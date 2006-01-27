Death Penalty For Child Molesters

0 0 0 0 0 0 Please Share...

In Oklahoma, a State Senator is pushing for legislation that could give repeat child molesters the death penalty. According to KTEN News,

Repeat child molesters are becoming more and more an issue today. They are set free, only to shatter the life of another innocent child. Oklahoma Senator Jay Paul Gumm is committed to making Oklahoma the safest state possible for your children. The Senator has written legislation to ensure that repeat child molesters face the toughest penalty possible. It’s called Senate Bill 1747. It would make repeat child molesters subject to life in prison without parole or even the death penalty.

Only thing, we used to have such laws where rapists were given the death penalty. Then the Supreme Court said that was cruel and unusual punishment. As such we went several years with no death penalties, because they were illegal (aka unconstitutional). As a supporter of the death penalty, I believe this particular law might get thrown out in another Supreme Court case. Give them life in prison, but death I don’t think will fly on Constitutional grounds.

Senator Gumm is confident this new bill will pass in the Senate and become a law. However, as I said, I am not so sure. I would love to hear what each of you think. Is there another way to keep these despicable human beings that prey on our young off the streets? I would like to see all the states become safer from these people. Question is how do we do it?

And that’s what I think! And now for your comments…

