trapped. And as a woman, I don’t have the luxury of just divorcing my husband and expecting him to take custody while I pay some piddly child support.

  • Nia

    Hi,my name is Nia. I’m a senior in highschool and three of my friends have babies and just don’t know what to do or how to control them, which I think is crazy, I mean your their mother make them listen and as for not knowing wat to do get a damn job. I mean I didn’t hold your legs open for you to do anything so take responsibility for what you have done. But any-hooo I think this article was a bit harsh and I thought some of it was sooo true. But really what I think the problem is is that many of these mothers are either tooo young or toooo old. I say If you know ya tooo young to have kids keep ya legs closed and if ya toooo old you don’t need to be spittin out babies like it’s back in syle for you. But keep ya articles comin, you might just be on to something the new generation aswell as the old needs to hear.

  • amazed

    Nia, what did the English language ever do to you?

  • Another Blogcritics plus: getting the time capsule effect of re-reading posts I commented on 7 months ago.

    The funny thing is that in regards to my comment #16, that mother and child are long gone from my evening train, and have been replaced by another mother who tries to be civil and levelheaded with her child, and the kid screams and cries and tries to jump down from their seat anyway.

    Parenting is no cakewalk. All those who can do a good job and keep their head have my respect.

  • what?

    OMG DUDE YOU NEED HELP

  • Heather

    So Im late reading this…I hate the fucking mothers who have just one child. One bouncing little ugly child, and they think that anything that touches them will give them the plague. “wash your hands first! Make sure you hold his head right.” I feel like saying “Good idea, cuz you know I just wiped my ass with my bare hands and I do have a RAGING case of the herpes flarin’ up.” Well, I don’t but I would like to say that. I myself have four rug rats…I was never this woman. That is why I hate a mother of 1. They consistantly tell me how to make my kids behave. I know how to make my kids behave. The same way my parents did, I knock the shit out of them and tell them if they are not good, I will send them to gramma’s so the can lick the lead paint off the walls…

  • Lala

    Everyone I know whose a parent (who trusts me) tells me

    * It’s boring

    * It’s not what it’s cracked up to be

    * All that Hallmark bullshit about ‘butterfly kisses’ and ‘sticky hugs’ is…well..bullshit

    * That the woman gets stuck with 95% of the gruntwork

    * That kids don’t always turn out the way you hoped

    * That kids…NEWS FLASH…are really not that interested in ‘looking after’ you in your old age

    * That having kids doesn’t guarantee you won’t feel lonely

    * Having kids does not ‘strengthen’ a marriage

    One of my former coworkers/friends told me

    “NEVER have kids if you don’t have that primal urge to do so. It sucks a lot of the time, even if you WANT them,”

  • Dan

    The comments here are way funnier than the original post. You people are for real… aren’t you? Anyway I hope so because I’ve just called Child Protective Services on several of you.

    Anyway, there are ways to successfully engineer a harmonious family life, conducive to raising good, well adjusted children. Like most worth-while pursuits, the responsibility for laying the groundwork starts with the man.

    First, you need to select a good woman. Your candidate should be strong in nurturing instinct. This is for your benefit, as well as future offspring. Preferably, she should be as attractive as you can manage, and young. The youthful component is mostly important in that she not be ravaged by radical feminist indoctrination, or soured by multiple relationships with bed-hopping egotists. Above average intelligence is good, but rare. Below average is do-able, but takes considerably more work on your part, and could be transfered to your children.

    If you are fortunate enough to find a desirable candidate, it’s a good idea to lock them in early, even before a financial foundation can be constructed. This can work to everyones advantage in that it can give you time to see if you are compatible.

    A traditional stay at home mom/working dad isn’t the only way to success, but it has a good track record with kids. A single income family is not as difficult to manage as many believe. It may require you to work more than one job from time to time. Or to sell off half of your NFL season tickets. It’s not so bad, TV coverage is excellent and the beer is much cheaper. You’ll need to figure out how to fix things. Not pay people to do it for you. Dad stuff.

    The important thing is to keep your nurturer happy. This takes some psychology, and some sacrifice. Her working, and sometimes childless, friends will be sporting new cars, and other frivolous monetary manifestations, so you’ll need to place her and the kids needs and wants above your own. She gets the nice car, you drive the rust bucket. No separation of monies. She controls all household finances, and most decisions regarding the children, and their modeling. This is her domain and she needs to be respected for it. So you’ll need to tread lightly. It’s a good idea to allow her a sense of moral superiority, so smoking, occasionally getting drunk, or colorful language can usually do the trick.

    As time goes on, trust will develop between you and the nurturer. The children will require more of you. You will become qualified to teach 6th grade mathematics. The nurturer’s more independent friends will still make trouble for you, but there will be an underlying current of envy that the nurturer will detect. Hormonal shifts will require delicate navigation.

