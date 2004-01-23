Home / Everybody Loves Raymond Must Be Banned

Everybody Loves Raymond Must Be Banned

Posted by: Gadfly January 23, 2004 in Uncategorized 132 Comments

I’m seconding new brother Blogcritic David Flanagan who finds freedom to be offensive. He’s right. It sucks.

I say we clean house. We’re not accepting or tolerating homophobia, xenophobia, prayer, racism, any of that. There is a democratic consensus or some judge decided it or something. Anyway, these things are fattening and immoral, and of course deeply offensive.

OK, fair enough – but I’ll insist that we include on the banned phobia/ism list the principal group responsible for violating MY civil liberties. Since there so many citizens, maybe we should just pick one thing apiece to ban.

I pick think-o-phobes. Dumb sonsabitches who avoid thought of any significant kind as if it were painful. People who go to great lengths to actively avoid thought. People who love Raymond.

If I get to ban just ONE stupid, thoughtless thing, it will be Everybody Loves Raymond.

Nielsen estimates that approximately 1 billion Americans each week faithfully tune in to watch Everybody Loves Raymond. Why?

Do they adore the shrewish, nagging wife? Perhaps it is Raymond’s whining and petty grievances that get the folks excited. Perhaps they identify with someone who manages to be such a miserable loser despite being a rich American.

Do any of these people have a personality other than broadly being whiny or shrewish? Do they have any pride or passion in anything? Are they Republicans, Democrats, Green? Do they believe in Jesus? Do they even give a THOUGHT to any such thing?

NO. Exactly my complaint. There’s not a thought in the head of any of these characters other than the most mundane level of personal politics, how to get what they want out of family members in the next five minutes. How do I get him to take out the trash? How do I get her to leave me alone while I watch the game? That pretty much seems to be their level of consciousness.

“Blandly whiny” pretty well describes the tone. That would have to be one of the least appetizing descriptions I could imagine. I’d rather watch Susan Sarandon rant against President Bush. Heck, I’d rather watch Michael Moore rant against the president. Hell, I would rather listen to Barbara Streisand sing than to have to watch Everybody Loves Raymond.

Raymond kills brain cells. Every time you fixate on one these inane thoughts, a few of your brain cells dies not just from lack of exercise, but by active suffocation. It’s like Raymond’s whining is holding a pillow over your brain, and smothering it from ever being able to think again. You might as well be huffing paint thinner or sniffing glue.

In short, Raymond sucks really bad, and anybody who watches it is a big doo-doo head.

It’s bad for America. It is destructive of our basic will to think. If any of you conspiracy buffs wanted to argue that there is some oligarchic/corporate/government/Vatican plot to dumb down the nation, Raymond would be exhibit A in evidence. Raymond must be put down with extreme prejudice.

Hey, hey-ho, ho Think-o-phobes have got to go!

  • Apparently, “Everybody Loves Raymond” is a misnomer, as I also cannot stand him, or the show. He sucks large!

  • i do not love raymond. i do not like raymond. however…that book by doris roberts looks like a total camp and is a result of excessive vaseline on the camera lens.

    my partner loves raymond. i don’t love my partner while he is loving raymond.

    jack e. jett

  • I love the show. I think it’s funny. I don’t really care about the “levels of consciousness” of people in sitcoms — if I did, I’d move to France.

  • Dwaine AKA Scooter AKA D.J.

    RAYMOND MUST DIE.

  • duane

    I was planning on saying something witty, erudite, and maybe even borderline interesting, but that last comment is too much to follow.

  • Scooter, I can’t help but notice that you’ve got some kind of “must die” list going. That’s cool, so long as you don’t do anything to make it shorter.

    Jack E- surely you could do SOMETHING to distract your boyfriend from rotting his mind with Raymond.

  • In short, Raymond sucks really bad, and anybody who watches it is a big doo-doo head.

    For shame your mouth, Al. For that you should be spanked.

  • Yes, Victoria. I have been very BAD.

  • Eric Olsen

    I have never watched the show, though I like Ray pretty well doing standup and he was great in Ice Age. I don’t really watch any “normal” sitcoms.

  • tim

    what a waste of time you are,you could be complaining about the extreme sexual content on tv or some of the sleazy networks pushing homosexuality,these things do have impact on children you were talking about people not thinking, thinking is analyzing both points of view and willing to change yours [edited]!

  • Ah yes Tim, sweet reason! Now that I consider your thoughtful logical analysis of my education and the marital status of my parents, I now change my mind and embrace bland, mindless drivel. It is far better to numb my brain with Raymond than to watch something that might make Mr. Weenie tingle.

  • I like ensemble casts that play off each other but if the nagging, shrewish wife disappeared, it would be ok with me, although I like the actress very much.

    I think the parents and Robert are some of the best comedy characters out there.

  • bobman_53

    Everyone who hates raymond must be idiots! this show is awesome! now, you say what you want, it’s a free country.
    But if you hate Raymond, and I speak for fans everywhere, [edited].

  • Yes, Bobman. I hear that Harvard is instituting a must-love-Raymond standard for admissions, on grounds that anyone who doesn’t is an idiot too stupid for higher education.

  • Genc

    Aren’t you afraid of sounding as a Nazi when you say “should be banned”?
    Take it easy man, it is just an entertainment show, people tune to it for fun and laughter and not to put their brain cells to hard work. Brain should also relax sometimes. You say these characters have no passion for anything. I think you are wrong. Their passion is the family. It is a show about dysfunctional people that despite of their individual problems love their group. One does not have to be only a democrat or republican or green or an overzealous christian to have passion. There are also other things in life to have passion for and there is also multiculturalism and diversity and that can make yourself think that you could also be wrong. Your perspective is extremely narrow. Try to widen it and you will understand why some people like to watch Everybody loves Raymond and not only Susan Sarandon, Michael Moore or Barbara Straisand. Life is also made of small and apparently unimportant details and not only of great ideals.

  • Ouch, Genc. “Try to widen it and you will understand why some people like to watch Everybody loves Raymond and not only Susan Sarandon, Michael Moore or Barbara Straisand. Life is also made of small and apparently unimportant details and not only of great ideals.”

    Call me a Nazi, but don’t accuse me of being a Michael Moore or Barbara Streisand fan. That’s a low blow.

    Nor should you confuse their bloviating for “great ideals.”

