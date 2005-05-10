0 0 0 0 0 0 Please Share...

Author’s Note: People fucking HATE this essay. I don’t really know why; it’s just satire. I’m not actually calling for the systematic execution of all mothers. I’m not looking to start a revolution. I’m not asking snipers to start picking them off as they line up to Pilates classes with little tots in tow. Still people think I’m the devil for having written it. I guess something or other about the sanctity of Motherhood, and the price of raising our future leaders and the toll of the strain on women’s bodies and BLAH BLAH BLAH, I dunno I wasn’t listening. Ah well, enjoy. And Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. I love you.

I HATE mothers.

I mean, I don’t hate my mother (at least not now) and I probably don’t hate your mother (unless you’re my old friend Joe from 5th grade. His mom was really a screaming bitch.) And my sister’s a mother. I like her too but she’s kind of a crazy ass bitch, even though I can’t really say that ’cause she reads these things.

No, I hate new mothers. Bright and shiny mothers, fresh from the birthing chambers mothers, endorphin charged, plastic smiles firmly in place, tits still full with milk mothers. I hate these mothers. I know: “That’s horrible. Who could hate mothers?” And “Motherhood is the most noble profession.” And lastly “But… but, I’m one of these mothers! You don’t hate me do you?”

Yes. Yes, I do.

Now, I’m no fan of bellyfruit to begin with, but I don’t hate babies. They’re not my thing certainly, but I’m ok with them. For the most part babies don’t fuck with me and I don’t fuck with them. They don’t know what the fuck is going on and they’re just trying to do their thing, which consists mostly of eating and pooping. Understood – so does mine.

My major beef with babies is the yelling and the crying, which is pretty fucking obnoxious. If they could get that part a bit more under control then I’d be cool with them all together. You’re sitting in a restaurant trying to enjoy your meal or your girlfriend or wife or whatever, and then out of nowhere, “AAAAHHHHHHH!” Baby crying. Or sitting in a movie theater and the best part comes up “The Killer is… AAAAHHHHHHHHH!” Baby crying. And then these new parents just sit there waiting for the baby to “cry himself out.”

They just sit there looking back at you, waiting for you to say some shit so that they can attack you for being insensitive to their baby. Fuck their baby and fuck crying yourself out. I’m not the baby’s father! I didn’t get to fuck anybody! Why the fuck do I have to wait for some fuckin’ baby to cry itself out? And do babies cry them selves out? ‘Cause every time I see one he’s yelling his ass off. When does that baby cry himself out? Did he forget? Maybe somebody’s not telling babies the baby rules:

Rule Number 1 – Shut the fuck up.

Rule Number 2 – Remember Rule Number 1

Rule Number 3 – Remember to keep breathing in the crib (in, out, in, out…)

The only time I ever like to hear yelling and crying from babies is when I’m in an airplane. Whenever I’m on a plane and the babies start crying and the new mommies are yammering away like drooling idiots, I smile. I smile ’cause I know I’m about to win. And then after a few hours the plane descends and my victory begins. As we descend the pressure from the landing begins to get noticeable and one by one the baby pressure in baby ears increases until the babies all begin to cry in baby pain and baby fear:

“AAAAHHH! My ears! I don’t know what’s happening to my baby ears! AAAAAHHHH! I think I’m dying but I can’t communicate it to my milk-machine puppet! AAHHHHH!!!!!!! Ow!!! My baby-head!! Won’t someone please crush my baby head and baby kill me??!!!”

And I’m the only guy on the plane laughing. (It’s a petty revenge but it’s all mine.)

Toddlers are ok, too. In fact, “toddler” is probably my favorite type of human being. This is the stage where we are trying our goddamned level best to fucking off ourselves.

Seriously, I firmly believe a little kid’s job is to kill himself. It’s just basic Darwinism at work: survival of the fittest, thinning of the herd, only the strong survive, all that shit.

Think about it, if you’ve ever been around a little kid you’ve spent half your day smacking knives out of their hands and teaching them not to lick the light socket. In that same day they’ve also punched the dog, banged their head on a dozen sharp corners, shoved 42 beans up their nose, colored their entire face blue, drunk half a beer with cigarette butts in it that you left on the coffee table, and fallen down the stairs. Twice.

These kids are fuckin’ hilarious. And WAY more entertaining than any shit that’s on TV (except maybe the Little Rascals.) If I could actually buy a few of these little bastards to watch them run around for a year or two and then sell them or just drop them in a hole that would be fine.

I’d call my friends over on a Saturday afternoon and we could paint them different colors and set them out to fight while we took bets. Then after the fights were over and the losers had been dropped in the hole they’d run around bumping their heads on stuff and eventually fall down from exhaustion or lack of water or something.

I’m actually pretty good with kids that age because it’s so damned easy to entertain them and yourself at the same time. All you have to do is just do all the stupid shit you normally do when no one else is watching: jump on the furniture, scream real loud, throw things, turn up the music really loud and fall on the floor squirming around like that John Belushi scene in that fuckin’ animal movie. Put on “Army of Darkness” and scream out laughing at all the funny parts.

