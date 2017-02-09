Book Review: ‘My Soul Belongs to You’ by C.L. Hunter

0 0 0 0 0 0 Please Share...

My Soul Belongs to You is the second book in the Soul Mates series by C.L. Hunter. Merging the magical and mystical delights of a fantasy novel, the suspenseful anticipation of a great mystery/thriller, and the intimate interludes of a steamy romance; it is a story full of enticement, page after enchanting page.

As the owner of a successful advertising agency, Katlyn Reynolds is a powerful, career-driven, modern woman. Trading in love and commitment for authority and control, the walls Katlyn built do a great job of protecting her from life, and the pain of her past.

Starved, abused, and orphaned as a young boy, Deacon O’Mallery rises above his inner turmoil to become second in command of the largest Intel company in Europe, shutting out the demons of old by focusing on business.

When the two meet, there are undeniable sparks, but they will each have to overcome old ghosts and unexpected adversity if they are to have any hopes of a future together.

Where to start? I absolutely loved this book! The writing is brilliant. The author is genuinely accomplished in her storytelling craft. It is clear a lot of research went into writing an authentic tale. As much of the book is set in Ireland, Hunter speaks clearly to readers of the traditions, and language of the Irish people, and the settings are described in such rich detail, one can easily imagine being right there in the beautiful countryside.

There is so much going on in the story I really need to highlight some of the different elements. The suspenseful aspects in the plot take several unanticipated turns, catching me so off guard and causing me to stop reading and say aloud, “Well done!” The fantasy components add just the right amount of magical aura, nudging the reader to delve deeper into their own beliefs. Then there’s the romantic spin – OH MY– breathtaking, exquisitely sexy, and stimulating–WOW factor all the way!

The characters are well developed, relatable and grow with the story. They drive and pace the plot with their unique and captivating personalities. Readers will feel the emotional ups and downs, struggles, and triumphs of the characters, as if going through the experiences directly.

Overall, I found My Soul Belongs to You by C.L. Hunter to be an excellent, well-rounded, entertaining read. Even though it is book two in the series, it does well as a standalone story–but the series is so well done, I highly recommend readers pick up Hunter’s first book, Your Soul Was Made for Mine, and read them in order for the full experience.