  • I didn’t care for this show, nor did I watch it, and I’m pretty sure this post was meant to be somewhat satirical.

    I must also point out that Senator Al’s flirting with BoobyTek was pretty creepy. Victoria? Al was in LOOOVE 🙂

    That is all.

  • Eric Olsen

    my interest in this show is that I am friends with Patricia Heaton’s brother and have always wished her unfettered success with it – beyond that, none

  • Patty Heaton is sweet. Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle made that show what it was. Anyone who is even remotely familiar with Italo-American domestic life could easily identify with the show. Sorry, folks, I loved Raymond and I still love him.

  • Patricia Heaton went to Ohio State — I saw a profile on her in my Dad’s Ohio State alumni magazine one of the last times I went to visit my folks.

    Doris Roberts and especially Peter Boyle are so not Italian on that show. Peter Boyle’s way too neurotic to be Italian, but I guess Doris does a better job of it.

    That is all.

  • Oh I totally disagree. Any true Italian mother (and I speak from experience) is a Yiddish Christian. Peter Boyle’s dry wit and facial expressions have contributed to the increase in Depends sales over the years.

  • Silas, more power to you brother if this show does it for you. For my part though, they could rename it Everybody Wants to Slap the Taste Out of Raymond’s Mealy Mouth.

  • Sorry, Al. But then again I like Sex & the City and the Sopranos. But in my book the two best shows on television are Rescue Me and House. How ironic that they are both broadcast on FOX properties!

  • Other than South Park, actually almost all the good shows are Fox shows.

    The Shield
    The Simpsons
    King of the Hill
    Arrested Development
    Bernie Mac
    Malcolm in the Middle

  • The Inside had great potential, but will likely be gone come fall.

    And then there’s the great disaster of Firefly’s cancellation.

    Fox can serve ’em up and shut ’em down…

  • That’s the way it is with all Fox properties except the News channel. They report, they decide.

  • The only thing good I can say about Senator Al Barger is that he likes good TV shows. But then, TV isn’t much of a challenge when it comes to taste.

    That is all.

  • Silas, I’ve been real frustrated a few times in recent years with Fox shutting down really good shows. Titus and Dark Angel top my list. Greg the Bunny rates mention as well.

    In fairness though, they just didn’t get the ratings, and it IS a business. Give Fox credit for having given them a shot at all. Titus, for example, would never have seen the air on the big three.

  • Yer Blues

    “‘Blandly whiny’ pretty well describes” this post.

  • Baronius

    Al – You’re treating the symptom, not the cause. What we need to do is embed a signal in Raymond broadcasts which will kill the viewers.

    I can think of two means, given our current technology. First, a subliminal message urging suicide or reckless behaviour. Secondly, there was that Japanese cartoon that caused epilepsy; couldn’t we use that somehow?

  • Baronius, now you’re talking. If you wanted to be all “humane” to satisfy the pinkos, perhaps we could just come up with someway technologically simply to neuter Raymond viewers so they don’t reproduce.

  • Baronius

    Great for the next generation, but we’d have to keep dealing with the current population.

  • I know, Baronius. Obviously I sympathize. Still, if we absolutely wiped out the Raymond lovers, it would end up getting twisted around in the press to make US look like the bad guys.

    Whereas I personally would call euthanizing a Raymond fan a mercy killing.

    What are you going to do? Damned if you do, stuck watching damned Raymond reruns if you don’t.

  • David Cousins

    Raymond is one of THEE best shows ever! You sound like a pointy headed leftist intellectual sitting around a book store drinking coffee while listening to soft alternative music in the background in order to feel hip. You overthink Raymond and miss the simplicity of the show. Thats why people LOVE it. If you don’t like what I said, maybe the cookie lady who beat up Raymond (peggy) could kick youre but too!

  • Al Barger, in another age you would be telling racist jokes against black people down at the Elks Lodge. Not at all clear why your constant hate speech comments against women are tolerated here, but the site pays a price for that.

  • Now David, there’s no reason to be calling me a “leftist.” That’s not very nice. Or very right. Plus, my idea of music to prove I’m hip by listening to would likely be Grandpa Jones or Macy Gray.

    It’s not simplicity, though. It’s outright damned stupidity. But that’s not even the main objection.

    It’s not just that it’s dumb, but that I found the characters actively grating and tended to find myself wishing ill on the wussy whupped husband and the shrew wife alike.

    Nor am I concerned about your cookie lady. The Mimi chick from Drew Carey could probably whip me, but there’s no one from Raymond that I couldn’t take.

  • Cerulean, perhaps you could grace us by posting a video of you doing your Superior Dance.

  • “I’m seconding new brother Blogcritic David Flanagan who finds freedom to be offensive. He’s right. It sucks.”

    Al baby, you are now championing a person whose blog (I was going to put a link to it here but can’t bring myself to do it) leads off with what appears to be a serious, if flawed and ultimately useless, attempt to defend that crime against humanity currently called Intelligent Design. Way to go on the thinking front there!

  • david cousins

    Who is grandpa jones? I’ve heard of Macy Gray, but come on. That makes my point. They sound like they sing black country music with a touch of blues. In other words something people in San Francisco would sit around listening to while holding up anti-war signs. You stick to Friends and Will and Grace. I’ll stick to Seinfeld and Everybody Loves Raymond. King of Queens too.

  • Friends and Will and Grace?! Now you’re just screwing with me. I don’t think so.

    Plus, Grandpa Jones was SO not a San Francisco character. He was a proud Kentuckian from Louisville, and one of the top stars of Hee Haw, for starters.

  • david cousins

    AL BARGER! Are you the same Al Barger who ran for the senate back home in Indiana against bayh and Scot? Are you that same Libertarian candidate? I’m not a Libertarian myself, but I would take them over the party of Michael Moron, Howard deanie Weenie, Ward “hate America” Churchill and Billary. If you are that senate candidate from Indiana, my apologies sir for the slams.

  • AL IS A POO-POO HEAD!!

  • Yes, Mr Cousins, I was the Libertarian candidate against ever lovin’ Evan Bayh in 2004. From this, you might appreciate that whatever my many faults, I am definitely not some weenie San Francisco pinko.

    Also, Bobman, re “poo-poo head”: I know you are, but what am I?

  • MT

    Al is pretentious and tries so hard to be “cool.” In reality he’s a bore.