Essentially just act like a fuckin’ idiot – kids love it. They’ll keep right up and eventually outpace you. They start running around smashing your shit and throwing your mint condition comics all over the place. You’ve gotta move quickly here and pop ’em one to get them back under control before they wreck the original box your dual-sided, mint-condition, Star Wars episode 1, Darth Maul light saber came in. After that it all settles down pretty quickly and a little scotch helps with the tears (Get yourself one, too.)

Nah, the kids are alright. It’s the mommies I hate. Specifically the yuppie mommies. These obnoxious, pathetic women who are sure that because they think they’ve had a divine occurrence in their lives (“I’ve created life! It’s alive! Alive!”) that it gives them the right to interfere with your daily comings and going with impunity.

They march down the street, 3 across, all pushing the latest and greatest in expensive baby buggies (“Gwyneth Paltrow uses this one for little Apple!”), talking pathetic drivel about the current stage of development of their precious little one and muscling you off the sidewalk because it’s their right. (What the fuck? You should know better than to crowd mothers and their precious cargo with your pathetic personage and the 7 grocery bags you’re carrying. These are MOTHERS, you fucking idiot! Respect the power of the womb!)

These are the same women who take Baby Pilates and flood the parks with outdoor “Mommy and Me” classes in the spring. They barge in, 15 deep, toting their precious cargo and pushing their gypsy caravans into the center of the lawn where they proceed to sing songs, play games, dance like idiots, and then ignore their dozens of 3 year olds while they complain about leaky tits or why their husbands won’t bang them anymore.

Then when you come strolling into the park walking your dog (which you’ve done every day of the entire year for the last 4 years) they give you dirty looks because your filthy dog is encroaching on their precious little lamb’s play area. And then of course all the little kids rush over to touch your dog that bites and you have to yell at them to stop so that you don’t have to face a class action suit. Then you’re in for an argument with the mothers who believe your dog is there merely for the amusement of their child and “how dare you take this learning experience away.”

Yeah, it’s lotsa fun dealing with mothers.

My favorite issue to deal with though is the classic “letting your child do something that interferes with several hundred adults lives” move. This one usually happens during rush hour and can often involve slowly walking a very little kid up a flight of subway stairs.

So here’s this mother, usually wearing LL Bean short overalls and a light green sweater knotted around her waist, who is VEEERRRY slowly walking her 2 year old up the stairs of the 79th street station on the 1 line. She’s carrying the folded stroller in her right hand and in her left is the little kid. He’s not sure what to do and is kind of freaked out. She, being the incredibly conscientious mother and rational adult she is, has taken it upon herself to teach her son how to use the subway. At rush hour… YOUR rush hour. This little kid, whose legs are so short they barely reach the ground, is being dragged/lifted/pulled up each step and praised as he goes:

“C’mon Taylor! You can do it!”

DRAG… LIFT… PULL… DROP.

“Good boy, honey! That’s right, Mama’s good Baby!”

DRAG… LIFT… PULL… DROP.

Of course, lined up behind her are 500 very pissed people looking to fuckin’ get home after working 12 hours at the salt-mines or whatever fucked up job they have to hold down in order to support their cocaine and Ikea fix. They try to squeeze by her and they all complain and bitch but she just shoots them dirty looks and says, “I am TRYING to help my SON here!” These people don’t give a fuck about Mama or Taylor; they just wanna go home and eat dinner, buy a new BILLIE book case from Ikea, and jerk off. Fuck Mama and Little Taylor.

I think its time to take the mommies out. For their own good and the good of their children, of course. If you see one of these mommies just run up and snuff her. Use a brick. Try to make it quick and painless, as she doesn’t really deserve to suffer. She’s a mommie after all. But on your way home give Little Taylor a fuckin’ kick for me.

Death on the Installment Plan by Louis Celine

If you’ve ever read anything by Charles Bukowski or Jim Knipfel (my favorite author) you need to pick up some Celine. And if you’re going to be reading Celine you should really begin here.

“Death on the Installment Plan” is fairly autobiographical, as most of Celine’s novels were. Published in the 30s with its companion piece, “Journey to the End of the Night,” it’s a look and a chuckle at the human comedy. He writes of his current life and family (Celine was a French doctor in the 30s) while flashing back to his poverty stricken, Dickensian youth. The novel is charged and frenetic and introduces his ‘…” style where he writes in a pausing, halting manner to express the randomness of thought and of conversation. I have to agree with him on that…

Celine’s style is somewhat lighthearted and the novel moves quickly. His later novels are mired down in bitterness but this, his second, is considered the forerunner to modern “black comedy.”

The prose is straight forward and fairly tight, even as you encounter his halting style, but his politics and personal outlook are sure to offend (he’s a bitter man and a serious anti-semite) unless you take them in stride. He’s a jerk and he doesn’t care what you think. Just as long as it’s funny. Again, I know what that’s like…

In all this is a novel about humanity or, more specifically, one man’s humanity and worth the entrance fee. Go get it.