    Hopefully, the eventual outcome will be fully grown, well adjusted, adults, who will help carry the undue tax burden of societal malfeasance. Independent except for the intermittent guardianship of their children, which you will take occasion to supply them with m&m’s and pepsi, and send them home.

  • This has got to be one of B/C’s All-Time-Best. Ever.

  • jp

    I am one of these MOTHERS and I hate them, other mothers, and my self and even these damn kids asking for snacks as I am trying to fit just 5 seconds in to my self and I have opted to vent instead of the bathroom. Maybe thats why I have issues. No one will admit they hate their kids, and it has left me with no tolerance of other kids. My favorite quote is this, “children are no more than a fuck trophies.” End quote. I know the children are going to let me die alone in a home.

  • i kno wut yu r going threw because im going threw it right now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!i feel like hurting her im one crazi bitch who wouldnt have a problem with hurting stupid ladies……

  • Maria

    I didn’t read all of it cause its so dam long. Anyhow you’re a real jack ass. Don’t know you that we all were babies at one point and we n’t know how to talk. What hell do you expect? Perhaps you are just a immature man? /woman. You’ll be the one that dies alone with no children. babies are the most precious gift from god they are beautiful they cry yes, but they grow out of it fast. 2 years of babyhood 3-9 child 10-12 preteen 13-19 teen to adult. 20+ etc.. its part of life. Grow the hell up asshole! Children are the next generation in a family they need attention and as a mother or Father you must teach them well. They will turn out to be good adults with good jobs, education etc.. you fuck them up and they go into society looking for trouble this is why its so important to love your kids!

  • Maria

    Okay I have just read some of your posts, but not all cause after i seen the comments its like okay perhaps I should say something here. You all are forgetting that children DON’T KNOW BETTER, YOU AS THE ADULT MUST TEACH YOUR CHILDREN, I BELIEVE IN SPANKING, AND TIME OUTS IN A CORRNER ETC.. You have to teach them right from wrong young! At birth! Sleep in your own crib let them cry they won’t after a few days they will get the message. I’m a 29 year old mom and my husban is 29 as well. We are a young family, I”m not burnt out because I’ve tought my children I have 1 girl and 1 boy. Thats all I need. People need to clam down and stop having 3 or 4 bloody kids….what do you expect? if you have that many?

    1 or 2 is good. I was lucky to have a daughter she is a sweet heart yes they stress me out at times but you know what? thats when I take it into my own hands When I say NO! means NOOO! Then a spank if they keep doing it. I talk to them in their own understanding and level, explain why? Let them know how hard it is. I always tell my 4 year old daughter “mommy can’t get that for you…because mommy is scared money is running out and we must eat…you know? I’ll tell you what one day me and you will do something fun.” Thank them for listening to you. Stop showing them you hate them and teach them the good things in life. They are our future. When you are old like 90 years old your children are the ones going to be there. Not your boyfirends, firends etc.. husbans etc…

    I have a 1 year old and a 4 year old. My son is another story crys more than my daughter did. I guess its because boys are trouble makers….Daughters are A TRUE BLESSING. But he’s getting better. HUSBANS play an important role if the dam man is not in the picture well…. then you people wonder why fathers days are not often celebrated as mothers days are. When its mothers day its because Women are the true worriers in life! NOt men they are pussies! Its sad when a boy is born…Because that man will most likely abanded his family men generally do that. I’m so glad I didn’t get one of those. I will teach my son to appreciate women and stand up for a women and remember that you came from a women. Love your mother and sister. Treat every girl out there with respect because of your mother. Learn to cook, clean etc… my sisters son is 7 and helps her out. He even does the laundry….see women its all on how you raise them.

    Stop calling your kids brats cause you were that age too. Teach them. My daughter is Perfect and i know this because I’m raising her. I work, but I rush home to be with her. Bed time is 8:oo sharp. I put her down at 7:45! Firm! Be tough but show your love.

    Thats all when you make rules be tough spank if you have too. Not sit there and fight. I never let my kids have there ways…ever…you can’t! You are the mom. NOT them! You are the boss NOT them!

    Talk to them. Teach them out god! Go to fucking church bring back the values and morals of the day. Thats whats lacking. I’m only 29. I’m young I get my mother to watch them 1 time a month on a saturday so me and my husban can go out. But my kids come first! My husban helps too. He cooks when i’m not home feeds the kids, changes dipairs etc.. IF you don’t have a good man ladies then yes you’ll be under depression and posible suide. So, children don’t do it to fuck around with you……..they do it because they see you do certain things and yes they test their limits so as a mother or FATHER don’t let them.