  • David Cousins

    Sounds like MT is jealous.

  • Raymond good. anyone who dissagree big fat lardface!

  • This is how bad I think Raymond is, I have wasted my time and money making this site

    aplologies for the swearing, but I really, really hate it.

  • Brownhaze, your website is a brave front in the battle against the dumbing down of our country.

    I do try to keep the cussing to a minimum, but this needed said.

    Thanks, and keep up the good fight!

  • bullet

    My wife & kids like this show and it is on TV often because it comes on after Seinfeld re-runs. I think it sucks really bad. What annoys me more than anything is the laugh track. There is no quiet titter of laughter, ever. EVERYTHING that anyone says apparently triggers great howls of hearty laughter. Contrast this with the much more cerebral humor of Seinfeld and the accompanying laugh track on that show. I despise Raymond and I despise his brother. Sometimes the parents can have their moments, but they aren’t enough reason by themselves to tune into the show. The mentality of this show is just not one that I can force myself to sink down into. If that makes me a snob, so be it. I can’t stand to be in the room when this is on.

  • Jon

    Vigin: Everyone who has left a note on this blog up until now.

  • Jon

    Virgin rather…

  • afromatic75

    Dudes.. Everybody Loves Raymond is a GREAT SHOW!! There’s rarely any dirty humor at all on it. I’d rather laugh at something like that, even though i watch other shows.

  • anonymous

    i’ve got news: RAYMOND DOES NOT SUCK. All of you who said so, however, do. Screw you all, cuz Raymond is the best thing thats ever happened to TV, among other things in the entertainment world. take some time to laugh, instead of worry over the wad in your panties. It’s a genuine show. We needed it. If you’re spending your life analyzing this show, you need better things to do. and p.s, they don’t use a laugh track.

  • matt

    I don’t really watch any Tv shows,but this TV show has been very intertaining no matter what people might say. It’s helerious tv show and for all the people out there don’t be hating on the tv show. you guys maybe dont have a sense of humor. come on tuff enough chief.

  • lombotic

    1 Billion Americans??? only 300 million as of right now…

  • lombotic

    in reply to post #53…Seinfeld was the best thing that ever happened to tv… then raymond..:)

  • gabe

    I love this show!!!!I have almost every episode!Although I love love this show,I think they could have done a better Job on the final episode!Anyone agree with me???????????????A nyone who does not like this shw can go fly a kite!!!!!!!!!!!

  • melanie

    You mean I can’t say that Patricia Heaton has her head stuck up her butt? Or do you mean that I can’t say that she’s lucky she doesn’t have Parkinsons, or Alzheimers, but there is still time even she caouldn’t rely on her surgeries to last.

  • Dujek

    I like Everybody loves Raymond, it has humor, romantics and sad parts.

  • dips

    wtf raymondis one of the funniest shows i have ever seen……all u lot hu r dissin it r sum seriously sad people….. aint u gt nuthin better to do thn chatt shit about a perfectly funny show… n wots up with all this po po head stuff man .. come on grow up u saddos

  • Dips, not to put to fine a point on it, but just by the utterly illiterate nature of your comments here, you sound like a perfect Raymond fan.

  • Dan

    Well now I’m upset because my favorite blog critic doesn’t like the show I’ve just recently taken an interest in.

    It’s in syndication and available about twice an hour on some channel. We Tivo it and burn through the commercials. We were able to absorb the complete compilation of “Frazier” in about 2 months using this method. I never watched Frazier before syndication either.

    Don’t tell the wife, but Debra is a beauty. The conscious deliberate understatement of her obvious charm makes her even more of a draw.

    Peter Boyle works well too. I think he went out on top.

    Their kids are noticably absent most of the time.
    That’s good. You get the flavor of familial entanglements without the cheesieness of having them around.

    It usually never causes me to laugh out loud, but I smile a lot.

    I’ll stop watching it now that I know you disapprove.

  • Damn it now Dan, I got my mind all good and made up, and you come along making reasonable sounding arguments the other way – written in something pretty close to well formed and grammatical fashion.

    The way you describe it would almost make me think that maybe I missed something the couple of times I managed to sit through it. Perhaps Raymond just went over my head.

  • Glenn Philips

    Who could direct / invent such a show?
    It is really horrible.

    We are tired of the sinical old man!
    Get rid of the flanel, etc.
    take this show off the air.

  • PC Skinner

    First of all, Debra is shrewish because of ‘what’ she is married to. I can’t help but think, that since stand up comedy is generally based on the comedian’s real life and the show is based on his stand up routine, then Ray Romano must be a lot like the character he portrays. Can you imagine being married to such a self-centered little man. No wonder Debra never wants to have sex with him. Egads, I shudder at the thought. Notice how he is an executive producer and everything revolves around his small mind. The man is not funny. I generally do not like or dislike actors but I cannot stand Ray Romano.

  • MD

    Another option would be for those who do not like ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ not to watch it.
    For some the show is about escapism, for some it’s a funny outlook / mirror on their own lives, for other’s it’s not liked – fine, we all have different interests, we all have stuff to do during the day, we all have our way’s of relaxing but to call those who enjoy the show ‘doo-doo heads’ is wrong.
    Instead of criticising all the time, why not make some suggestions as to what you would like to see or hear ? What are the public really interested in seeing ? Waht about the ridiculous religious shows showed on numerous US channels asking for donations from Joe Public all the time – are these more realistic ? What about the programmes that are extorting / manipulating / forging our youth ?

    Let’s get real ‘Everybody loves Raymond’ is entertainment for some, annoying for others – however it’s not real life – if you’ve got issues / complaints in your own life take them up with somebody who can change things rather than have a moan about somebody who’s (like it or not) making a successful living by making a large number of people laugh !!!!!

    & by saying the above I’m not suggesting all you Americans who do not like ‘Raymond’ go open up your gun cabinets & slaughter some innocent passer by because I suggested you go do something you enjoy !!!!!!

  • MD

    PS – I’m guessing for some people, the only enjoyment they have in their life is to put other people (generally those who are more successful / have made something for themselves) down.

    I guess it’s true what they say – nobody likes the people that are better off !!!!

    IF THAT’S THE CASE – GET OFF YOUR ASS, GET A JOB, GET SOME MONEY & MAKE SOMETHING OF YOURSELF INSTEAD OF BEING A ‘JERRY SPRINGER’ ADDICT or WANNABE !!!!!! – YOU GET NOTHING UNLESS YOU CAN BE ARSED TO PUT SOME EFFORT IN !!!!!

