2017 Rock Festival Preview: Shaky Knees, Chicago Open Air, Firefly Music Festival, and Montebello Rockfest

The cold weather of the winter season will be over soon, which means it is time to start thinking about getting outside and enjoying the beautiful weather. One of the best ways to enjoy the great weather this spring and summer is by attending a music festival. In addition to listening to great music all day, most festivals also offer a wide variety of other fun attractions to keep everyone entertained. These are the four most interesting rock festivals this year, IMHO.

Chicago Open Air

Chicago is known for having some of the best music festivals in the world, but none of them will satisfy fans of rock music more than Chicago Open Air. The three-day festival begins on July 14 at Toyota Park, and it features some of the most iconic acts in music history. Kiss, Korn, Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, and Rob Zombie will be headlining Chicago Open Air. There will also be plenty of things to do if you want a break from the music. The gourmet man food booth will be serving huge portions to everyone in attendance. You will also be able to meet your favorite artists, adopt a homeless animal, enjoy a drink, or learn how to play a new instrument at the various tents spread throughout the festival grounds.

Shaky Knees

Indie rock fans already know that no music festival caters to their interests more than Shaky Knees. This great festival will be held for three days in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, starting on May 12. The best restaurants and food trucks in Atlanta will be in attendance to feed all of the festivalgoers. A Ferris wheel, photo booth, and small vendor shops will keep you occupied until your favorite band hits the stage. The great music offered this year includes LCD Soundsystem, The XX, The Pixies, and Phoenix.

Montebello Rockfest

If you are planning on spending some time in Canada this summer, then you should check out Montebello Rockfest. The festival offers four days of great music beginning on June 22. Everything takes place on a beautiful camping site in Montebello, so you can party all night. Since you will be camping at the festival, you will be able to provide your own entertainment the entire weekend. You will be able to go back to your campsite to get some sleep, enjoy some food, or play games with some friends as much as you want. Rammstein, Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, Megadeth, and At the Drive-In are some of the top bands performing at Montebello Rockfest.

Firefly Music Festival



If you are looking to enjoy the camping experience but cannot make it to Canada, then you may want to check out Firefly Music Festival. Bob Dylan, Weezer, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, and The Shins will all be performing from June 15-18 in Dover, Delaware. In addition to the camping and music, there will also be an on-site brewery, vendor market, tribal tats, silent disco, and a food court featuring the best restaurants in the Dover area.