    Believe in Tough Love and everything eles will fall into place….its always hard in the beginning raising them but onces they are grown they will come back too you and love you and remember their mothers and you will be glad they were born too you and no one eles! You won’t regret it then. Watch….from 3 its WAAAAAAA! at 13 its ” I hate you mom” Then later around 30 its” I love you mom, thank you I’ll never forget it! I know this because I was there like your children….now I love my mother, so much I’m closier to her as they say mothers & daughters. Daughters always come back to their mothers!

    I worry about my mother I would visit my mother when shes sick. She has no regrets especially now. I know if she had to do it again…she would especially with ME! So hang in there Mothers!

    It will get better…..you don’t hate your kids or having them…You actuall hate it cause of all the noise, crying banging beings late etc…. but it will blow over. Your children are apart of you that will live on and you’ll see there is light after the tunnel…..when my grandmother died all 8 of her children were around her on her death bed. She looked at each one of them and she knew she was leaving. NOT her firends or her husban he died! All she had were her children and grand-children. She died in her bed with all of her kids. She was happy inside.

    Because she raised them…now if she didn’t have any of them? She would have been alone. With nothing and no one just because she didn’t want to be bothered! Its worth it sometimes. LIfe is a straggle but its geetts better.

    My children are unique….its funny at times they do funny things. At times they get me mad, but they hug me and say…my daughter ” I loovb Yu Ma Ma!” (i love you mama) kisses me and pulls my cheeks. (she’ll say mommys my baby) LOL.

    JUST raise them. But mean what you say NO means NO!

  • rachael

    I find your blod completely repulsive!

  • mistyviolet

    My issue is rarely with the children, but the mothers. Many of them think that they have a monopoly on the right to complain, and a lot of them resort to bullying everyone else in their lives. Their children end up like Veruca Salt- no real love in their lives, yet spoilt rotten by too much rubbish they never needed. Nurses and carers have to clean up faecal matter all day too, of many people, and they don’t complain half as much as mothers do. And all those that go ‘Nurses get paid’, mothers are often paid by Daddy, welfare and the part-time job they slack off at by saying ‘I’m a mother…’ and they get fairer wages.
    Not every mother is a desperate housewife who hates their children- the ones that have a better time of it are usually those that accept their kids are human and flawed but appreciate the efforts they make to be good and achieve. I’m sick of hearing bossy women whine about not doing everything they want to do, their children not reading Proust at age two or worst of all, about the presents that their six year old worked so hard to make. You might think that it’s funny to mock your children and sneer at them when you take them out to see your mother friends, but to them and any bystander, it’s very hurtful.

  • charity

    i hate my mother so much

  • ResiNoth

    this post has honestly made my day better. i am really confused by the people saying it goes too far. i kind of thought that wasn’t possible with satire, but people are often offended when they see their own flaws pointed out

  • Sandgirl

    I love this and I am a mother…I can’t stand other mothers and decided to Google “I hate other mothers” and found this site… they really are inconsiderate A*******
    I really try hard not to be one and will remove the kiddies if they start up (which of course they will from time to time). What I can’t stand is the fact that women (at least most) lose common courtesy after having children. I am holding the door open for another mom (leaving my son’s preschool)…I have both kids by the wrists,carrying schoolbags, etc. etc. and this mother behind me just stands in the door…literally is standing in the door talking to the other morons behind her, not bothering to grab the door from me so I can get the hell home and away from there… I just let it go. They do this all the time. Not to mention how many times I try to be nice and hold a door open so a mom can pass through with her stroller…no “thank you” …they forget their manners and are raising their little ones not to learn theirs. Maybe I feel “above” them because I was 38 before I had my first and suffered through horrible meals and plane rides and vowed not to do it to other people.

  • nat

    Sandgirl, you sound awesome. I know parents like you are probably the vast majority, but I hope it stays that way. I’m scared of having kids and turning into a bratty mother and/or making their lives hell unintentionally. No kids for me until I get plenty of counselling!

  • RC

    i loved this! laughing outlud for most of this, it is soo true, how new mothers know everything and how inconsiderate they are to the rest of the human race. the last two times i seen a movie (past 9:00 pm) there was babies crying all the way through, i will not tolerate it anymore.

  • crisa

    I totally agree. this was a great post and it was a pleasure re-reading it ;)!

  • whogivesafuck

    swingpuss – absolutely not acceptable, you and mommies like you don’t make your situation any better by being defensive bitches. the author did state at the beginning it was satire. aside from that, well i think our world is way to child loving for my taste.

  • erica

    I agree with the blogger and I am so glad to see I am not alone!
    A woman was congratulated on her pregnacy (standard etiquette) on who wants to be a millionaire, then the host proceeded to say “well done everyone give her a round of applause”, seriously!? For what?? Having sex and managing to get knocked up?

  • maria

    Thank you finally finally who sees something in a normal way