  • Ben Masters

    I stand with the poster of this blog in the opinion that “Raymond” must be banned. This is also why I have refused, steadfastly refused, to buy any DVD releases of it, and why I will continue to refuse to buy them from now on. Television before “Raymond” was much, much better, in my honest opinion.

  • Kaye

    Raymond is unpretentious, easy viewing and follows in a long tradition of good quality American blue-collar comedy beginning with Jackie Gleason’s Honeymooners.

    “There’s not a thought in the head of any of these characters other than the most mundane level of personal politics”…and so it is [sadly] for most of the human race in r/life most of the time. Raymond simply satirises the absurdity of many people’s existence. I can certainly relate to that.The writing is sharp, the acting is good…what more can you expect from a half hour sit-com?

    I’ve been trying to visualise a more *thoughtful* version of the show, but I just cant see Marie and Frank sitting around discussing Sartre.

  • Kaye- Thank you for your considered response, but of course I ain’t buying it. For starters, it’s a wonder G-d didn’t strike you with lightning for comparing Raymond to The Honeymooners. Oh HELL no. Jackie Gleason was an artist, and his show had considerable emotional depth. The show was not really entirely easy viewing, as Ralph Kramden really had serious dramatic pathos.

    While there was some simple physical comedy, it’s the deeper angst of Kramden that animated the show and has people still watching it 50 years later when most easy viewing shows are long forgotten. Don’t see a lot of re-runs of My Three Sons at this point – not that it was a particularly horrible show.

    Much of the mundane personal politics of the human race is not particularly worthy or interesting as art, certainly not coming from Raymond, not unless you’ve got something to say about it other than just representing it. It did not particularly satirize or shine any interesting light on any of this. Seinfeld did, Raymond did not. Despite their famous tag line, Seinfeld was about something – a baroque comedy of modern manners. Raymond, however, really and truly was a show about nothing.

    And “thoughtful” doesn’t mean anything like idiots discussing Sartre to prove that they’re smart. That wouldn’t be thoughtful, but merely pretentious. Truly thoughtful might more likely involve something that the characters do or say, through a personal representation of dramatic conflict. The Simpsons, for one, do it week after week, and year after year. And then if you get a few highbrow jokes about philosophers and such, that’s gravy.

  • Nia

    I have one thing to say about the whole “Raymond banning” thing. Just because you don’t like it, doesn’t mean you should insult those who have a different opinion and want it to be banned. I don’t get what your problem is if you don’t watch it.

  • hmmm

    There are worse shows that need to be banned than Everybody Loves Raymond. How about idiotic “Nip Tuck” and the rest of those stupid dramas that always revolve about sex and have absolutely no core material whatsoever? Cheapsell? More than that. Pieces of crap. That’s what they are. Give me a break. Let some of the last remaining intelligent humor survive.

  • mick

    raymond is stupid. point blank. you people enjoy it cause its so dumb, tells you where the mass public’s level of intelligence is

  • Robert Jones

    Al Barger, I think that you are a very narrow minded person, and not only that but a whore for attention. When you came on the internet and insulted an international TV sitcom that billions of people worldwide tuned into enjoy, what sort of response did you expect to get? Everybody loves Raymond is not a show for fools and biggots, nor does it “numb brain cells”. Every episode has a well written plot of its own and there is much satire throughout. A thing you need to get through your obviously thick skull is that the great majority of people are not extremely smart and don’t enjoy shows like Fraiser and the Honeymooners. And comparing Everybody Loves Raymond to the voice of Barbara Streisand is just way over the line. As a long time Raymond fan I would like to punch you right in the face, why dont you get your head out of your ass you stupid insensitive git.

  • Robert Jones- You make a strong and thoughtful case for Raymond. As you say, not everyone is extremely smart – even by the dumbed down standard of “extremely smart” meaning smart enough to get a simple sitcom like Frasier or The Honeymooners. So perhaps I should get a lobotomy, some Britney Spears albums and some DVDs of Raymond, and get with the program.

    And when you say that you wish to punch me in the face after I pull my head out of my ass, I have to admit that I have no logical answer to that. I mean, who HASN’T wanted to punch me in the face at one time or other?

    To that end, I live in Franklin County in Indiana, about halfway between Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Let me know when you’re coming, and I’ll bake you a cake. XOX.

  • EPIC FAILURE

    i’m not a virgin and i am commenting on this.

    can i has prize now #50 & #51?

  • Reading through this article as I corrected some editorial oversights, I noticed your statement that one billion Americans watch this truly awful show.

    Whilst I agree with the sentiment expressed, I was wondering if that was comedic overstatement for effect? There are, of course, only 300 million Americans…

  • Brother Rose- The 1 billion viewers number is only a rough estimate, and some of that is likely the same people watching several times a day. Thing is, it’s kinda hard to get an accurate number in that the typical Raymond lover is too stupid to accurately answer a survey on the phone from Nielsen, much less fill one out on paper.

  • yo

    Politics and “DEEPER MEANINGS” are what shows like This Week with George Stephanopolis are for. If I want something like that, I tune into a show like that, not a sitcom. I happen to enjoy Raymond, because I feel like this is the typical family. That doesn’t make me an idiot. And of course, every Sunday I tune into This Week.

  • MB

    Umm. You do know that there are much more important things to be banned then Everybody Loves Raymond. A TV show never hurt anyone. If you were really so smart you would complain about those DEEPER things, such as the declining economy or the pointless war that we are stuck in rather than some TV show that some of America happens to enjoys.

  • All Hail Dictator Al Barger

    Woww…what an extreme waste of space on the internet and time for Al Barger. You know, mister, you’re not changing anybody’s mind with this post. TV networks aren’t going to magically stop airing reruns of Raymond just being the all-powerful Al Barger disliked the show. Get a life.

    And another thing. KING OF THE HILL? I personally despise that TV show. But that’s just my opinion. I’m most definitely not putting down anyone who enjoys those shows. That’s Al Barger’s job.

  • All Hail Dictator Al Barger

    PS-

    My favorite shows are

    Seinfeld
    King of Queens
    Simpsons
    The Office
    Colbert Report
    The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
    It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
    and How I Met your Mother

    Do those shows meet your approval? Because I may have to stop watching them if they don’t.

  • All Hail Dictator Al Barger

    One more thing.
    Third year med student at John’s Hopkins
    aka
    Everybody Loves Raymond lover

  • neha

    i like you man. i can’t say i agree with you, but you are opinionated and i appreciate that.

  • neha- Thank you for your kind words.

    All Hail- The Official Correct Judgment is that the Simpsons, Seinfeld and Colbert are cool, Jon Stewart is extremely overrated, the King of Queens is only maybe marginally better than Raymond, and I don’t know enough to have any strong opinion about the others. Please adjust your viewing in accordance. Thank you.

  • Funny it says personal attacks are not allowed, but this whole blog is a personal attack to those who enjoy Everybody Loves Raymond. The formula for this show is all about domestic situations, that’s the key to its success and why a billion people watched it every week. If you don’t like it, don’t tune in. But obsessively hating it and spending so much time talking about it doesn’t make you look any better than the type of people you claim are fans of the show. My only complaint about the show is that every episode makes Ray look like an idiot and Deborah has to clean up after his stupidity. We all know in real life the Man is the intelligent head of the family who has to manage the wife’s erratic irrational emotions. But the show is probably written by whiny politically correct liberals and the fanbase is most likely overwhelmingly female. Never the less, I am one of those fans who laughs at every episode.

  • I Love Stupid People

    People watch Everybody Loves Raymond because they do stupid innate things that make people laugh. This can also be said of Peter Griffin on The Family Guy. He is sooo stupid… it’s funny! Why else do you think this Al Barger guy got this article published? He’s pretty stupid, and this article made me laugh. I’m telling you… it works. Stupid people are funny!

  • ILSP- I are not stupid. I is a real smart intelektual, so there!

  • British Cigarrettes Bother Me

    Uummmmm…Excuse me, Dr. Evil. One BILLION Americans? As in three times the three hundred MILLION Americans we have? Are we all watching it three times, including the infants? You Tool!

  • Cant-think-of-a-name

    God bless you child…”everybody hates raymond” is simply one of the most sinfully-boring, mind-numbingly stupid shows and now “2 and a half wits” inherited this honour.

    Although I have to disagree with you about friends, the show was very funny and witty although the scripts were simple.

    And I couldn’t help but notice that some of you put “seinfeld” with the same level of “everybody loves raymond” and “the king of queens” that should be one of the seven sins people….the latter two added nothing to the dimwitted-gets-a-family formula

  • Raymond Hater

    Yes i have to agree that Everybody loves Raymond does suck. It just seems like the same plot line for the 210 episodes the season was on. One of my biggest grievances with the show is the poor writing. Did anyone ever notice the kids aren’t even around at christmas time? Where are they? For the rest of the cast, you can predict everything that will happen. Marie will be intrusive and Frank will be an ass. Robert will complain about Ray having everything and Debra will feel that Rays mother is harassing her. And with Raymond there are so many things wrong and i dont want to be here for three days. In short everybody loves raymond is a terrible show and all traces of it should be burned

  • Thank you Raymond Hater. I’m pleased to make acquaintance with a critical connisseur such as yourself. It’s some small relief to me to know that I am not the only person who would look at Raymond and then have the good sense to go “yuck!”

  • re: Snipez

    A personal attack is attacking an individual. An example of this would be, “Snipez, you’re an idiot and all of your opinions are wrong!” (It’s also an example of ad hominem argumentation… using an attack against you as a basis for invalidating your arguments.)

    A personal attack is not an attack on the things you enjoy. For example, “Oh, you like Everybody Loves Raymond, do you Snipez? Well guess what? That show sucks!” I haven’t attacked you, but something you like.

    To put this in terms of physicality, it’s the difference between punching you in the face and punching your mom in the face. While the latter might rile you up quite a good deal, you were not the subject of the attack. I hope this clears things up for you.

  • david cousins should be banned

    Hey david: if your taste is suitable enough for Seinfeld then why dumb yourself down by watching that uninspiring garbage (aka: everybody loves raymond)? And going as far as calling it “OMGZ DIS DA BEST SHOW EVEEERZZZ” I don’t understand how people like you have their mindset to actually think that “king of queens” and “elr” is good. As much as I LOATHE will & grace, but it is definately better than “raymond” (by the way Friends is right up there with Seinfeld) and it goes this way:

    Friends and Seinfeld> king of queens> will & grace> raymond

  • FrankFan

    True. Ray did things that just made my chest hurt, because I wanted to climb into the tv so bad and beat him into a bloody pulp. One thing though, Frank was awesome!!! He is my favorite character of all time. He told it like it is. He said the things that we all think, but don’t say so that we don’t offend people. Well, not ME, I don’t mind offending people, but most people try not to. My favorite line of his was to Marie, “YOU? A TROPHY WIFE? What contest IN HELL did I win?” Whoever wrote that line deserves an Emmy.

  • yousif

    It was O.K but as said before I’ll take F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Sienfeld anyday before Raymond. It was funny at times, but many episodes I find to be boring and it is definitely not worth mentioning to be the subject of arguement on a blog

  • blogger

    it was a good and realistic show.

  • Adam

    This show sucked worse than even chuck lorre sitcoms.It is literally a show about nothing, the characters are so ordinary it hurts and they have no real problems only suburban soccer mom nonsense. It has whole episodes devoted to such matters as ray not getting any or robert not communicating SIMPLE stuff. its a waste of tv air time, its a show without conflict or resolution- HUNT DOWN AND KILL RAYMOND!

  • Juliet

    Acá en Argentina miramos Everybody loves Raymond.
    Y no coincido en nada de lo que decís!
    Raymond’s rules! hahah

    Here in Argentina we watch at TV Everybody loves Raymond.
    And I don´t agree with you!

  • Cosmican

    Davidcousins, you like King of Queens and not Friends?! This is like saying Britney Spears is better than Elvis.

    Barger, what’s this obsession with “intelligent humor”? Do you really want every TV show to require an IQ of 200 to understand. It’s not about how dumb people are, it’s about how people have certain themes and how certain shows are able to fulfill them. In case of Raymond’s I think it addressed a lot of realistic family issues in a comedic manner (in earlier seasons that is)…I mean in no way it was a thinking man’s show, but it wasn’t cheap either (think married with children?).

    For me as long as the show has a good content, I have no trouble with the simplicity of humor — my taste ranges from friends to mony python

  • PokerFACE

    OMG finally someone hate this crappy show thank you

  • TechnoGeek

    You people only care if it’s funny or not. Everybody Loves Raymond was no sincere to it’s message, it was supposed to be about married people with their REAL problems, in it’s earliest episode, Raymond himself appeared and said it wasn’t about the kids, it’s OK, if they’re gonna exclude the kids, at least they’re gonna focus on Marriage problems more, and the only thing they “represented” is another washed-out comedy about a WEAK WEAK man and his hot, shrew, bossy wife

  • Halo

    I feel sorry for for Italians; they either represented as manwhores/studs or idiots

  • Pierre

    Before I get to the show. There was some rather foolish comment above about “Liberals” writing Raymond and men naturally being the intellegent heads of family over their emotional wives. What universe does this person live in. Its easy to find families where the husband is a dolt and the wife the intelligent one. Well I agree Everybody Likes Raymond was and remains horrible, excremental TV. I esspecially hated Raymonds night of the living dead parents. Such angry, hateful people. Having known relatives like that; seeing such monsterous psychopathic individuals on TV is too much. Helen esspecially was full of anger and hatred. Such people destroy those around them leaving misery and desolation. Raymond’s mothers goal was so obviously to teardown and wreak the lives of those around her. Being so desberately unhappy she longs to spread unhappyness around her. She is a spitful monster. Not particularily funny. In fact the entire group of characters was characterized by jealousy, hatred, self-centeredness, love simply does not really exist on this show. Its about a bunch of small-minded petty people whoose main emotion is angry resentment.

  • Pierre- Thank you. That was a particularly insightful analysis of the yuckness that was Raymond.

  • Rockrocks

    Pierre: I agree with you, I think the series that started this mess “mean = cool” is Seinfeld.

  • joe rotundo

    oh, maybe i should watch the discovery channel and peek inside the tomb of king tut, or perhaps tune in channel 21 and spend an evening with the mamas and the papas for the 17th time this year, no, i’ll be an informed viewer and chat with larry king as he manipulates his guest6s to answer the way he wants by keep asking the same question in different ways to different panelists until they agree with him and then go to a commercial break.
    i like “everybody loves raymond” because i can’t remember having a conversation about GOD with any of them in a hundred years and, yeah, the qwhole neighborhood here is married to a wife like his, me included, the in laws are out laws, family holidays are a chance to clean out the old lady’s bank account, who can’t identified?
    you, my friend, are no charlatan but a excellent critic with superb narrative abilities who does what you do best – criticize, note that it only your opinion and give a little help to your friends
    I’m seconding new brother Blogcritic David Flanagan who finds freedom to be offensive. He’s right. It sucks
    everybody loves raymond because everybody is raymond.
    i watch the show and give him a lot of credit for his talented abilities in the field of comedy, scriptwriting, acting and do what he does best – being raymond

  • Joe – absolutely no apology needed. I’m not likely going to become a Raymond fan, but I certainly thank you for your kind words.

    Moreover, your literate rebuke is a credit the ranks of Raymond fans. It is a good counter example to my normal low presumptions about the mentality of Raymond fans. You represent well for your guy.

  • joe rotundo

    You represent well for your guy.
    no, i am only someone who has taken the time and the effort to reply to your opinion, which i happened upon coincidentally and found, if you will, to be amusing.
    i am not down on the waterfront, with a soapbox, “i coulda been a contender” because i never wanted to be a contender
    you know who represents for the guy
    the guy sitting across from you on the bus, she’s walking in front of you on the way to work, he’s buying his wife a box of chocolate’s at hallmards, yeah, his brother just drove by in the squadcar, the mom is chatting on the corner of your block with 2 of her church friends, the guy buying lunch at mcdonald’s, etc.
    the thing is “there’s nothing wrong with being a raymond”, and, i compliment mr. barone on his idea of bringing a show to tv that obviously lots of people love, no easy task

  • Pierre

    I too also hate and abhor the abomination of desolation known as Everybody Loves Raymond. I completely agree that Raymond is a mealy mouthed, annoying waste of space and yes the wife is a shrew but guess what married to that any self respecting women would be a shrew or indeed the controlling bitch from hell, and someone like Raymond would deserve it! But the piece de resistance on the show are Raymond’s excremental pieces of rotting vomit, his parents. Indisbutably the vilest parents ever on a sitcom. We’re suppossed to find such incredibly hateful, angry people funny!? Its so obvious that neither one is getting any. They are toxic to the nth degree. In real life any child of their’s not seriously damaged by being raised by them would not want anything to do with them or their hateful malign ways. They are incredibly cruel and both enjoy with relish and great satisfaction making their kids miserable and unhappy. They are in my opinion seriously psychopathic.

  • Charlie

    You could say that about every MTV show ever created but thats the point of TV. I personally like it, the more people that get ADHD from rap videos or get dumbed down by stupid shows just means less people for me to compete with on my quest for the top of the corporate world.

  • Jerry

    I don’t know, your points seem somewhat weak. Your argument is essentially based around the idea that the show is “unintelligent,” but what is it that you are expecting from a sitcom? A deep intellectual study on the human condition? It’s a sitcom! Sure it’s unitelligent, but so are a million other sitcoms. People probably tune in because it serves as good escapitism, or they can relate to the situations. I’ve only seen a few episodes, and although I wouldn’t call it the greatest show of all time, it’s certianly not the source of all the world’s evil.

    Of course, you are perfectly entitled to your opinion, and you have every right to express that opinion any way you like. However, I noticed that you are continually attacking the fans, and saying they have “low mentality.” This is really unwarented. You have every right to hate the show, but mocking people who watch it and saying they are “dumb” isn’t justified. It makes you look like one of those smug large ego types who looks down their nose on anyone with a differing opinion. I’m not saying you are like that, that’s just how you are comming accross.

    Anyway, no offence intended.

  • Ilovepunana

    I think the show is amazingly funny. It really has everything with an awesome twist of humor, no matter how simplistic the humor might be. Screw you stuck up laaaaaaaaaaaaames.

  • Betty Slocombe

    I hope I’m not going to be late because I left Winston clinging to the curtain rail. The mere sight of my pussy drives him mad.

    The central heating broke down. I had to light the oven and hold my pussy in front of it.

    My pussy got soaking wet. I had to dry it out before I came in this morning.

    Hello, hello, is that Mr. Akbar? Mrs. Slocombe here your next door neighbor. I wonder, umm, would you do me a favor? Would you go to my front door, bend down, and look through the letter box, and if you can see my pussy…. would you drop a sardine on the mat?

    I have my pussy to consider. Who’s going to let it out

    I never have trouble getting up in the morning. My pussy is just like an alarm clock. Every morning at 6:15 it drops its clock-work mouse on me pillow. It rolls over and doesn’t leave until I’ve wound it up again. He makes a game out of it.

  • Aaaaa-Haaa!!!

    “NOW, TAKE IT EASY”: YOU ARE STUPID.”EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND” 🙂

  • Pétur

    Fantastic show…very funny and fun. This show is to make us laugh…not point us to a political or religional direction. Man how u nagging people are full of you know what. If you don’t like it…DON’t WATCH…or are you too dumb to change a channel???

  • Dude

    Wow. This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read. [personal attack deleted by comments editor] Everybody Loves Raymond is a sitcom. It’s one of the very best sitcoms of all time. It is not all-encompassing. It deals with family matters, that’s it’s main domain. Family – the basis of our community, the pillar of the society. I don’t give a rats fucking ass about your fucking political parties (I’m not even American btw) nor do I want to see people debate religion and serious issues when I tune in in the evening to watch a goddamn sitcom. Everybody Loves Raymond deals with everyday life, it provides us with the opportunity to be an observer, for a change, in the process of interacting and putting up with people who you spend the most time with, and who you love and cherish the most.

    First of all, Raymond is a sitcom that has more style, couth and sensibility than all that are currently airing put together. It’s a work of a talented comedian and features such great thespians that it’s a pleasure to watch regardless of what it’s about. Every day I can see dumb ignoramuses debating and waving their useless and wholly uninteresting opinions on these complex matters you are proposing here. Is that required to be featured in a sitcom?! I think you people need to look up what that word means. You’re all a bunch of bigots and pretentious soi-disant intellectuals, especially these cocky, contemptible critics who think someone gives a shit about their opinions. Sadly, they receive payment for writing shit like that.

    Raymond has so much heart and warmth, and his humor is so simple and sophisticated, that it’s wasted on fakers and posers like yourselves. Degrees of consciousness?? [personal attack deleted by comments editor] Raymond provides us with some relief, it’s a brilliant form of escapism, watching such lovable characters go through things we’ve all been through at one time or another, in such a sweet comical way. It’s a pressure valve for some people after a hard day at work, to sit down with their families and take in a good half hour of very tasteful comedy. It’s a sitcom for God’s sake, not a political talkshow. Besides, I don’t know how many episodes you’ve seen, but there’s been plenty of occurences where things like religion were heavily discussed, or even the main subject of the episode. What you’ve written my friend, is not only ridiculous and misleading, but completely irrelevant for the subject at hand. You’ve got a myriad of TV shows that are utter garbage today, using cheap tricks and distasteful platitudes and then shamelessly pass them as humor; why don’t you review those? Instead, you come here with your retarded homilies, preaching about degrees of consciousness and lack of philosophy in a beautiful sitcom that in fact compels us to reevaluate our relations with our most beloved. Perhaps we should all strengthen those bonds first – with our family members – and only then aspire to fix the more global problems. It all stems from there – today most families are a mess and that’s how we get all the crap we’re facing now.

    As an aside, Seinfeld is considered the greatest TV show of all fucking time, and it’s a show about nothing?! It’s thematically so much more objectionable than Raymond, and yet no one says a word. Not only does it lack any trace of “degrees of consciousness”, but it’s about farcical adventures of a quartet of idiots in the 90s NYC. It’s my favorite show and truly the best sitcom of all time, but I’m trying to prove a point. What kind of moron expects to gain profound philosophical insight or searches for coherent musings on problems of the world in A SITCOM??? Your approach to a sitcom review is horrendous, and I simply cannot believe you’re a certified critic, a professional who does this for a living. If you’re not humane enough to appreciate the beauty of Everybody Loves Raymond, then just don’t watch. Don’t write nonsensical reviews that have absolutely nothing to do with what a sitcom is about. And for all of you who are normal and can actually relate to situations in Raymond (and that’s one of its stronger points – the sheer realism it contains that’s worlds apart from other sitcoms, and it still manages to be every bit as funny as some of the best out there), take your time and think about it, you’ll find that there’s a lot of truth hidden behind those wonderfully comic escapades of our favorite tv family.

  • Dude

    Wow, there was so much win in my comment that I had to post again. Debra is as close to perfect as they get. Most of you are coarse rustics that have deep personal issues with themselves, and I realize that, so I shouldn’t have commented at all because this was all perfectly understandable. Pretentious fucktards who think they’re clever. But I couldn’t let this mockery proceed, the unjustified and unfounded disparagement of this outstanding tv show.

  • Dude- First of all, I thank you very much for the thoughtful criticism. Yes, I may perhaps be reasonably described as a pretentious intercourse-tard. However, I’m afraid the mockery will proceed.

    I admit that I’ve only watched a few episodes of the show. I have to avoid the show because it fills me with an urge to poke my eyes and eardrums out.

    It’s strikes me curious to see someone as passionate as you are about something so utterly bland and uninteresting. If ”
    there’s a lot of truth hidden behind those wonderfully comic escapades” then I fail to see it. But maybe I’m just to afraid to face it. Perhaps I can’t handle The Truth of life as revealed by Raymond.

    I am sympathetic to your point about not expecting political commentary or debate in every sitcom. I Love Lucy, Bernie Mac and Titus lacked political debates, but are among the greatest sitcoms ever.

  • Dude

    Then you simply don’t like sitcoms and don’t understand them. To say that watching Raymond will make you stupid is utterly ridiculous. Your points (or whoever wrote the article) are just completely impertinent and atrociously misplaced; I haven’t seen a sitcom that features any of the things you listed, because that would make it the worst sitcom ever, nay, it would stop being a sitcom for God’s sake.

    What I’m saying here now, and you can’t argue against this if you’re sane, is that what you are doing here is passing judgment and denouncement on all sitcoms, on the genre itself. This applies to every single sitcom and not only Raymond, so I don’t understand why you chose it to unload all that crap on. You are basically contra-sitcoms in general. Your article is pure nonsense, it’s riddled with logical fallacies and completely out of place. I don’t see a shred of evidence that Raymond is a bad sitcom, because you completely failed to define the parameters that make a sitcom good or bad. If you’re not a sitcom lover, than what the hell are you doing bashing Raymond and writing reviews of sitcoms anyway??

    If you’re just trying to display your higher degrees of consciousness and your insatiable appetite for vigorous and profound intellectual exercise, than I suggest you do that somewhere else where it’s more appropriate, instead of here, horribly reviewing a TV-show and blaming it for making people dumber, when in reality you’re only making a fool of yourself for being so transparent and blatantly preposterous in your snobbish quest to show how educated and perspicacious you are. What you are proposing here is that all sitcoms are indeed trash and a threat to the integrity of our minds and our ability to think. That is cockamamie dramatic bullshit and you know it, and so does anyone with a shred of intelligence and awareness. But I guess the naivety of people nowadays makes them blind to everything they see.

    Btw, there are innumerable assuming, snobbish assholes who think they belong to the intellectual and spiritual elite of the world. They’re everywhere, debating nonstop and never really saying anything of any coherence or importance. We don’t need someone conveying the same level of egotism and self-importance when we try to figure out why a show as beautiful as Everybody Loves Raymond has a lower rating than some of the absolutely trite junk that passes for sitcom these days. And then one bumps into a “professional” review like this, which, much to one’s surprise, isn’t really about Raymond or, for that matter, sitcoms, at all. Yeah, the world just keeps on being sucky in every aspect there is, no matter how big or trivial. -.-

  • Dude

    Indeed it’s bland and uninteresting *compared* to certain other things, but these things have *absolutely nothing to do* with sitcoms. You see, there are roles and purposes, and every thing has them. If you allow me, I would reduce the purpose of *A SITCOM* to this – it is there to makes us laugh and relax. Yes, I watch political debates in my country, yes I study jazz, medicine and I’m an avid cinema lover. And a million other things. I respect Raymond as much as anything else that requires more intellectual input and creativity and whatnot. Why? Because it, like all these other things, has a purpose. And it’s certainly not to makes us dumb. -.- It’s to make us laugh and chill. And it fulfills it consummately.

    That’s what it’s all about. I hope you all learn something from this ownage I’ve presented here. Btw, there is NOTHING WRONG with you not liking or even hating Raymond, sitcoms, or anything else in the world. But this is really not the way to show it, especially since you are supposed to be shaping people’s tastes and opinions by providing them with professional and knowleadgeable input. In fact, that’s why I read reviews. I’ve been reading Roger Ebert’s and Robert Christgau’s stuff for years now. Well, that’s my .02 cents. Take care all, and I apologize for my discourtesy that was the result of uncontrolled rage and passion.

  • Lin

    I always hated Raymond. It’s a dull show for dullards to find entertaining.Ray Ramano positively sucks as a comedian and actor. He’s homely and that nasal voice of his makes me want to sh** through my nose! Now that the show has been off network TV for years now, the f-ing reruns are nonstop. Too many stations airing this sh**! Screw TVland and their f-uped TV shows. TVland used to be great. No more:(

  • Frank

    The wife is the only sane person but Raymond is lazy but worse than that he’s weak, unable to make decisions when the result can’t please everyone simultaneously he cries, “what do I do, tell me, what do I do”. It’s not funny, so very sad and worrying when people can’t see why.

  • John

    Ray Ramano is a comedic bomb! His comedy routines are banal, Everybody Loves Raymond is about as entertaining as wet farting when you’re wearing white; Ramano sounds like shit and looks the part too. A big eagle beak shnoz, and that horrid nasal voice! Ick! Patricia Heaton is another one who diserves to be banned from the entertainment industry. She has nothing going for her whatsoever! A pint-sized, no talent bow wow! It’s good to know Ray and Patricia have fewer and fewer gigs open to them. The only REAL talent on Raymond was Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle. Doris is a great actress and Peter was as well.

  • Fer

    HOLLY CRAP!

  • Ihatesyou

    I agree over here they play it every single night on tv year after year it is just bad ban it get rid of it burn the fuckers idc.

  • franz chong

    It’s a great show.I am Australian and before we got digital TV Home and Away used to be my 7pm staple on the Other TV while my Mum either watched the Big Bang Theory or 7pm Project or Two and a Half Men Now We Together watch Everybody loves Raymond and it’s way better even though long out of production than any of that other garbage.Those of you who watch those other shows at 7pm have no idea what you are missing out on with a great sitcom.

  • Jak

    Raymond sucks, period! I always hated the show from when it was new. Just plain awful. Patricia Heaton used to be ok looking when she was younger, then she got old in her 40s and got ugly. Ray Ramano is no comic. Just a whiney prick who doesn’t know his ass from a hole in the ground. Why do they rerun this crap so much?

  • Jeremy Yates

    you know what everybody loves raymond is a smashing hit….. i love the show and i am not losing brain cells and debra isnt shrewish or nagging telling him to do something around the house when it is expected for him to do and i am a christian white and republican like i said its a smashing hit and you could not think of anything thats better

  • Velha Guarda Tricolor

    If people were to have hope in the human nature they wouldn’t have to rely so damn much on their bank accounts. The “everyone for himself, for what they want in the next 5 min” motto that you very well mentioned just reinforces that selfishness. Which is to be perceived not only as funny, but most of all, absolutely natural and human nature. It is no accident they finance and produce series like this one. BC it foments consumerism. You may think this is a conspiracy theory however is nothing more than what it sets out to do. If it was against consumerism it wouldn’t be on TV, since TV makes money from their Advertisers.

  • robert macbeath

    It is the worst piece of shit I have ever had the misfortune of watching on TV. They play it every morning in the UK and I still don’t get how he earned over a million an episode. Give me a tenth of that and I will easily come up with stuff better than that horseshit. Nothing is funny about it in the slightest. It’s as though some guy found a terrible book of cliches in an antiques store and decided to make a TV show out of it, although they seem to have missed the mark badly on that too. Old blog but idgaf, blame Google for that.

    P.S. You should add every soap opera to the list of ban-worthy zombie-TV. That shit is a disgrace to the human race, yet people still tune in and even talk about it afterwards as though it were a part of their own lives – idiots.

    • dawhoda

      Stop whining you Lil bitch